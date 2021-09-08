Clear

Black man's statue is the lone monument standing on historic street in former capital of the Confederacy

Black man's statue is the lone monument standing on historic street in former capital of the Confederacy

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 8:30 PM
Updated: Sep 8, 2021 8:30 PM
Posted By: By Nicquel Terry Ellis and Chandelis Duster, CNN

A towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed in Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday, adding to a growing list of Confederate symbols that have been taken down across the country since George Floyd's death sparked a nationwide reckoning with police brutality and racism.

The removal of Lee -- the last Confederate statue to be pulled from Richmond's historic Monument Avenue -- makes Black tennis legend Arthur Ashe the lone monument still standing on the street. Ashe was born in Richmond and shattered records in the sport and championed civil rights. A statue honoring him was added to the street in 1996.

Activists, some of whom gathered Wednesday to watch the Lee statue come down, praised the move, saying it was a step toward progress in the movement for racial equality.

The fight to get Confederate monuments removed has gained steam in recent years, with many civil rights activists saying the structures are racist and offensive because they honor Confederate leaders who promoted the enslavement of Black people.

While the calls to remove them grew last summer when protesters vandalized and toppled many Confederate symbols, some battles started after Dylann Roof killed nine Black people in a Charleston, South Carolina, church in 2015 in an effort to "start a race war."

Confederate monument supporters argue that the structures honor history and heritage.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam had announced plans to to remove the Lee statue last year, but it was delayed by a court battle with Richmond residents who sued, arguing that an 1890 deed and an 1889 General Assembly joint resolution prohibited the governor from directing the removal of a state monument from state property.

The Virginia Supreme Court recently ruled against the residents.

Northam said in a statement that Lee was the last standing Confederate statue on the historic avenue. Other Confederate statues on the street were previously removed in response to demonstrations there in the last year.

"The public monuments reflect the story we choose to tell about who we are as a people," Northam said. "It is time to display history as history, and use the public memorials to honor the full and inclusive truth of who we are today and in the future."

Lawrence West, founder of Black Lives Matter RVA, told CNN that it is "very satisfying, gratifying" to see the Lee statue gone in the former capital of the Confederacy.

"Robert E. Lee standing here on Monument Avenue is very symbolic to the Confederate mindset, you know the levels of oppression that people feel on a regular day-to-day basis," West said. "With the coming down of the monument it is also a part of coming down with those types of ideals. It brings some closure to the conversation, 'It's OK to be racist'."

Alexcia Cleveland, a Richmond-based public historian, said she hopes the removal of the statue demonstrates the importance of challenging narratives that fail to recognize the underlying issues with race in America. One example, she said, is the need to challenge states removing critical race theory or racial education from schools.

"There's all sorts of narratives that people need to pay attention to and actively challenge," Cleveland said.

Here is a look at other Confederate monuments that have been removed since last year:

Charlottesville removed two Confederate statues

In July, bronze statues of two generals were removed from public property in Charlottesville, Virginia, almost four years after they were a flashpoint for a violent "Unite the Right" rally that left one person dead. The equestrian monuments were of Lee in Market Street Park and Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson in Court Square Park.

The City Council voted in June to take the statues down after a three-year court battle.

Monuments were removed in Georgia

In February, officials removed two Confederate monuments including the stone monument "1861-1865 Lest We Forget" outside the Gwinnett County Courthouse in Lawrenceville and one of Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston, which sat in downtown Dalton.

The Lawrenceville monument had been vandalized at least twice last year. Officials placed it in storage until court proceedings were finished determining its fate.

The monument of Johnston was moved to the historic Huff House by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which owns the statue.

Prior to those removals, a 30-foot obelisk at Decatur Square in Decatur had been taken down in June 2020 after the city argued it'd become a threat to public safety during recent protests.

Lee statue removed from US Capitol

Virginia's statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from the US Capitol in December 2020. It had been there since 1909. Northam said in December that Lee's statue would be replaced by Barbara Johns, a Black woman who walked out of her high school in 1951 to protest unequal school conditions.

The statue of Lee provided by Virginia was one of several statues around the Capitol depicting Confederate soldiers and officials. Its removal came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for the removal of those statues.

Statues removed during 2020 uprisings

Several Confederate and related statues were removed immediately following the protests that erupted following Floyd's death last year.

Some were toppled by protesters and officials opted not to reinstall them. Other statues were ordered removed by local officials and lawmakers who agreed with demonstrators that the structures were offensive. Among the statues taken down in the spring and summer of 2020 were:

  • Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson in Richmond.
  • Politician John C. Calhoun in Charleston, South Carolina.
  • A soldier known as Johnny Reb in Norfolk, Virginia.
  • The John Breckinridge Castleman monument, a statue of a Confederate soldier in the heart of downtown Louisville, Kentucky.
  • A 122-year-old statue and plaque that honored fallen Confederate soldiers in downtown Jacksonville, Florida.
  • Edward Carmack, a former US senator and newspaper owner known for attacking civil rights advocates such as Ida B. Wells, in Nashville, Tennessee.
  • A bronze statue of a Confederate soldier named "Appomattox" in Alexandria, Virginia.
  • The Jefferson Davis statue in the Kentucky Capitol rotunda in Frankfort.
  • Confederate Adm. Raphael Semmes in Mobile, Alabama.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
A Cool Night Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local hero continues to help others while fighting for his life

Image

Why the Air Guard's response in Terre Haute was crucial to national security on 9/11

Image

20 years later: The mission from the local Air National Guard base on 9/11

Image

Local restaurant changes theme to honor first responders and military

Image

This healthcare hero is in the fight of his life

Image

Fire safety officials visit EIU with information to keep students safe

Image

COVID-19 cases and quarantines forced this Wabash Valley middle school to move to remote learning

Image

A warmup is in the forecast. How much and when? Find out here

Image

Going to the THN/THS Victory Bell game? You will be in for a special surprise

Image

Why the Air Guard's response in Terre Haute was so importation to national security on 9/11

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1550375

Reported Deaths: 26566
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59910110816
DuPage1010961345
Will847591072
Lake749101046
Kane64255831
Winnebago37653535
Madison36639559
St. Clair34033551
McHenry32028308
Peoria25200355
Champaign24846175
Sangamon23351255
McLean20944201
Tazewell19134321
Rock Island17128335
Kankakee15965228
Kendall14841103
LaSalle13959267
Macon13492224
Vermilion12325167
Adams12075141
DeKalb11195124
Williamson10559143
Whiteside7601176
Boone740481
Jackson715074
Coles6857106
Ogle681084
Grundy673280
Clinton662196
Franklin632687
Knox6284160
Marion6110133
Macoupin597093
Henry580871
Jefferson5686129
Effingham545278
Livingston541194
Woodford538888
Stephenson522087
Randolph504392
Monroe492896
Morgan467095
Logan462968
Fulton459865
Christian455078
Lee444156
Montgomery441075
Bureau413686
Perry396469
Iroquois375470
Fayette366656
Saline364761
McDonough344053
Jersey312352
Douglas291036
Union285942
Crawford281628
Lawrence280129
Shelby278341
Wayne247155
Pike242655
Hancock238634
White237928
Bond235324
Cass234927
Richland234849
Clark228436
Ford226654
Carroll217837
Edgar215543
Clay211946
Warren208451
Johnson198821
Washington198627
Jo Daviess197124
Moultrie196129
Greene189936
Mason189149
Wabash185213
De Witt185030
Piatt182914
Massac181542
Mercer177934
Cumberland162021
Menard149012
Jasper140118
Marshall128821
Hamilton117718
Brown9997
Pulaski94411
Schuyler9217
Edwards88913
Stark73926
Gallatin6864
Scott6743
Alexander63211
Calhoun6122
Henderson59914
Hardin53912
Putnam5264
Pope4345
Unassigned972432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 886461

Reported Deaths: 14623
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1209991902
Lake610991064
Allen50459728
Hamilton41855434
St. Joseph40251581
Elkhart31927479
Vanderburgh28529423
Tippecanoe25913238
Johnson22355406
Hendricks20923332
Porter20886335
Clark16398212
Madison16250366
Vigo14874266
Monroe13838187
LaPorte13604230
Howard12988251
Delaware12969206
Kosciusko10745131
Hancock10159154
Warrick9993168
Bartholomew9802161
Floyd9702194
Wayne8996207
Grant8437191
Morgan8316154
Boone7988108
Dubois7234120
Henry7052121
Dearborn702085
Noble696298
Marshall6960123
Cass6823117
Lawrence6524141
Jackson615779
Shelby6039100
Gibson5778102
Huntington568188
Harrison561180
Montgomery540397
DeKalb534289
Knox517497
Clinton510262
Putnam500366
Miami496279
Whitley492148
Steuben465964
Wabash454887
Jasper446160
Jefferson433790
Adams420163
Ripley415472
Daviess3758102
White374156
Scott368361
Wells359782
Decatur358395
Clay355953
Greene355086
Fayette344768
Posey341038
Jennings320452
Washington309543
Spencer300133
LaGrange299373
Fountain287753
Randolph285185
Sullivan281847
Owen266461
Orange261457
Starke258160
Fulton250248
Jay239734
Perry235146
Carroll231325
Vermillion215148
Franklin213435
Rush206727
Parke201118
Tipton199851
Pike185535
Blackford156634
Pulaski146650
Crawford136418
Benton134115
Newton133441
Brown126945
Martin116815
Switzerland11339
Warren105816
Union86810
Ohio72611
Unassigned0451