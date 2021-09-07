Clear

Friends and fellow artists pay tribute to Michael K. Williams

Friends and fellow artists pay tribute to Michael K. Williams

Posted: Sep 7, 2021 10:40 AM
Updated: Sep 7, 2021 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Following Michael K. Williams' sudden passing, his friends, fellow actors and directors are paying tribute to the talented star.

"The Wire" creator David Simon wrote in on Twitter that he was "gutted." Williams played Omar on the classic HBO series.

"Michael was a fine man and a rare talent and on our journey together he always deserved the best words. And today those words won't come," Simon wrote.

Wendell Pierce, who starred with Williams in "The Wire" as Detective Bunk Moreland, wrote, "The depth of my love for this brother, can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss. A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth. If you don't know, you better ask somebody. His name was Michael K. Williams. He shared with me his secret fears then stepped out into his acting with true courage, acting in the face of fear, not in the absence of it. It took me years to learn what Michael had in abundance."

He continued: "He was proud of the artist he had become, asking for my advice long after he had surpassed any incite I could have shared, Always truthful, never inauthentic. The kindest of persons. Like two mischievous kids, we would laugh & joke whenever we would meet. Like Baltimore years ago, THE WIRE brought us together and immortalized Omar & Bunk in that 'scene' on a park bench. But for us we aimed to take that moment in time together and say something about Black men. Our struggle with ourselves, internally, and each other. For me & Mike we had nothing but respect. So to you, my brother Mike, there is a small comfort that I know, you knew how much we loved you."

Williams was found dead at his home in Brooklyn on Monday. He was 54.

Mariah Carey wrote on Instagram, "A beautiful soul, a beautiful person, I'll miss you always. Thank you for blessing us with your talent."

Comedian Jay Pharoah wrote, "Lord my heart hurts on this one😰, RIP @bkbmg , I can't believe I'm typing this just saw him a few weeks ago. Did my first movie w/him...one of the nicest, talented, and mosy humble folks you could ever meet the man cooked for us when we're staying in Miami at the Mutiny..all around good man and such a diverse actor it was beautiful to witness your star rise..sleep well homie."

Director Ava DuVernay, who worked with Williams on "When They See Us," wrote a loving tribute on Instagram.

"I remember the times you'd come on set even when you weren't on the call sheet. Just to share a hug. To cheer us on. Strolling in like the King that you were. For just a flash to give some love -- then gone. I remember nights out in NYC that summer and how you were so loved by the folks in your city. I remember our work on the work, always connected and communicating and excavating and building because you were so open and ready to give your all. I remember you sending me a picture of yourself as a young man and sharing with me that the boys whose story we were telling were a reflection of you -- and we were going to get it right," Duvernay wrote.

Spike Lee posted a picture of the two at a basketbvall game, writing, "Mike And I At Da Garden Cheering On Da Orange And Blue. Photo By James Devaney. Whew Lawd,Dis Is A Tough Day-1st We Lose The Great French Actor JEAN PAUL BELMONDO And Now My Brother MICHAEL K. WILLIAMS. Our Brother Passed Away Today In His Home,Da People's Republic Of Brooklyn. I'm Shook. Drinking A Bottle Of Italian Red Wine-Brunello Di Montalcino By Myself. Our Greats Are Leaving Us Left And Right. GOD BLESS."

Giancarlo Esposito wrote on Instagram, "I have never met a more loving, caring, beautiful human being. A true friend and thespian. I will forever miss you my dear brother. Godspeed."

Viola Davis wrote, "No! So sad. Man do I wish this were a different ending. Rest well."

"Saturday Night Live" star Leslie Jones worked with Williams on 2016's "Ghostbusters," saying, "He was so nice to me when we did ghostbusters and we bonded on many levels!! Damn I was just thinking the next time I saw him I was gonna tell him how dope of an actor he is. Damn y'all we lost a good one. Rest in love my brother."

Isiah Whitlock Jr. wrote, "Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul. May you RIP. God bless."

Aisha Tyler wrote, "Michael K Williams was a beautiful, passionate, expansive soul. I felt so lucky to have known him, and we were all so fortunate to have enjoyed his incredible talent. He burned so very bright. Rest in power, MKW. You will forever be The King."

Niecy Nash, who worked with Williams on "When They See Us," took to social media to write, "You were a beautiful soul, a kind spirit & a good time... a talent beyond measure. Thank you for the many times we traded energy and you made me feel like family. You left us too soon... Praying for your loved ones."

Jesse Collins, who worked with Williams on the DMX tribute at the 2021 BET Awards, wrote: "Honored to work with you on the DMX tribute. Thank u for all that u gave us. REST IN POWER!."

James Gunn wrote, "Michael K Williams, in addition to being one of the most talented actors around, was also one of the kindest, sweetest, most gentle souls I've ever met. This is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with all those who loved him."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny and warm, rain tonight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High: 88

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

THN-THS ready for Victory Bell Week

Image

20 years later: Paramedic explains diagnosis after terrorist attacks

Image

Labor Day parade called off due to COVID-19

Image

Federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits set to expire - what now?

Image

You are probably going to love this seven-day forecast - here's why

Image

20 years later: Paramedic reflects on working in NYC on 9/11

Image

Clinton celebrates with Little Italy Festival

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1538324

Reported Deaths: 26500
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59586110796
DuPage1004361345
Will841291069
Lake743231043
Kane63850831
Winnebago37384535
Madison36330559
St. Clair33782549
McHenry31794305
Peoria25040355
Champaign24598174
Sangamon23063254
McLean20809200
Tazewell18999318
Rock Island16964335
Kankakee15835228
Kendall14699103
LaSalle13858267
Macon13256224
Vermilion12145165
Adams11914141
DeKalb11061124
Williamson10332142
Whiteside7586175
Boone733681
Jackson700574
Coles6756104
Ogle674784
Grundy666380
Clinton658094
Knox6213159
Franklin620286
Marion6031131
Macoupin589593
Henry574571
Jefferson5586128
Livingston535194
Effingham534778
Woodford534386
Stephenson518587
Randolph501492
Monroe490096
Morgan463895
Logan460568
Fulton455064
Christian449978
Lee442456
Montgomery435275
Bureau410886
Perry390569
Iroquois370269
Fayette360656
Saline352660
McDonough341153
Jersey309952
Douglas289636
Union283642
Crawford279328
Lawrence277229
Shelby272240
Wayne242054
Pike240955
Hancock234434
Bond234124
Cass233327
White232127
Richland229549
Clark223736
Ford222553
Carroll216637
Edgar209742
Clay208045
Warren205351
Johnson196520
Jo Daviess196024
Washington195626
Moultrie192129
Mason188949
Greene187636
Wabash183113
De Witt182630
Piatt181114
Massac178642
Mercer176734
Cumberland156421
Menard147412
Jasper137418
Marshall127119
Hamilton114018
Brown9937
Pulaski93611
Schuyler9177
Edwards86913
Stark73226
Scott6703
Gallatin6684
Alexander62211
Calhoun6082
Henderson59414
Hardin53012
Putnam5234
Pope4294
Unassigned1012432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 873480

Reported Deaths: 14570
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1193711892
Lake605421062
Allen49693726
Hamilton41321434
St. Joseph39885579
Elkhart31539479
Vanderburgh28028422
Tippecanoe25698237
Johnson22004406
Porter20729335
Hendricks20586332
Clark16169211
Madison15993364
Vigo14580266
Monroe13700187
LaPorte13466229
Delaware12750206
Howard12750251
Kosciusko10646130
Hancock10000154
Warrick9806167
Floyd9575193
Bartholomew9554161
Wayne8785205
Grant8334189
Morgan8124153
Boone7883108
Dubois7106120
Henry6952121
Dearborn690985
Marshall6902121
Noble685398
Cass6722117
Lawrence6386140
Jackson605579
Shelby5946100
Gibson5649102
Huntington559487
Harrison549780
Montgomery531796
DeKalb525789
Knox511396
Clinton506062
Miami487176
Putnam486266
Whitley486048
Steuben460464
Wabash444686
Jasper439460
Jefferson423490
Adams416563
Ripley407671
White369156
Daviess3681102
Scott361961
Wells354082
Decatur350894
Greene347986
Clay346851
Posey335538
Fayette334468
Jennings312252
Washington302643
Spencer293932
LaGrange293673
Fountain281152
Randolph280684
Sullivan273147
Owen261461
Orange257257
Starke255260
Fulton244448
Jay235833
Perry231144
Carroll228425
Vermillion211348
Franklin209235
Rush201027
Tipton197051
Parke196018
Pike180935
Blackford153934
Pulaski143850
Crawford131418
Benton131015
Newton130540
Brown124745
Martin113415
Switzerland11029
Warren104016
Union85810
Ohio70711
Unassigned0449