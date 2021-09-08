Clear

John Mulaney announces Olivia Munn pregnancy

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 12:10 PM
Updated: Sep 8, 2021 12:10 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Congratulations are in order for John Mulaney and Olivia Munn.

The former "Saturday Night Live" announced Tuesday during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" that he and Munn are expecting a baby.

Mulaney broke the news after Meyers pointed out that the comedian has "had a year."

"I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife, Mulaney said, referencing his split from his former wife Anna Marie Tendler. "Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia."

Turns out Munn and Mulaney initially met at Meyers's 2013 wedding, but things turned romantic after Mulaney got out of a rehab stint for drug abuse.

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," he told Meyers. "And we're having a baby together."

Mulaney and Meyers also discussed Meyers being part of an intervention which ultimately led Mulaney seeking treatment.

Now sober, Mulaney said "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery."

It's the first child for the couple.

