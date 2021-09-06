Clear
Eric Robert Rudolph Fast Facts

Eric Robert Rudolph Fast Facts

Posted: Sep 6, 2021 5:00 PM
Updated: Sep 6, 2021 5:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here is a look at the life of convicted serial bomber Eric Robert Rudolph.

Personal

Birth date: September 19, 1966

Birth place: Merritt Island, Florida

Birth name: Eric Robert Rudolph

Father: Robert Rudolph

Mother: Patricia (Murphy) Rudolph

Education: Attended Western Carolina University, 1985-1986

Military service: US Army, 1987-1989, discharged for smoking marijuana

Timeline

1981 - After his father dies, Rudolph moves from Florida with his mother and siblings to Nantahala, North Carolina.

1984 - Spends time at Church of Israel, a Christian Identity retreat in Schell City, Missouri.

1989 - Works as a self-employed carpenter in western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee and northern Georgia.

1996 - Begins using the aliases "Bob Randolph" and "Bob Rudolph."

July 27, 1996 - A bomb explodes in Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park during the Summer Olympic Games, killing two.

January 16, 1997 - A bomb explodes at an abortion clinic in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs. An hour later, a second bomb explodes. Seven people are injured.

February 21, 1997 - A bomb explodes at the Otherside Lounge, a lesbian nightclub in northeast Atlanta, injuring four people. Investigators find a second bomb before it detonates.

January 29, 1998 - A bomb hidden beneath a shrub explodes at the New Woman All Women Clinic in Birmingham, Alabama. Robert Sanderson, a 35-year-old off-duty police officer working as a security guard, is killed. Nurse Emily Lyons, 41, is seriously injured. In his 2005 plea agreement, Rudolph admits that he detonated the bomb by remote control, as Sanderson stood over it.

January 30, 1998 - Law enforcement agencies begin looking for Rudolph after witnesses report seeing his gray 1989 Nissan pickup near the Birmingham, Alabama clinic before the blast.

February 7, 1998 - Rudolph's abandoned truck is discovered by two raccoon hunters in the woods eight miles from Murphy, North Carolina. Hundreds of law enforcement officers conduct a door-to-door search and comb the woods, but Rudolph eludes them.

February 14, 1998 - A federal warrant is issued charging Rudolph with the Birmingham, Alabama bombing.

March 8, 1998 - To protest what he feels is the persecution of his brother by the FBI and the media, Daniel Rudolph sets up a camera in his Summerville, South Carolina, garage. He cuts off his hand with a circular saw. It is later surgically reattached.

May 5, 1998 - Rudolph is added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list. A $1 million reward is offered for information leading to his arrest.

July 11, 1998 - Andrews, North Carolina, health food store owner George Nordmann tells authorities that Rudolph came to his Nantahala home July 7 asking to buy food and other supplies. Nordmann says that at first he agreed, and then changed his mind.

October 14, 1998 - Rudolph is formally charged with the bombings at Centennial Olympic Park, New Woman Clinic and the Otherside nightclub in Atlanta, though not in custody.

May 31, 2003 - Rudolph is captured and arrested in Murphy, North Carolina, by 21-year-old rookie police officer Jeff Postell.

June 3, 2003 - Pleads not guilty at an arraignment hearing.

April 8, 2005 - Agrees to plead guilty to all charges against him in exchange for life sentences with no possibility of parole.

April 13, 2005 - Pleads guilty to the bombing of the abortion clinic in Birmingham, Alabama. He also pleads guilty to the three Atlanta-area bombings in Georgia, then releases an 11-page statement blaming the violence on the legalization of abortion.

July 18, 2005 - US District Judge Lynwood Smith sentences Rudolph to two life terms in connection with the January 1998 Birmingham, Alabama, bombing.

August 22, 2005 - Rudolph apologizes to his victims and their families for the 1996 bombing of Centennial Olympic Park while appearing in court for sentencing. He does not apologize for any of the other attacks to which he has confessed. He is sentenced to serve a total of four consecutive sentences of life in prison plus 120 years for the attacks.

February 2013 - With help from his brother, Rudolph publishes his autobiography, "Between the Lines of Drift: The Memoirs of a Militant."

March 11, 2013 - The US Attorney's Office in Birmingham, Alabama states in court documents it is seizing Rudolph's royalties from book sales, totaling $200, to pay back the $1 million Rudolph owes in restitution.

June 22, 2020 - Rudolph files an 11-page, handwritten appellate motion to vacate two of his life sentences, claiming they were in violation of the constitution and "in excess of the maximum" allowed by law. In July 2021, Judge Smith denies Rudolph's motion.

CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1193711892
Lake605421062
Allen49693726
Hamilton41321434
St. Joseph39885579
Elkhart31539479
Vanderburgh28028422
Tippecanoe25698237
Johnson22004406
Porter20729335
Hendricks20586332
Clark16169211
Madison15993364
Vigo14580266
Monroe13700187
LaPorte13466229
Delaware12750206
Howard12750251
Kosciusko10646130
Hancock10000154
Warrick9806167
Floyd9575193
Bartholomew9554161
Wayne8785205
Grant8334189
Morgan8124153
Boone7883108
Dubois7106120
Henry6952121
Dearborn690985
Marshall6902121
Noble685398
Cass6722117
Lawrence6386140
Jackson605579
Shelby5946100
Gibson5649102
Huntington559487
Harrison549780
Montgomery531796
DeKalb525789
Knox511396
Clinton506062
Miami487176
Putnam486266
Whitley486048
Steuben460464
Wabash444686
Jasper439460
Jefferson423490
Adams416563
Ripley407671
White369156
Daviess3681102
Scott361961
Wells354082
Decatur350894
Greene347986
Clay346851
Posey335538
Fayette334468
Jennings312252
Washington302643
Spencer293932
LaGrange293673
Fountain281152
Randolph280684
Sullivan273147
Owen261461
Orange257257
Starke255260
Fulton244448
Jay235833
Perry231144
Carroll228425
Vermillion211348
Franklin209235
Rush201027
Tipton197051
Parke196018
Pike180935
Blackford153934
Pulaski143850
Crawford131418
Benton131015
Newton130540
Brown124745
Martin113415
Switzerland11029
Warren104016
Union85810
Ohio70711
Unassigned0449