Police are investigating after flags at a 9/11 memorial were knocked over or broken

Police are investigating after some American flags placed at a 9/11 memorial in Boston were knocked over or damaged overnight.

The Boston Police Department (BPD) told CNN they were called to the Public Garden on Thursday for a report of vandalism at the memorial set up for the families of victims of 9/11 placed by Project 351, an organization that seeks to develop community-focused leadership skills in young people.

BPD confirmed that there was bad weather overnight, but said officers are investigating "all options" in connection with the flags that were downed or broken.

Carolyn Casey, the founder of Project 351, told CNN she's hopeful "it was as a result of wind and rain." The site holds 2,997 flags, one for each life lost 20 years ago at the three sites of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Casey said her organization used the project to teach students about what happened on 9/11 and the impact the day had on America.

"Our current class of eighth graders wasn't born in 2001 and so they have no lived memory," Casey told CNN.

"So we use the opportunity to not only help build their knowledge and understanding of what happened that day, but to really focus on the heroism and the compassion and the unity and the love that followed September 11, and that helps our country heal."

She said she is focusing on the positive and what this weekend means to many Americans.

"I'm thinking about the families and thinking about the military families," she said. "And deep empathy. This is a challenging week for those families and so for that individual or individuals that I just, I wish them healing."

