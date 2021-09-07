Clear
Robert Blake Fast Facts

Posted: Sep 7, 2021 7:30 PM
Updated: Sep 7, 2021 7:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here is a look at the life of Emmy-award winning actor Robert Blake.

Personal

Birth date: September 18, 1933

Birth place: Nutley, New Jersey

Birth name: Michael James Gubitosi

Father: James Gubitosi

Mother: Elizabeth Gubitosi

Marriages: Pamela Hudak (March 2017-December 7, 2018, divorced); Bonny Lee Bakley (November 15, 2000-May 4, 2001, her death); Sondra Kerry (November 25, 1961-September 12, 1983, divorced)

Children: with Bonny Lee Bakley: Rose, June 2000; with Sondra Kerry: Delinah, August 1966; Noah, February 1965

Military: US Army

Other Facts

American actor best known for his Emmy winning role in the 1970s TV program "Baretta."

Won acclaim for his portrayal of murderer Perry King in the movie "In Cold Blood," based on the book by Truman Capote.

He played Mickey in the "Our Gang" comedies in the 1930s and 1940s.

Nominated for four Emmy Awards and won one.

Timeline

1939 - Appears as Mickey, one of the Little Rascals, in the "Our Gang" movie shorts.

1939-1942 - Works under the name Mickey Gubitosi.

1942 - First movie released as Bobby Blake, "Mokey."

December 14, 1967 - Stars in the movie "In Cold Blood."

1975 - Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, for "Baretta."

May 4, 2001 - Robert Blake's wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, is found shot in the head in his car, a 1991 Dodge Stealth, after eating at Vitello's, a neighborhood restaurant. Blake says that the murder occurred while he had briefly returned to the restaurant.

April 18 & 22, 2002 - Blake is arrested for first degree murder with special circumstances and two counts of solicitation of murder. Blake pleads not guilty at his arraignment.

April 29, 2002 - Administrators of Bakley's estate file a wrongful death suit against Blake. The suit seeks unspecified damages on behalf of Bakley's four children, including their young daughter, Rose.

March 16, 2005 - Blake is acquitted of murder and one count of solicitation of murder. The second solicitation count is dismissed by the judge after the jury deadlocked.

November 18, 2005 - Blake is found liable in the wrongful death civil trial brought by Bakley's children, and is ordered to pay $30 million in damages to her family.

February 2006 - Files for bankruptcy.

February 28, 2007 - Lawyers appeal the $30 million wrongful death verdict.

April 25, 2008 - The 2nd District Court of Appeal in Los Angeles upholds the wrongful death verdict. However, the court halves the money awarded to Bakley's family, from $30 million to $15 million.

May 6, 2008 - Blake appeals to the court to reduce the $15 million judgment, which is denied.

June 9, 2008 - Blake's attorney files a petition for civil case review with the California Supreme Court.

July 16, 2008 - The California Supreme Court refuses to review Blake's appeal.

December 2011 - Self-publishes his memoir, "Tales of a Rascal: What I Did for Love."

July 12, 2012 - During an interview with CNN's Piers Morgan, Blake rants when questioned about his ex-wife's murder, and accuses Morgan of calling him a liar.

August 19, 2019 - Blake's Los Angeles Superior Court petition to legally change his name from Michael James Gubitosi to Robert Blake is granted.

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

