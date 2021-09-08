Clear

Hajj Pilgrimage Fast Facts

Hajj Pilgrimage Fast Facts

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 8:31 PM
Updated: Sep 8, 2021 8:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at Hajj, an annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. More than two million Muslims perform the pilgrimage annually.

Facts

July 7, 2022 - The Hajj pilgrimage is expected to start.

Hajj, Hadj or Hadjdj - the spelling HAJJ is the preferred CNN style.

READ: A Journey through Hajj, Islam's special pilgrimage

Other Facts

Performing Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Islam requires every Muslim who is physically and financially able to make the journey to the holy city of Mecca at least once in his or her life.

Hajj takes place two months and 10 days after Ramadan ends, during the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah.

The height of Hajj corresponds with the major Islamic holy day Eid al-Adha, which commemorates Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son on Divine orders.

The pilgrimage, conducted over five days, includes numerous detailed rituals including wearing a special garment that symbolizes human equality and unity before God, a circular, counter-clockwise procession around the Kaaba, and the symbolic stoning of evil.

Kaaba (Ka'bah), a cube-shaped structure draped in black silk, is the most sacred shrine of Islam and the chief goal of the pilgrimage.

There is a black stone enclosed in a silver ring in the eastern corner of the Kaaba. Muslims believe that the stone was given to Abraham by the angel Gabriel. Participants touch or kiss the stone to end the ceremony around the Kaaba.

People who have completed the pilgrimage may add the phrase al-Hajj or hajji (pilgrim) to their names.

Incidents/Stampedes

1987 - More than 400 people, mainly Iranian Shiite pilgrims, are killed in clashes with Saudi security forces during anti-Western protests in Mecca.

1990 - 1,426 pilgrims are trampled to death.

1994 - A stampede near Jamarat Bridge kills 270 pilgrims.

April 1997 - A fire in Mina, Saudi Arabia, tears through a sprawling, overcrowded tent city, trapping and killing more than 340 pilgrims and injuring 1,500.

1998 - One hundred eighty people die in a stampede near Mecca at the end of Hajj.

February 1, 2004 - A stampede kills 251 Muslim pilgrims and injures 244 more at a stone-throwing ritual which has been the source of deadly trampling in the past.

January 5, 2006 - A small hotel in Mecca collapses, killing at least 76 people. The hotel, Luluat Alkheir, is occupied by Asian pilgrims when it collapses.

January 12, 2006 - A stampede kills at least 363 people. The stampede, like others in the past, happens during the stone-throwing ritual in which the pilgrims stone a symbolic devil.

September 11, 2015 - Days before the start of the Hajj, 107 people are killed when a powerful storm topples a construction crane, sending it crashing through the roof of the Grand Mosque in Mecca. At least 238 others are injured, according to the nation's civil defense authorities. The Grand Mosque is the largest in the world and surrounds the Kaaba.

September 24, 2015 - During the annual Hajj pilgrimage, a stampede kills more than 700 people and injures nearly 900 others, according to state media. The incident occurs during the ritual known as "stoning the devil" in the tent city of Mina.

May 30, 2016 - Iran bars its pilgrims from traveling to Mecca to take part in the Hajj pilgrimage after accusing Saudi Arabia of failing to guarantee the safety of its citizens.

June 22, 2020 - A statement from Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah states that as Covid-19 cases continue to grow globally, and because of the risks of coronavirus spreading in crowded spaces and from other countries, the Hajj will "take place this year with a limited number of pilgrims from all nationalities residing in Saudi Arabia only, who are willing to perform Hajj."

July 28, 2020-August 1, 2020 - About 1,000 pilgrims attend the Hajj. The number of attendees is restricted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
A Cool Night Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local hero continues to help others while fighting for his life

Image

Why the Air Guard's response in Terre Haute was crucial to national security on 9/11

Image

20 years later: The mission from the local Air National Guard base on 9/11

Image

Local restaurant changes theme to honor first responders and military

Image

This healthcare hero is in the fight of his life

Image

Fire safety officials visit EIU with information to keep students safe

Image

COVID-19 cases and quarantines forced this Wabash Valley middle school to move to remote learning

Image

A warmup is in the forecast. How much and when? Find out here

Image

Going to the THN/THS Victory Bell game? You will be in for a special surprise

Image

Why the Air Guard's response in Terre Haute was so importation to national security on 9/11

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1550375

Reported Deaths: 26566
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59910110816
DuPage1010961345
Will847591072
Lake749101046
Kane64255831
Winnebago37653535
Madison36639559
St. Clair34033551
McHenry32028308
Peoria25200355
Champaign24846175
Sangamon23351255
McLean20944201
Tazewell19134321
Rock Island17128335
Kankakee15965228
Kendall14841103
LaSalle13959267
Macon13492224
Vermilion12325167
Adams12075141
DeKalb11195124
Williamson10559143
Whiteside7601176
Boone740481
Jackson715074
Coles6857106
Ogle681084
Grundy673280
Clinton662196
Franklin632687
Knox6284160
Marion6110133
Macoupin597093
Henry580871
Jefferson5686129
Effingham545278
Livingston541194
Woodford538888
Stephenson522087
Randolph504392
Monroe492896
Morgan467095
Logan462968
Fulton459865
Christian455078
Lee444156
Montgomery441075
Bureau413686
Perry396469
Iroquois375470
Fayette366656
Saline364761
McDonough344053
Jersey312352
Douglas291036
Union285942
Crawford281628
Lawrence280129
Shelby278341
Wayne247155
Pike242655
Hancock238634
White237928
Bond235324
Cass234927
Richland234849
Clark228436
Ford226654
Carroll217837
Edgar215543
Clay211946
Warren208451
Johnson198821
Washington198627
Jo Daviess197124
Moultrie196129
Greene189936
Mason189149
Wabash185213
De Witt185030
Piatt182914
Massac181542
Mercer177934
Cumberland162021
Menard149012
Jasper140118
Marshall128821
Hamilton117718
Brown9997
Pulaski94411
Schuyler9217
Edwards88913
Stark73926
Gallatin6864
Scott6743
Alexander63211
Calhoun6122
Henderson59914
Hardin53912
Putnam5264
Pope4345
Unassigned972432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 886461

Reported Deaths: 14623
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1209991902
Lake610991064
Allen50459728
Hamilton41855434
St. Joseph40251581
Elkhart31927479
Vanderburgh28529423
Tippecanoe25913238
Johnson22355406
Hendricks20923332
Porter20886335
Clark16398212
Madison16250366
Vigo14874266
Monroe13838187
LaPorte13604230
Howard12988251
Delaware12969206
Kosciusko10745131
Hancock10159154
Warrick9993168
Bartholomew9802161
Floyd9702194
Wayne8996207
Grant8437191
Morgan8316154
Boone7988108
Dubois7234120
Henry7052121
Dearborn702085
Noble696298
Marshall6960123
Cass6823117
Lawrence6524141
Jackson615779
Shelby6039100
Gibson5778102
Huntington568188
Harrison561180
Montgomery540397
DeKalb534289
Knox517497
Clinton510262
Putnam500366
Miami496279
Whitley492148
Steuben465964
Wabash454887
Jasper446160
Jefferson433790
Adams420163
Ripley415472
Daviess3758102
White374156
Scott368361
Wells359782
Decatur358395
Clay355953
Greene355086
Fayette344768
Posey341038
Jennings320452
Washington309543
Spencer300133
LaGrange299373
Fountain287753
Randolph285185
Sullivan281847
Owen266461
Orange261457
Starke258160
Fulton250248
Jay239734
Perry235146
Carroll231325
Vermillion215148
Franklin213435
Rush206727
Parke201118
Tipton199851
Pike185535
Blackford156634
Pulaski146650
Crawford136418
Benton134115
Newton133441
Brown126945
Martin116815
Switzerland11339
Warren105816
Union86810
Ohio72611
Unassigned0451