Clear

Actor Stanley Tucci reveals he had cancer but was successfully treated

Actor Stanley Tucci reveals he had cancer but was successfully treated

Posted: Sep 6, 2021 12:30 PM
Updated: Sep 6, 2021 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Alanne Orjoux, CNN

Actor, author, director, food-lover, sexy bartender and dancer (see "Shall We Dance") Stanley Tucci has revealed that he had cancer about three years ago, but it's been successfully treated.

In an interview in the September issue of Vera, Virgin Atlantic's inflight magazine, Tucci said he was diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his tongue, and went through months of high-dose radiation and chemo.

"I had a feeding tube for six months," he told the magazine, adding that the cancer is unlikely to come back.

CNN has reached out to representatives of Tucci for comment.

Earlier this year, Tucci headlined the CNN Original Series "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy," a six-part program in which he visited several regions of Italy, revealing the country's history and culture through its most famous dishes.

Last year, shortly after many countries instituted lockdowns due to the coronavirus, the Oscar-nominated actor almost broke the internet with a video he posted on Instagram showing him making a Negroni for his wife, Felicity Blunt -- a performance that had some labeling him a "sexy bartender."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 84°
A clear and cool evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 84.

Image

wthi--Sun_Sep_05_22_47 - selection

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday: Decreasing clouds, comfortable. High: 81°

Image

North Central vs. Peotone

Image

Peotone beats North Central

Image

XC Results

Image

Parke Heritage loses to Adams Central

Image

Rose Hulman vs. Wabash

Image

Tunch Ilkin dies at 63

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1538324

Reported Deaths: 26500
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59586110796
DuPage1004361345
Will841291069
Lake743231043
Kane63850831
Winnebago37384535
Madison36330559
St. Clair33782549
McHenry31794305
Peoria25040355
Champaign24598174
Sangamon23063254
McLean20809200
Tazewell18999318
Rock Island16964335
Kankakee15835228
Kendall14699103
LaSalle13858267
Macon13256224
Vermilion12145165
Adams11914141
DeKalb11061124
Williamson10332142
Whiteside7586175
Boone733681
Jackson700574
Coles6756104
Ogle674784
Grundy666380
Clinton658094
Knox6213159
Franklin620286
Marion6031131
Macoupin589593
Henry574571
Jefferson5586128
Livingston535194
Effingham534778
Woodford534386
Stephenson518587
Randolph501492
Monroe490096
Morgan463895
Logan460568
Fulton455064
Christian449978
Lee442456
Montgomery435275
Bureau410886
Perry390569
Iroquois370269
Fayette360656
Saline352660
McDonough341153
Jersey309952
Douglas289636
Union283642
Crawford279328
Lawrence277229
Shelby272240
Wayne242054
Pike240955
Hancock234434
Bond234124
Cass233327
White232127
Richland229549
Clark223736
Ford222553
Carroll216637
Edgar209742
Clay208045
Warren205351
Johnson196520
Jo Daviess196024
Washington195626
Moultrie192129
Mason188949
Greene187636
Wabash183113
De Witt182630
Piatt181114
Massac178642
Mercer176734
Cumberland156421
Menard147412
Jasper137418
Marshall127119
Hamilton114018
Brown9937
Pulaski93611
Schuyler9177
Edwards86913
Stark73226
Scott6703
Gallatin6684
Alexander62211
Calhoun6082
Henderson59414
Hardin53012
Putnam5234
Pope4294
Unassigned1012432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 873480

Reported Deaths: 14570
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1193711892
Lake605421062
Allen49693726
Hamilton41321434
St. Joseph39885579
Elkhart31539479
Vanderburgh28028422
Tippecanoe25698237
Johnson22004406
Porter20729335
Hendricks20586332
Clark16169211
Madison15993364
Vigo14580266
Monroe13700187
LaPorte13466229
Delaware12750206
Howard12750251
Kosciusko10646130
Hancock10000154
Warrick9806167
Floyd9575193
Bartholomew9554161
Wayne8785205
Grant8334189
Morgan8124153
Boone7883108
Dubois7106120
Henry6952121
Dearborn690985
Marshall6902121
Noble685398
Cass6722117
Lawrence6386140
Jackson605579
Shelby5946100
Gibson5649102
Huntington559487
Harrison549780
Montgomery531796
DeKalb525789
Knox511396
Clinton506062
Miami487176
Putnam486266
Whitley486048
Steuben460464
Wabash444686
Jasper439460
Jefferson423490
Adams416563
Ripley407671
White369156
Daviess3681102
Scott361961
Wells354082
Decatur350894
Greene347986
Clay346851
Posey335538
Fayette334468
Jennings312252
Washington302643
Spencer293932
LaGrange293673
Fountain281152
Randolph280684
Sullivan273147
Owen261461
Orange257257
Starke255260
Fulton244448
Jay235833
Perry231144
Carroll228425
Vermillion211348
Franklin209235
Rush201027
Tipton197051
Parke196018
Pike180935
Blackford153934
Pulaski143850
Crawford131418
Benton131015
Newton130540
Brown124745
Martin113415
Switzerland11029
Warren104016
Union85810
Ohio70711
Unassigned0449