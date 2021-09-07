Clear

Taliban announce hardline caretaker government for Afghanistan

Taliban announce hardline caretaker government for Afghanistan

Posted: Sep 7, 2021 1:40 PM
Updated: Sep 7, 2021 1:40 PM
Posted By: By Tim Lister and Eliza Mackintosh, CNN

The Taliban have announced the formation of a hardline interim government for Afghanistan, with key roles being shared among veterans of the militant group and their allies in the US-sanctioned Haqqani Network.

The lineup of the interim government was announced at a news conference in Kabul by one of the Taliban's spokesmen.

Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, a long-time Taliban member who has been leader of the group's Shura or Leadership Council for about two decades, was named as prime minister. He is seen as an influential and respected on the religious side of the movement, rather than on its military side.

His deputy will be Mullah Baradar, the head of the Taliban's political bureau, who led the Taliban delegation in peace talks in Qatar.

Two senior figures in the Haqqani Network, a US-designated terror group aligned with the Taliban and al Qaeda, will be in in the interim government. Both have been sanctioned by the United Nations and the US.

Sirajuddin Haqqani, the network's leader, will be the acting interior minister. Haqqani has been one of two deputy leaders of the Taliban since 2016 and has a $10 million US bounty on his head. Khalil Haqqani, Sirajuddin's uncle, was appointed as acting minister for refugees. Two other members of the Haqqani clan were also named to positions in the interim government.

The other deputy leader of the Taliban, Mullah Yaqoob, has become acting minister of defense. Yaqoob is the son of Mullah Omar, the founder of the Taliban.

The announcement of key figures in the caretaker government comes weeks after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, and presents the first picture of how their leadership of the country will begin to take shape.

"Our government won't be based on ethnicity. We will not allow this type of politics," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

A notable omission from the government announcement was any roles within a ministry for women. Zabihullah would only say that the Taliban would be dealing with that issue.

Taliban leaders have insisted publicly that women will play a prominent role in society in Afghanistan and have access to education. But they have not been involved in talks over forming a government. In recent weeks, the Taliban has signaled women should stay at home, and, in some instances, militants have ordered women to leave their workplaces.

Some Afghan women have taken to the streets in Kabul and provincial capitals, risking their safety in protests to demand equal rights under Taliban rule and full participation in political life.

In response to questions about the Taliban's handling of protests, Zabihullah said that illegal demonstrations would not be allowed. He said protesters must observe the rules during the current emergency in the country.

He dismissed the claims by protesters about Pakistani interference in Afghanistan, saying they were rumors that had been circulated for two decades.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Sunny and warm, rain tonight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High: 88

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

THN-THS ready for Victory Bell Week

Image

20 years later: Paramedic explains diagnosis after terrorist attacks

Image

Labor Day parade called off due to COVID-19

Image

Federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits set to expire - what now?

Image

You are probably going to love this seven-day forecast - here's why

Image

20 years later: Paramedic reflects on working in NYC on 9/11

Image

Clinton celebrates with Little Italy Festival

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1538324

Reported Deaths: 26500
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59586110796
DuPage1004361345
Will841291069
Lake743231043
Kane63850831
Winnebago37384535
Madison36330559
St. Clair33782549
McHenry31794305
Peoria25040355
Champaign24598174
Sangamon23063254
McLean20809200
Tazewell18999318
Rock Island16964335
Kankakee15835228
Kendall14699103
LaSalle13858267
Macon13256224
Vermilion12145165
Adams11914141
DeKalb11061124
Williamson10332142
Whiteside7586175
Boone733681
Jackson700574
Coles6756104
Ogle674784
Grundy666380
Clinton658094
Knox6213159
Franklin620286
Marion6031131
Macoupin589593
Henry574571
Jefferson5586128
Livingston535194
Effingham534778
Woodford534386
Stephenson518587
Randolph501492
Monroe490096
Morgan463895
Logan460568
Fulton455064
Christian449978
Lee442456
Montgomery435275
Bureau410886
Perry390569
Iroquois370269
Fayette360656
Saline352660
McDonough341153
Jersey309952
Douglas289636
Union283642
Crawford279328
Lawrence277229
Shelby272240
Wayne242054
Pike240955
Hancock234434
Bond234124
Cass233327
White232127
Richland229549
Clark223736
Ford222553
Carroll216637
Edgar209742
Clay208045
Warren205351
Johnson196520
Jo Daviess196024
Washington195626
Moultrie192129
Mason188949
Greene187636
Wabash183113
De Witt182630
Piatt181114
Massac178642
Mercer176734
Cumberland156421
Menard147412
Jasper137418
Marshall127119
Hamilton114018
Brown9937
Pulaski93611
Schuyler9177
Edwards86913
Stark73226
Scott6703
Gallatin6684
Alexander62211
Calhoun6082
Henderson59414
Hardin53012
Putnam5234
Pope4294
Unassigned1012432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 873480

Reported Deaths: 14570
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1193711892
Lake605421062
Allen49693726
Hamilton41321434
St. Joseph39885579
Elkhart31539479
Vanderburgh28028422
Tippecanoe25698237
Johnson22004406
Porter20729335
Hendricks20586332
Clark16169211
Madison15993364
Vigo14580266
Monroe13700187
LaPorte13466229
Delaware12750206
Howard12750251
Kosciusko10646130
Hancock10000154
Warrick9806167
Floyd9575193
Bartholomew9554161
Wayne8785205
Grant8334189
Morgan8124153
Boone7883108
Dubois7106120
Henry6952121
Dearborn690985
Marshall6902121
Noble685398
Cass6722117
Lawrence6386140
Jackson605579
Shelby5946100
Gibson5649102
Huntington559487
Harrison549780
Montgomery531796
DeKalb525789
Knox511396
Clinton506062
Miami487176
Putnam486266
Whitley486048
Steuben460464
Wabash444686
Jasper439460
Jefferson423490
Adams416563
Ripley407671
White369156
Daviess3681102
Scott361961
Wells354082
Decatur350894
Greene347986
Clay346851
Posey335538
Fayette334468
Jennings312252
Washington302643
Spencer293932
LaGrange293673
Fountain281152
Randolph280684
Sullivan273147
Owen261461
Orange257257
Starke255260
Fulton244448
Jay235833
Perry231144
Carroll228425
Vermillion211348
Franklin209235
Rush201027
Tipton197051
Parke196018
Pike180935
Blackford153934
Pulaski143850
Crawford131418
Benton131015
Newton130540
Brown124745
Martin113415
Switzerland11029
Warren104016
Union85810
Ohio70711
Unassigned0449