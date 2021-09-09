Clear

Australian court says media companies are liable for comments on their Facebook pages

Australian court says media companies are liable for comments on their Facebook pages

Posted: Sep 9, 2021 7:00 AM
Updated: Sep 9, 2021 7:00 AM
Posted By: By Jill Disis and Hilary Whiteman, CNN Business

Media companies in Australia are liable for the comments that Facebook users post under their articles, the country's highest court ruled this week. The decision could have widespread consequences for how Australian publishers interact with their readers on social media.

The High Court of Australia on Wednesday dismissed an argument brought by three major news organizations, which contended that they could not be held responsible for comments that people posted on their Facebook news pages. The news outlets had appealed a lower court ruling.

"The appellants' attempt to portray themselves as passive and unwitting victims of Facebook's functionality has an air of unreality," the court wrote. "Having taken action to secure the commercial benefit of the Facebook functionality, the appellants bear the legal consequences."

The appeals court "was correct to hold that the acts of the appellants in facilitating, encouraging and thereby assisting the posting of comments by the third-party Facebook users rendered them publishers of those comments," the High Court wrote.

Fairfax Media Publications, Nationwide News and Australian News Channel brought their case in response to a lawsuit filed by Dylan Voller, a former detainee in the Australian youth detention system. Voller's treatment at a detention center made him the center of a 2016 abuse scandal, and he later sued the three media companies because some of the public comments on their Facebook pages accused him of heinous crimes his attorney says he did not commit.

"It is commonly known that media companies encourage increased engagement on their posts so that their content is seen by a larger audience. This helps in attracting advertising revenue," Voller's lawyers, O'Brien Criminal & Civil Solicitors, said in a statement. "With this strong commercial imperative driving them there was no doubt that the media companies lent their assistance to the publication of third-party comments. They did everything they could to encourage the same and it is disingenuous of them to say they played no role in publication of the same."

The High Court's ruling on Wednesday does not resolve the underlying defamation case brought by Voller against the publishers, which now returns to the Supreme Court of New South Wales.

But it does change the media landscape in Australia. Nine Entertainment — one of the largest media organizations in the country and owner of Fairfax — said Thursday after the ruling that it was "disappointed" with the outcome of the decision.

"It will have ramifications for what we can post on social media in the future," a Nine Entertainment spokesperson told CNN Business.

A spokesperson for Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. Australia — which owns Nationwide News and Australian News Channel — did not immediately respond to a request from CNN Business for comment.

But one of the company's newspapers, the Australian, published an editorial Thursday condemning the decision as one that "stifles free discussion."

"This decision will stymie the exchange of ideas, encouraging Facebook users to turn off opportunities for comment," the editorial read. It also quoted News Corp. Australia executive chairman Michael Miller calling for Australian legal officials to "address this anomaly and bring Australian law into line with comparable Western democracies."

While the decision will likely lead to more litigation against companies over third party comments, there have been some recent changes to Australian law that will likely prevent a lawsuit such as Voller's from happening in the same way, according to David Rolph, a professor at the University of Sydney Law School who specializes in media law.

Rolph noted that as of July, publishers must be given an opportunity "to make an offer of amends" before they can be sued.

"So in the future, publishers will have the opportunity to take comments down to manage defamation risk," he told CNN Business.

Media companies in Australia may also refrain from allowing comments on stories. The Nine Entertainment spokesperson noted that Facebook allows publishers to switch off comments on stories altogether.

Facebook declined to comment about this case, but the company in March began allowing publishers with Pages to turn off comments to posts, or otherwise limit the ability for people to comment on posts to selected Pages and profiles.

— Michelle Toh contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
A Cool Night Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Sept. 8, 2021

Image

When will cicada season end

Image

THN-THS excited Victory Bell game returning to Memorial Stadium

Image

Northview soccer

Image

SULLIVAN VB

Image

VL Soccer

Image

Sycamores ready for bright lights versus Northwestern

Image

Local hero continues to help others while fighting for his life

Image

Why the Air Guard's response in Terre Haute was crucial to national security on 9/11

Image

20 years later: The mission from the local Air National Guard base on 9/11

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1554336

Reported Deaths: 26627
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60012210838
DuPage1013191345
Will849321073
Lake750111047
Kane64350832
Winnebago37714535
Madison36755561
St. Clair34142551
McHenry32070308
Peoria25232356
Champaign24953175
Sangamon23413255
McLean21002202
Tazewell19167322
Rock Island17157337
Kankakee16022228
Kendall14867103
LaSalle13986267
Macon13562224
Vermilion12376171
Adams12180141
DeKalb11216125
Williamson10607143
Whiteside7612176
Boone741681
Jackson717475
Coles6884106
Ogle683084
Grundy675580
Clinton664196
Franklin635187
Knox6300160
Marion6160133
Macoupin601994
Henry583471
Jefferson5704130
Effingham549880
Livingston543494
Woodford539989
Stephenson523387
Randolph506093
Monroe493697
Morgan469395
Logan464372
Fulton461168
Christian458678
Lee446056
Montgomery443875
Bureau415086
Perry396969
Iroquois377070
Fayette371456
Saline368962
McDonough344653
Jersey313852
Douglas292636
Union287144
Crawford284028
Lawrence281429
Shelby280141
Wayne250055
Pike244156
White240628
Hancock240034
Richland237449
Bond236924
Cass236927
Clark229136
Ford227255
Carroll220437
Edgar216843
Clay216347
Warren209553
Johnson200721
Washington199227
Jo Daviess197324
Moultrie196829
Greene190636
Mason189849
Wabash187013
De Witt185730
Piatt183714
Massac182842
Mercer179834
Cumberland163821
Menard149212
Jasper141418
Marshall129321
Hamilton119519
Brown10017
Pulaski94611
Schuyler9247
Edwards89713
Stark74326
Gallatin6924
Scott6753
Alexander63711
Calhoun6152
Henderson60314
Hardin54312
Putnam5284
Pope4375
Unassigned1092432
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 889362

Reported Deaths: 14709
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1214261911
Lake612461067
Allen50616733
Hamilton41943436
St. Joseph40301581
Elkhart31967480
Vanderburgh28662424
Tippecanoe25966241
Johnson22425408
Hendricks21018334
Porter20916336
Clark16487213
Madison16313370
Vigo14933267
Monroe13877187
LaPorte13634231
Howard13028253
Delaware13020211
Kosciusko10774132
Hancock10179154
Warrick10053172
Bartholomew9822163
Floyd9760196
Wayne9045210
Grant8509192
Morgan8338155
Boone8002108
Dubois7250121
Henry7087123
Dearborn708585
Noble697598
Marshall6968123
Cass6846117
Lawrence6576143
Jackson617479
Shelby6064103
Gibson5801103
Huntington569388
Harrison565182
Montgomery541999
DeKalb535591
Knox518297
Clinton511162
Putnam502766
Miami497679
Whitley494148
Steuben467564
Wabash456388
Jasper447560
Jefferson434890
Adams422264
Ripley417872
Daviess3780102
White374756
Scott370562
Wells360482
Decatur359495
Greene357186
Clay356953
Fayette347069
Posey342138
Jennings321552
Washington311744
Spencer301133
LaGrange300873
Fountain288453
Randolph285785
Sullivan283347
Owen267461
Orange262457
Starke258560
Fulton250749
Jay240134
Perry235247
Carroll231925
Vermillion215450
Franklin214636
Rush207728
Parke201918
Tipton200253
Pike186536
Blackford156834
Pulaski147050
Crawford137218
Benton134215
Newton133841
Brown127545
Martin117815
Switzerland11409
Warren106016
Union87610
Ohio73011
Unassigned0451