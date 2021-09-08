Clear

Today is International Literacy Day. Here are key facts to know

Today is International Literacy Day. Here are key facts to know

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 10:40 AM
Updated: Sep 8, 2021 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Sam Romano, CNN

The need for a literate world is more important than ever.

In today's fast-paced digital landscape, the meaning of literacy has evolved beyond reading and writing. Literacy now affects all forms of communication and media, and the Covid-19 pandemic has magnified the divide in access to literacy opportunities.

On International Literacy Day, here's what you should know.

Global literacy needs

While literacy rates have been increasing steadily -- UNESCO data shows that the youth literacy rate was nearly 92% worldwide in 2019, up from 77% in 1975 -- illiteracy remains a global problem. Worldwide, at least 773 million adults face literacy challenges, two-thirds of them women.

The Covid-19 pandemic has magnified these roadblocks and disproportionately affected vulnerable populations. In the early stages of the pandemic, school closures disrupted the education of 62% of the global student population, according to the United Nations. And with literacy programs suspended during this time, many with low literacy skills were unable to access essential information.

Virtual schooling also affected student literacy, according to the NWEA nonprofit education organization. Reading scores in the fall of 2020 had been largely on par with previous years, and researchers thought literacy might not be impacted so badly by the changes to schooling. But by spring 2021, reading scores were between 3 and 6 percentile points lower.

How International Literacy Day started

The day was first proposed during the 1965 World Conference of Ministers on the Eradication of Illiteracy in Tehran, Iran, under the recommendation that all countries observe September 8 as International Literacy Day.

The following year, the day was recognized by UNESCO and US President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaimed September 8, 1966, as International Literacy Day.

When is International Literacy Day?

International Literacy Day is a day to raise awareness about global literacy needs and celebrate literacy achievements. The day is observed annually on September 8, and the theme for International Literacy Day 2021 will focus on "Literacy for a human-centred recovery: Narrowing the digital divide," according to UNESCO.

To help combat the literacy divide, UNESCO issued a new plan at its 40th General Conference in Paris. The strategy, which will be adopted through 2025, targets the most vulnerable countries currently facing literacy challenges with particular emphasis on disadvantaged groups, including ethnic minorities, indigenous peoples, migrants and refugees.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Sunny and Cooler!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Sunny, cooler. High: 80

Image

South Knox soccer

Image

One Parke County family has owned their farm for 100 years. Here's how the state honored them

Image

West Vigo soccer

Image

VB

Image

THS Soccer

Image

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

Local organization aids in hurricane relief efforts with help from unlikely source

Image

Tuesday evening forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1550375

Reported Deaths: 26566
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59910110816
DuPage1010961345
Will847591072
Lake749101046
Kane64255831
Winnebago37653535
Madison36639559
St. Clair34033551
McHenry32028308
Peoria25200355
Champaign24846175
Sangamon23351255
McLean20944201
Tazewell19134321
Rock Island17128335
Kankakee15965228
Kendall14841103
LaSalle13959267
Macon13492224
Vermilion12325167
Adams12075141
DeKalb11195124
Williamson10559143
Whiteside7601176
Boone740481
Jackson715074
Coles6857106
Ogle681084
Grundy673280
Clinton662196
Franklin632687
Knox6284160
Marion6110133
Macoupin597093
Henry580871
Jefferson5686129
Effingham545278
Livingston541194
Woodford538888
Stephenson522087
Randolph504392
Monroe492896
Morgan467095
Logan462968
Fulton459865
Christian455078
Lee444156
Montgomery441075
Bureau413686
Perry396469
Iroquois375470
Fayette366656
Saline364761
McDonough344053
Jersey312352
Douglas291036
Union285942
Crawford281628
Lawrence280129
Shelby278341
Wayne247155
Pike242655
Hancock238634
White237928
Bond235324
Cass234927
Richland234849
Clark228436
Ford226654
Carroll217837
Edgar215543
Clay211946
Warren208451
Johnson198821
Washington198627
Jo Daviess197124
Moultrie196129
Greene189936
Mason189149
Wabash185213
De Witt185030
Piatt182914
Massac181542
Mercer177934
Cumberland162021
Menard149012
Jasper140118
Marshall128821
Hamilton117718
Brown9997
Pulaski94411
Schuyler9217
Edwards88913
Stark73926
Gallatin6864
Scott6743
Alexander63211
Calhoun6122
Henderson59914
Hardin53912
Putnam5264
Pope4345
Unassigned972432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 886461

Reported Deaths: 14623
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1209991902
Lake610991064
Allen50459728
Hamilton41855434
St. Joseph40251581
Elkhart31927479
Vanderburgh28529423
Tippecanoe25913238
Johnson22355406
Hendricks20923332
Porter20886335
Clark16398212
Madison16250366
Vigo14874266
Monroe13838187
LaPorte13604230
Howard12988251
Delaware12969206
Kosciusko10745131
Hancock10159154
Warrick9993168
Bartholomew9802161
Floyd9702194
Wayne8996207
Grant8437191
Morgan8316154
Boone7988108
Dubois7234120
Henry7052121
Dearborn702085
Noble696298
Marshall6960123
Cass6823117
Lawrence6524141
Jackson615779
Shelby6039100
Gibson5778102
Huntington568188
Harrison561180
Montgomery540397
DeKalb534289
Knox517497
Clinton510262
Putnam500366
Miami496279
Whitley492148
Steuben465964
Wabash454887
Jasper446160
Jefferson433790
Adams420163
Ripley415472
Daviess3758102
White374156
Scott368361
Wells359782
Decatur358395
Clay355953
Greene355086
Fayette344768
Posey341038
Jennings320452
Washington309543
Spencer300133
LaGrange299373
Fountain287753
Randolph285185
Sullivan281847
Owen266461
Orange261457
Starke258160
Fulton250248
Jay239734
Perry235146
Carroll231325
Vermillion215148
Franklin213435
Rush206727
Parke201118
Tipton199851
Pike185535
Blackford156634
Pulaski146650
Crawford136418
Benton134115
Newton133441
Brown126945
Martin116815
Switzerland11339
Warren105816
Union86810
Ohio72611
Unassigned0451