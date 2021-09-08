Clear

Nxivm co-founder Nancy Salzman to be sentenced. She helped its leader gain access to victims, prosecutors say

Nxivm co-founder Nancy Salzman to be sentenced. She helped its leader gain access to victims, prosecutors say

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 8:50 AM
Updated: Sep 8, 2021 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Sonia Moghe, CNN

Prosecutors say Nancy Salzman, who created Nxivm alongside Keith Raniere, was an enabler who helped him remain the leader of a criminal enterprise and gain access to victims, but Salzman's attorneys say she was a victim herself -- and possibly one of Raniere's first.

Salzman, 66, once the president of Nxivm, is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Brooklyn federal court, more than two years after she pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge. Prosecutors have said Salzman played a role in attempting to intimidate and investigate perceived critics of Raniere, which helped create a climate of fear within the organization. Her attorneys point out that she was the first of Raniere's co-defendants to plead guilty and helped facilitate others' guilty pleas.

Raniere was convicted of racketeering, child sexual exploitation, sex trafficking and other charges in 2019 and was sentenced to life in prison. Salzman and her daughter, Lauren, were also charged and pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy shortly before Raniere's trial.

Ultimately, it is up to US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis, who presided over Raniere's trial, to decide whether Salzman should face prison time, and if so, how much. While Salzman's daughter will not go to prison, due in part to the fact that she testified against Raniere at his trial, prosecutors recommend Nancy Salzman serve a sentence up to about three and a half years in prison, prosecutors said in a court filing.

"The conduct underlying the defendant's conviction warrants a substantial sentence," Assistant US Attorney Tanya Hajjar wrote in a pre-sentencing court filing.

Salzman's attorneys, however, are requesting she receive two years of home confinement and no prison time. They point to her serious health problems, her decision to plead guilty early and the fact that she is the caretaker for her elderly mother.

"Her decision and genuine remorse for her wrongful conduct had ancillary benefit for the Court and justice system at large, because, following (her) guilty plea, others, most notably her daughter Lauren, realized it was indeed possible to renounce Raniere, despite the many who still steadfastly remained faithful to him," Salzman's attorneys write in their request.

Human potential

Salzman is a former nurse who was specializing in a type of therapy called neurolinguistic programming when she met Raniere. Together, they started what they called a "human potential school" and developed a curriculum "designed to assist individuals with achieving their life goals," according to a court filing by her daughter's attorneys. Nxivm members called Salzman "Prefect" and Raniere "Vanguard."

The classes, called "Executive Success Programs," were pricey, multi-day lessons and prosecutors say Salzman pushed Nxivm members to take the classes and incur debt to do so. But prosecutors also allege that the classes Salzman helped Raniere develop "were designed to maintain power and control" over Nxivm members.

Salzman's 20-year relationship with Raniere was both intimate and business-like, her attorneys said, and since cutting off ties with Raniere she realized that what he saw in her was a worker who was "able to do things he was not, and for which she would allow him to receive credit."

In one letter presented by Salzman's attorneys in their court filing, an anonymous person who introduced Salzman said that she believes Salzman was one of Raniere's first victims.

"He used her to promote himself and kept her working all the time to keep the company and community together," an excerpt of the letter printed in a defense filing reads. "He kept her occupied all the time and hid from her what he was doing while she was hard at work."

One of the aspects of Nxivm that defense attorneys allege Raniere hid from Salzman was the existence of a secretive group known as DOS.

Allegations of abuse within DOS were at the heart of prosecutors' case against Raniere. DOS was pitched as a female empowerment group to select women in Nxivm, and once women agreed to join they were pressured to give "collateral" to ensure they kept details of the group secret. Collateral could include explicit photos of themselves and even letters or statements making false or embarrassing claims that could be damaging if released.

Once in the group, women were known as "slaves" who were required to acquiesce to their "master's" every wish. Unbeknownst to many women, Raniere was the "grandmaster" of the group, and women were often directed to have sex with him, send him explicit photos of themselves, and some were even branded with a symbol that included his initials.

Salzman's attorneys point out that even prosecutors concede Salzman "was not aware of its existence" until details of DOS were revealed publicly.

Salzman's attorneys say she accepts responsibility for "enabling the horrific crimes Raniere committed" even when she wasn't aware crimes were being committed.

"Indeed, she herself feels the weight of responsibility for not making herself more aware of the enormity of what 'Vanguard' Raniere was doing at the helm of Nxivm, an entity that she had co-founded with him and that was her life's work," her attorneys said in a court filing.

The first to plead

Around the time that Raniere was arrested in 2018, several other high-ranking members were also charged in connection with the case. Raniere and "Smallville" actress Allison Mack faced racketeering, sex trafficking and forced labor conspiracy charges. Seagram's heiress Clare Bronfman, former Nxivm bookkeeper Kathy Russell, Nancy Salzman and her daughter Lauren all faced racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges.

Lauren pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges and testified against Raniere at his trial; she was sentenced to no prison time. Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges and gave what prosecutors called "substantial assistance." She was sentenced to three years in prison.

Bronfman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conceal and harbor people who were not in the United States legally for financial gain, as well as fraudulent use of identification, and was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison. Kathy Russell pleaded guilty to one charge of visa fraud and has not yet been sentenced.

"Salzman became the first defendant in the case to accept that many of the things she had been taught by Raniere were false, and that the man she had thought and had taught others was 'infallible,' was actually deeply flawed, and vicious to the core," Salzman's attorneys wrote.

Weighing heavily on Salzman, her attorneys say, was the fact that she introduced her daughter to Raniere and pushed her to take the classes she helped design and get more involved in Nxivm and its community.

"Nancy deeply believes that the pain to which her daughter has been exposed is entirely her fault and regrets her role in that debacle every day of her life," Salzman's attorneys wrote.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Sunny and Cooler!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Sunny, cooler. High: 80

Image

South Knox soccer

Image

One Parke County family has owned their farm for 100 years. Here's how the state honored them

Image

West Vigo soccer

Image

VB

Image

THS Soccer

Image

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

Local organization aids in hurricane relief efforts with help from unlikely source

Image

Tuesday evening forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1550375

Reported Deaths: 26566
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59910110816
DuPage1010961345
Will847591072
Lake749101046
Kane64255831
Winnebago37653535
Madison36639559
St. Clair34033551
McHenry32028308
Peoria25200355
Champaign24846175
Sangamon23351255
McLean20944201
Tazewell19134321
Rock Island17128335
Kankakee15965228
Kendall14841103
LaSalle13959267
Macon13492224
Vermilion12325167
Adams12075141
DeKalb11195124
Williamson10559143
Whiteside7601176
Boone740481
Jackson715074
Coles6857106
Ogle681084
Grundy673280
Clinton662196
Franklin632687
Knox6284160
Marion6110133
Macoupin597093
Henry580871
Jefferson5686129
Effingham545278
Livingston541194
Woodford538888
Stephenson522087
Randolph504392
Monroe492896
Morgan467095
Logan462968
Fulton459865
Christian455078
Lee444156
Montgomery441075
Bureau413686
Perry396469
Iroquois375470
Fayette366656
Saline364761
McDonough344053
Jersey312352
Douglas291036
Union285942
Crawford281628
Lawrence280129
Shelby278341
Wayne247155
Pike242655
Hancock238634
White237928
Bond235324
Cass234927
Richland234849
Clark228436
Ford226654
Carroll217837
Edgar215543
Clay211946
Warren208451
Johnson198821
Washington198627
Jo Daviess197124
Moultrie196129
Greene189936
Mason189149
Wabash185213
De Witt185030
Piatt182914
Massac181542
Mercer177934
Cumberland162021
Menard149012
Jasper140118
Marshall128821
Hamilton117718
Brown9997
Pulaski94411
Schuyler9217
Edwards88913
Stark73926
Gallatin6864
Scott6743
Alexander63211
Calhoun6122
Henderson59914
Hardin53912
Putnam5264
Pope4345
Unassigned972432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 886461

Reported Deaths: 14623
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1209991902
Lake610991064
Allen50459728
Hamilton41855434
St. Joseph40251581
Elkhart31927479
Vanderburgh28529423
Tippecanoe25913238
Johnson22355406
Hendricks20923332
Porter20886335
Clark16398212
Madison16250366
Vigo14874266
Monroe13838187
LaPorte13604230
Howard12988251
Delaware12969206
Kosciusko10745131
Hancock10159154
Warrick9993168
Bartholomew9802161
Floyd9702194
Wayne8996207
Grant8437191
Morgan8316154
Boone7988108
Dubois7234120
Henry7052121
Dearborn702085
Noble696298
Marshall6960123
Cass6823117
Lawrence6524141
Jackson615779
Shelby6039100
Gibson5778102
Huntington568188
Harrison561180
Montgomery540397
DeKalb534289
Knox517497
Clinton510262
Putnam500366
Miami496279
Whitley492148
Steuben465964
Wabash454887
Jasper446160
Jefferson433790
Adams420163
Ripley415472
Daviess3758102
White374156
Scott368361
Wells359782
Decatur358395
Clay355953
Greene355086
Fayette344768
Posey341038
Jennings320452
Washington309543
Spencer300133
LaGrange299373
Fountain287753
Randolph285185
Sullivan281847
Owen266461
Orange261457
Starke258160
Fulton250248
Jay239734
Perry235146
Carroll231325
Vermillion215148
Franklin213435
Rush206727
Parke201118
Tipton199851
Pike185535
Blackford156634
Pulaski146650
Crawford136418
Benton134115
Newton133441
Brown126945
Martin116815
Switzerland11339
Warren105816
Union86810
Ohio72611
Unassigned0451