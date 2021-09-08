Clear

Louisiana revokes licenses of 7 nursing homes that evacuated patients to a warehouse ahead of Hurricane Ida

Louisiana revokes licenses of 7 nursing homes that evacuated patients to a warehouse ahead of Hurricane Ida

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 10:50 AM
Updated: Sep 8, 2021 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Keith Allen, Rebekah Riess and Jason Hanna, CNN

Louisiana's health department on Tuesday revoked the licenses of seven nursing homes that sent residents to a warehouse to shelter during Hurricane Ida -- a situation that the department said involved unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

Seven of the nursing home residents who sheltered at the warehouse died, according to state health officials.

More than 800 residents of seven southeastern Louisiana nursing homes had been brought to the warehouse in the town of Independence -- roughly a 55-mile drive east of Baton Rouge -- ahead of the storm.

The state health department said it started to hear about deteriorating conditions at the warehouse after Ida's August 29 landfall.

CNN obtained the logs of 61 calls from the warehouse to 911 operators. At least 30 of the calls asked for assistance with medical episodes before and after landfall, including calls for seizures, stopped breathing, and one instance in which a caller says a diabetic patient needed transport because they had "not eaten due to them having no more supplies."

"Let's be clear; there is no emergency-preparedness plan that allows for residents to be kept in such an unsafe, unsanitary, and unhealthy condition," Stephen Russo, director of legal, audit and regulatory affairs for the health department, said Tuesday. "The lack of adequate care for these residents is inhumane, and goes against the rules, regulations, and applicable statutes."

Inspectors were sent to the warehouse August 31 but were expelled and kept from doing a full assessment, the health department said.

By September 2, all residents were removed over concerns about conditions and were sent elsewhere, including to medical special needs shelters, officials said.

The seven facilities that had their licenses revoked cannot repatriate or admit residents, officials said. The homes also had their Medicaid provider agreements terminated, the health department said.

The state attorney general last week announced an investigation into how residents ended up at the warehouse.

Nursing homes are in four parishes in southeastern Louisiana

The nursing homes whose licenses were revoked are, according to the health department:

• River Palms Nursing and Rehab, Orleans Parish

• Maison Orleans Healthcare Center, Orleans Parish

• Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home, Jefferson Parish

• West Jefferson Health Care Center, Jefferson Parish

• Maison Deville Nursing Home of Harvey, Jefferson Parish

• South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab, Lafourche Parish

• Maison De Ville Nursing Home, Terrebonne Parish

CNN has sought comment from the seven facilities but did not immediately receive a response.

A review of business licenses by CNN has found that Bob Dean Jr. of Baton Rouge is listed as an executive with all seven nursing facilities, in addition to the warehouse.

When questioned about the warehouse by CNN affiliate WVUE, Dean said that, "we only had five deaths within the six days and normally with 850 people, you'll have a couple a day, so we did really good with taking care of people."

The town's police chief said it appeared the operators were struggling to meet patient needs and the facility struggled to maintain power, and the attorney general has said his office's investigation will focus on who sent patients to the "apparently unsafe and potentially inappropriate facility."

Five of the seven deaths have been classified as storm-related, the state's health department said in a recent news release.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Sunny and Cooler!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Sunny, cooler. High: 80

Image

South Knox soccer

Image

One Parke County family has owned their farm for 100 years. Here's how the state honored them

Image

West Vigo soccer

Image

VB

Image

THS Soccer

Image

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

Local organization aids in hurricane relief efforts with help from unlikely source

Image

Tuesday evening forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1550375

Reported Deaths: 26566
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59910110816
DuPage1010961345
Will847591072
Lake749101046
Kane64255831
Winnebago37653535
Madison36639559
St. Clair34033551
McHenry32028308
Peoria25200355
Champaign24846175
Sangamon23351255
McLean20944201
Tazewell19134321
Rock Island17128335
Kankakee15965228
Kendall14841103
LaSalle13959267
Macon13492224
Vermilion12325167
Adams12075141
DeKalb11195124
Williamson10559143
Whiteside7601176
Boone740481
Jackson715074
Coles6857106
Ogle681084
Grundy673280
Clinton662196
Franklin632687
Knox6284160
Marion6110133
Macoupin597093
Henry580871
Jefferson5686129
Effingham545278
Livingston541194
Woodford538888
Stephenson522087
Randolph504392
Monroe492896
Morgan467095
Logan462968
Fulton459865
Christian455078
Lee444156
Montgomery441075
Bureau413686
Perry396469
Iroquois375470
Fayette366656
Saline364761
McDonough344053
Jersey312352
Douglas291036
Union285942
Crawford281628
Lawrence280129
Shelby278341
Wayne247155
Pike242655
Hancock238634
White237928
Bond235324
Cass234927
Richland234849
Clark228436
Ford226654
Carroll217837
Edgar215543
Clay211946
Warren208451
Johnson198821
Washington198627
Jo Daviess197124
Moultrie196129
Greene189936
Mason189149
Wabash185213
De Witt185030
Piatt182914
Massac181542
Mercer177934
Cumberland162021
Menard149012
Jasper140118
Marshall128821
Hamilton117718
Brown9997
Pulaski94411
Schuyler9217
Edwards88913
Stark73926
Gallatin6864
Scott6743
Alexander63211
Calhoun6122
Henderson59914
Hardin53912
Putnam5264
Pope4345
Unassigned972432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 886461

Reported Deaths: 14623
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1209991902
Lake610991064
Allen50459728
Hamilton41855434
St. Joseph40251581
Elkhart31927479
Vanderburgh28529423
Tippecanoe25913238
Johnson22355406
Hendricks20923332
Porter20886335
Clark16398212
Madison16250366
Vigo14874266
Monroe13838187
LaPorte13604230
Howard12988251
Delaware12969206
Kosciusko10745131
Hancock10159154
Warrick9993168
Bartholomew9802161
Floyd9702194
Wayne8996207
Grant8437191
Morgan8316154
Boone7988108
Dubois7234120
Henry7052121
Dearborn702085
Noble696298
Marshall6960123
Cass6823117
Lawrence6524141
Jackson615779
Shelby6039100
Gibson5778102
Huntington568188
Harrison561180
Montgomery540397
DeKalb534289
Knox517497
Clinton510262
Putnam500366
Miami496279
Whitley492148
Steuben465964
Wabash454887
Jasper446160
Jefferson433790
Adams420163
Ripley415472
Daviess3758102
White374156
Scott368361
Wells359782
Decatur358395
Clay355953
Greene355086
Fayette344768
Posey341038
Jennings320452
Washington309543
Spencer300133
LaGrange299373
Fountain287753
Randolph285185
Sullivan281847
Owen266461
Orange261457
Starke258160
Fulton250248
Jay239734
Perry235146
Carroll231325
Vermillion215148
Franklin213435
Rush206727
Parke201118
Tipton199851
Pike185535
Blackford156634
Pulaski146650
Crawford136418
Benton134115
Newton133441
Brown126945
Martin116815
Switzerland11339
Warren105816
Union86810
Ohio72611
Unassigned0451