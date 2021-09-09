Clear

5 things to know for September 9: Coronavirus, Afghanistan, Ida, China, California

5 things to know for September 9: Coronavirus, Afghanistan, Ida, China, California

Posted: Sep 9, 2021 7:00 AM
Updated: Sep 9, 2021 7:00 AM
Posted By: By Dominic Rech, CNN

A dog named Baekgu, credited with saving his 90-year-old owner, has been appointed as South Korea's first honorary rescue dog.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

President Biden is expected today to unveil a plan that will push for new vaccine mandates and testing programs as part of a revamped approach to ending the pandemic. The administration's six-pronged plan will focus on vaccinating the unvaccinated, further protecting the vaccinated through booster shots, keeping schools open, increasing testing and requiring masks, economic recovery and improving care for those with Covid-19, a source told CNN. Meantime, data revealed that the risk of severe breakthrough Covid-19 cases is higher for older adults and for those with multiple underlying medical conditions. And as doctors feared, it is children who are getting hit hard by Covid-19 as school restarts. "This virus is really going for the people who are not vaccinated," said Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez, associate professor of pediatrics at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. "And among those people are children who don't qualify for the vaccine." A record 2,396 children were hospitalized with Covid-19 as of Tuesday, according to official data.

2. Afghanistan 

Taliban fighters used whips and sticks against women protesting in Kabul following the announcement of a hard-line, male-only interim government, in the group's latest crackdown on dissent. Videos and images show women chanting, "Long live the women of Afghanistan." Some held placards declaring, "No government can deny the presence of women" and "I will sing freedom over and over." Others held placards with the image of a pregnant police officer who was killed in Ghor province a few days ago. The Taliban told CNN they were not involved in her death but have launched an investigation. Meanwhile, China will provide almost $31 million worth of food, winter weather supplies, vaccines and medicine to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. China also will donate an initial 3 million coronavirus vaccine doses to Afghanistan, state media reported.

3. Ida

New Orleans has lifted the curfew imposed after Hurricane Ida as electricity has been restored to most of the city. Across Louisiana, however, more than 240,000 customers are still in the dark. To help with recovery efforts, the Carnival Glory cruise ship announced it has an agreement with New Orleans and FEMA to house hospital staff, first responders and other emergency workers. Additionally, Louisiana's health department has revoked the licenses of seven nursing homes that sent residents to a warehouse to shelter -- a situation the department said involved unsafe and unsanitary conditions. Seven of the residents died. And here's a closer look at why Ida's remnants were so deadly for the Northeast.

4. China

A US destroyer sailed yesterday near the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, the US Navy's 7th Fleet announced, days after China imposed new maritime identification rules that include the disputed waterway. The USS Benfold, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, sailed within 12 miles of Mischief Reef, a part of the Spratly Islands where the Chinese have built military facilities. China has accused the US of "illegally" entering its waters. "The activity has seriously violated China's sovereignty and security," a statement read. The US 7th Fleet called the Chinese statement "false." The 7th Fleet said it is the "latest in a long string of (People's Republic of China) actions to misrepresent lawful US maritime operations and assert its excessive and illegitimate maritime claims." Tensions over the South China Sea come as a report reveals a pro-Chinese government online influence operation is targeting Americans in an effort to exploit divisions over the Covid-19 pandemic and "physically mobilize protestors in the US in response."

5. California recall

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been doing everything he can to persuade women to vote "no" on the Republican effort to oust him in Tuesday's recall election, and Vice President Kamala Harris yesterday helped deliver that message. "You have to understand that this recall campaign is about California, and it's about a whole lot more," Harris said, trying to nationalize the race by voicing her outrage over the conservative agenda, particularly Texas' new restrictive abortion law. Harris' involvement comes as Republican candidate Larry Elder told reporters he believes "there might very well be shenanigans" in the recall election, continuing the baseless GOP effort to undermine elections by suggesting wrongdoing. Though a lot is different about this year's recall in California, former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger described it as "exactly the same" as when he ran. And California's homelessness crisis is a top-of-mind issue for many voters.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be more like its old self 

It will return to a more traditional route, with the public lining the streets of Manhattan to watch.

Russian politician faces near-identical opponents in election

A veteran politician has complained that two opponents in St. Petersburg have adopted his name and mimicked his appearance to confuse voters.

The 'world's best' cities for 2021? 

San Francisco has been crowned the "world's best" city, according to Time Out.

Jennifer Aniston unveils new hair care brand, LolaVie

The first product by the "Friends" star's brand is a "glossing detangler." 

El Salvador's bitcoin experiment is a warning to other countries

El Salvador's "Bitcoin Day" did not go especially well.

HAPPENING LATER

Pro football is back

The NFL kicks off its 102nd season tonight, once again playing under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic. "Our challenge is right now -- we are in a major surge," said NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills. "It is no secret ... what the impact of the Delta variant is having."

TODAY'S NUMBER

73

The number of years since the founding of North Korea. To mark the anniversary, the notoriously reclusive country held a midnight military parade in Pyongyang, state media reported. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waved at the crowd, planes flew overhead firing flares and paratroopers dropped from aircraft in the night sky.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Cyber grave robbers did move very quickly after the collapse to grab what they could from deceased victims while families and friends were in absolute emotional turmoil."

Three people have been arrested in South Florida and accused of identity theft of victims of the Surfside condo collapse, according to Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. There were seven victims in this case, five of them deceased, the prosecutor said.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Ronaldo is back training with Manchester United

After a shock return to his old club, one of the world's greatest soccer players gets back on the field in a surprisingly sunny Carrington. (Who needs Turin?!) (Click here to view.)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
A Cool Night Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Sept. 8, 2021

Image

When will cicada season end

Image

THN-THS excited Victory Bell game returning to Memorial Stadium

Image

Northview soccer

Image

SULLIVAN VB

Image

VL Soccer

Image

Sycamores ready for bright lights versus Northwestern

Image

Local hero continues to help others while fighting for his life

Image

Why the Air Guard's response in Terre Haute was crucial to national security on 9/11

Image

20 years later: The mission from the local Air National Guard base on 9/11

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1554336

Reported Deaths: 26627
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60012210838
DuPage1013191345
Will849321073
Lake750111047
Kane64350832
Winnebago37714535
Madison36755561
St. Clair34142551
McHenry32070308
Peoria25232356
Champaign24953175
Sangamon23413255
McLean21002202
Tazewell19167322
Rock Island17157337
Kankakee16022228
Kendall14867103
LaSalle13986267
Macon13562224
Vermilion12376171
Adams12180141
DeKalb11216125
Williamson10607143
Whiteside7612176
Boone741681
Jackson717475
Coles6884106
Ogle683084
Grundy675580
Clinton664196
Franklin635187
Knox6300160
Marion6160133
Macoupin601994
Henry583471
Jefferson5704130
Effingham549880
Livingston543494
Woodford539989
Stephenson523387
Randolph506093
Monroe493697
Morgan469395
Logan464372
Fulton461168
Christian458678
Lee446056
Montgomery443875
Bureau415086
Perry396969
Iroquois377070
Fayette371456
Saline368962
McDonough344653
Jersey313852
Douglas292636
Union287144
Crawford284028
Lawrence281429
Shelby280141
Wayne250055
Pike244156
White240628
Hancock240034
Richland237449
Bond236924
Cass236927
Clark229136
Ford227255
Carroll220437
Edgar216843
Clay216347
Warren209553
Johnson200721
Washington199227
Jo Daviess197324
Moultrie196829
Greene190636
Mason189849
Wabash187013
De Witt185730
Piatt183714
Massac182842
Mercer179834
Cumberland163821
Menard149212
Jasper141418
Marshall129321
Hamilton119519
Brown10017
Pulaski94611
Schuyler9247
Edwards89713
Stark74326
Gallatin6924
Scott6753
Alexander63711
Calhoun6152
Henderson60314
Hardin54312
Putnam5284
Pope4375
Unassigned1092432
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 889362

Reported Deaths: 14709
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1214261911
Lake612461067
Allen50616733
Hamilton41943436
St. Joseph40301581
Elkhart31967480
Vanderburgh28662424
Tippecanoe25966241
Johnson22425408
Hendricks21018334
Porter20916336
Clark16487213
Madison16313370
Vigo14933267
Monroe13877187
LaPorte13634231
Howard13028253
Delaware13020211
Kosciusko10774132
Hancock10179154
Warrick10053172
Bartholomew9822163
Floyd9760196
Wayne9045210
Grant8509192
Morgan8338155
Boone8002108
Dubois7250121
Henry7087123
Dearborn708585
Noble697598
Marshall6968123
Cass6846117
Lawrence6576143
Jackson617479
Shelby6064103
Gibson5801103
Huntington569388
Harrison565182
Montgomery541999
DeKalb535591
Knox518297
Clinton511162
Putnam502766
Miami497679
Whitley494148
Steuben467564
Wabash456388
Jasper447560
Jefferson434890
Adams422264
Ripley417872
Daviess3780102
White374756
Scott370562
Wells360482
Decatur359495
Greene357186
Clay356953
Fayette347069
Posey342138
Jennings321552
Washington311744
Spencer301133
LaGrange300873
Fountain288453
Randolph285785
Sullivan283347
Owen267461
Orange262457
Starke258560
Fulton250749
Jay240134
Perry235247
Carroll231925
Vermillion215450
Franklin214636
Rush207728
Parke201918
Tipton200253
Pike186536
Blackford156834
Pulaski147050
Crawford137218
Benton134215
Newton133841
Brown127545
Martin117815
Switzerland11409
Warren106016
Union87610
Ohio73011
Unassigned0451