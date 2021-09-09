Clear

Facebook and Ray-Ban are rolling out smart glasses that actually look cool. Will anyone buy it?

Facebook and Ray-Ban are rolling out smart glasses that actually look cool. Will anyone buy it?

Posted: Sep 9, 2021 12:50 PM
Updated: Sep 9, 2021 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Rachel Metz, CNN Business

On a sunny May day in 2012, Google cofounder Sergey Brin walked down King Street in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood with a pair of black, lens-free smart glasses on his face.

He was trying out Google Glass about a month before the company publicly unveiled the device. But he wasn't actually doing anything with it, because it was out of batteries. (I know, because I saw him walking down the street that day, and asked him.)

Google Glass eventually flopped as a consumer product, with some wearers of the gadget dubbed "Glassholes" for the perceived creepiness of the device and its prism-shaped over-eye display. But it set the stage for years of wonderment and bewilderment about smart glasses: What should they look like? What will we do with them? And who even wants to wear them, anyway?

In the nearly a decade since, many tech companies (including Amazon, Bose, and Snap) have tried to answer these questions in different ways, but none have truly popularized the idea of smart eyewear. On Wednesday, Facebook became the latest to offer an attempt for public consumption: glasses called Ray-Ban Stories, created with Ray-Ban (the brand is owned by eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica). Facebook hopes they'll be worn to take pictures and short videos, listen to music, and make phone calls, by anyone 13 or older.

The glasses, which Facebook had teased in the past, start at $299 and come in three styles, including the iconic Ray-Ban Wayfarer, and five hues (all the colors, including blue and green, are on the darker end of the spectrum). Initially, they're being sold at some Ray-Ban stores and at Ray-Ban.com, and are available to buyers in six countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

By looking, for the most part, not just like a normal pair of glasses, but like a classic, popular style, Ray-Ban Stories solves one of the biggest issues facing Google Glass and many other chunky, funky smart glasses of the past. The electronics are so well hidden that there are just a few hints that something is different about these specs: there's a camera embedded in the edge of each side of the frame, for instance. But on a pair of shiny Wayfarers they seem to melt into the frame itself.

Hind Hobeika, a product manager for augmented-reality devices at Facebook Reality Labs, told me Ray-Ban Stories are "the first smart glasses that people will want to wear."

Facebook lent me a pair of Ray-Ban Stories with sunglass lenses so I could decide for myself. After about a week of trying them out, it's clear the glasses look and feel very much like a regular pair of shades. But Facebook and Ray-Ban may not fully appreciate the enormous challenge that remains in convincing people to buy and use such a wearable device, particularly when its capabilities seem more neat than essential.

They felt a lot like sunglasses

The first thing I noticed when putting the sunglasses on is that they felt a lot like, well, sunglasses. Sure, there's a power button hidden inside the glasses' left temple, a slim button for taking pictures and videos on top of the right temple, a slender speaker built into each, and a front-facing LED light that shines white when you take a picture or video. There's a touchpad on the right temple, too, though you can't see it. But the glasses only weigh a bit more (five grams, according to Facebook) than a standard pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers, which makes them comfortable to wear for long periods of time. They're not annoying to charge, either: similar to Snap's Spectacles, they can do so while sitting in their included case. Like many other smart glasses released in the wake of Google Glass, they don't have a display.

Ray-Ban Stories are surprisingly good for listening to music or making phone calls. The audio sounded crisp and dynamic during a nature walk, while not obscuring the sounds of birds and squirrels. I was a bit self-conscious while listening to tunes, though, since I could tell that anyone within a few feet could hear bits of the music. I also had trouble using the touchpad, which often interpreted my attempts to turn the volume up as pausing the music, or turned it down rather than up.

The glasses were most fun to wear while playing with my kids at the park, as playground shenanigans (such as creeping inside a tunnel meant for 5-year-olds) make it tricky to pull out a smartphone to capture moments. I was able to take a number of photos and videos of my kids that are usually tough to catch while we're roughhousing.

Yet while a selling point of the glasses is letting you stay immersed in a moment while capturing it, I often had the opposite experience while taking still photos. Many times, even though I was staring right at an object — a flower, a slice of pizza — I either couldn't capture the whole thing, couldn't center the image, or couldn't get the close-up I wanted.

At one point, I stuck my head into the reeds at my local park to get closer to a frog; I looked silly and didn't get a great shot in the end.

Ray-Ban Stories rely on a companion smartphone app called Facebook View to let you see, edit and share images and videos. It was easy to send pictures to friends via the app, and I was able to create cute video montages of my kids with a few taps. (Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a video to his Facebook page on Monday showing him paddling a boat while wearing Ray-Ban Stories, but the glasses are not splash or water resistant, so you'll want to keep them out of the pool.)

Was I turning into a Facehole?

Even while pushing a computer that sits on your face and looks quite similar to regular glasses, Facebook and Ray-Ban are emphasizing the importance of making other people aware that you may be recording them (Hobeika noted that the company consulted with numerous privacy experts and groups while building the product, including the Future of Privacy Forum and the National Network to End Domestic Violence).

The glasses can only take videos up to 30 seconds long, and the LED on the front of the glasses is meant to be visible from 25 feet away; it shines the whole time you're taking a video. You can turn on Facebook Assistant through the View app to use voice commands for taking photos and videos — a way to make it painfully obvious that you're capturing the world around you — but not for anything else, like controlling music playback. (In order to do things such as turn music volume up via voice command while wearing the glasses, I had to summon Siri on my iPhone.)

Despite these efforts, I couldn't shake the feeling that I was getting away with something while wearing Ray-Ban Stories in public. As far as I could tell, nobody noticed anything unusual about the glasses while chasing my kids around a busy playground, even when I was taking numerous short videos. (It was impossible for me to tell, but perhaps the bright sunlight made the glasses' white LED less noticeable.) I walked into stores with them on, took pictures of myself in mirrors, and nobody even blinked. It would have been easy to use these glasses to invade other people's privacy. Was this accidentally furtive photo- and video-taking turning me into a Facehole?

I spoke with Jeremy Greenberg, policy counsel at the Future of Privacy Forum and one of the people Facebook spoke with while developing Ray-Ban Stories, about my experience. He said there's "definitely some concerns" that people didn't appear to notice that I was capturing pictures and videos — something that would be more obvious if I had pulled out my phone.

"It'll be interesting to see, if this technology becomes widespread, will folks sort of develop that cultural understanding that their image might be taken, video might be taken?" he asked. "It's really 'time will tell.'"

And after days of trying them out, I still didn't have the sense that I (or anyone, really) needs Ray-Ban Stories. You may need eyeglasses or sunglasses, and a smartphone, too. But it's going to be tough for Facebook to convince most people that they have to have a gadget that can replicate a few of their phone's features while sitting on their face — even one that looks this good.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
A Cool Night Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID-19 and Union Hospital

Image

"It's just kind of like, ahhhhh" Gas prices expected to continue rising in the coming months. Here's how much

Image

Thursday: Sunny and comfortable. High: 78.

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Sports Sept. 8, 2021

Image

When will cicada season end

Image

THN-THS excited Victory Bell game returning to Memorial Stadium

Image

Northview soccer

Image

SULLIVAN VB

Image

VL Soccer

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1554336

Reported Deaths: 26627
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60012210838
DuPage1013191345
Will849321073
Lake750111047
Kane64350832
Winnebago37714535
Madison36755561
St. Clair34142551
McHenry32070308
Peoria25232356
Champaign24953175
Sangamon23413255
McLean21002202
Tazewell19167322
Rock Island17157337
Kankakee16022228
Kendall14867103
LaSalle13986267
Macon13562224
Vermilion12376171
Adams12180141
DeKalb11216125
Williamson10607143
Whiteside7612176
Boone741681
Jackson717475
Coles6884106
Ogle683084
Grundy675580
Clinton664196
Franklin635187
Knox6300160
Marion6160133
Macoupin601994
Henry583471
Jefferson5704130
Effingham549880
Livingston543494
Woodford539989
Stephenson523387
Randolph506093
Monroe493697
Morgan469395
Logan464372
Fulton461168
Christian458678
Lee446056
Montgomery443875
Bureau415086
Perry396969
Iroquois377070
Fayette371456
Saline368962
McDonough344653
Jersey313852
Douglas292636
Union287144
Crawford284028
Lawrence281429
Shelby280141
Wayne250055
Pike244156
White240628
Hancock240034
Richland237449
Bond236924
Cass236927
Clark229136
Ford227255
Carroll220437
Edgar216843
Clay216347
Warren209553
Johnson200721
Washington199227
Jo Daviess197324
Moultrie196829
Greene190636
Mason189849
Wabash187013
De Witt185730
Piatt183714
Massac182842
Mercer179834
Cumberland163821
Menard149212
Jasper141418
Marshall129321
Hamilton119519
Brown10017
Pulaski94611
Schuyler9247
Edwards89713
Stark74326
Gallatin6924
Scott6753
Alexander63711
Calhoun6152
Henderson60314
Hardin54312
Putnam5284
Pope4375
Unassigned1092432
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 889362

Reported Deaths: 14709
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1214261911
Lake612461067
Allen50616733
Hamilton41943436
St. Joseph40301581
Elkhart31967480
Vanderburgh28662424
Tippecanoe25966241
Johnson22425408
Hendricks21018334
Porter20916336
Clark16487213
Madison16313370
Vigo14933267
Monroe13877187
LaPorte13634231
Howard13028253
Delaware13020211
Kosciusko10774132
Hancock10179154
Warrick10053172
Bartholomew9822163
Floyd9760196
Wayne9045210
Grant8509192
Morgan8338155
Boone8002108
Dubois7250121
Henry7087123
Dearborn708585
Noble697598
Marshall6968123
Cass6846117
Lawrence6576143
Jackson617479
Shelby6064103
Gibson5801103
Huntington569388
Harrison565182
Montgomery541999
DeKalb535591
Knox518297
Clinton511162
Putnam502766
Miami497679
Whitley494148
Steuben467564
Wabash456388
Jasper447560
Jefferson434890
Adams422264
Ripley417872
Daviess3780102
White374756
Scott370562
Wells360482
Decatur359495
Greene357186
Clay356953
Fayette347069
Posey342138
Jennings321552
Washington311744
Spencer301133
LaGrange300873
Fountain288453
Randolph285785
Sullivan283347
Owen267461
Orange262457
Starke258560
Fulton250749
Jay240134
Perry235247
Carroll231925
Vermillion215450
Franklin214636
Rush207728
Parke201918
Tipton200253
Pike186536
Blackford156834
Pulaski147050
Crawford137218
Benton134215
Newton133841
Brown127545
Martin117815
Switzerland11409
Warren106016
Union87610
Ohio73011
Unassigned0451