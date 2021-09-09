Los Angeles Unified School District set to vote on mandating Covid-19 vaccines for eligible students

Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation's second largest, is set to vote on mandating Covid-19 vaccines for all eligible students in a special meeting Thursday afternoon.

"By the start of spring semester, every student 12 and up who is eligible and doesn't have an exemption will have received a vaccine," LAUSD school board member Tanya Ortiz Franklin told CNN affiliate KCBS/KCAL, adding the district will be providing the vaccines.

According to a report included with an online copy of Thursday's agenda, all students who are 12 or older and are attending school in-person would be required to have received their first dose no later than November 21 and be fully vaccinated by December 19. Students participating in extracurricular activities in-person would need to be fully vaccinated by the end of October.

The report says "students with qualified and approved exemptions and conditional admissions" would be excluded from the mandate, but it doesn't provide additional detail about potential exemptions.

Board member Jackie Goldberg said the mandate was "to save lives," KCBS/KCAL reported.

"That's why there isn't measles and mumps and rubella in our schools -- because we vaccinate and we require it."

LAUSD, which serves more than 600,000 students, would be the first major school district in the United States to mandate Covid-19 vaccines for its eligible students. The district began school on August 16.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.