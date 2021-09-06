Clear

Australia stands by coal 'beyond 2030' after UN warns of economic havoc

Australia stands by coal 'beyond 2030' after UN warns of economic havoc

Posted: Sep 6, 2021 8:30 AM
Updated: Sep 6, 2021 8:30 AM
Posted By: By Helen Regan and Angela Dewan, CNN Business

The Australian government said Monday that the country would keep producing and exporting coal "well beyond 2030," despite a stark warning from a top UN climate official that failing to scrap the fossil fuel will "wreak havoc" on the economy.

The comments, made in a rebuke by the minister for resources and water, Keith Pitt, puts Australia at odds with several other developed nations, which are working towards phasing out coal by the end of the decade.

"The future of this crucial industry will be decided by the Australian Government, not a foreign body that wants to shut it down costing thousands of jobs and billions of export dollars for our economy," Pitt said in a statement Monday.

In his 360-word statement, the minister listed a number of economic benefits coal has brought the Australian economy but made no mention of the climate crisis.

Pitt's statement added that figures showing coal's "impending death are greatly exaggerated and its future is assured well beyond 2030."

"Coal consumption throughout Asia is forecast by the International Energy Agency to grow over the next decade to meet the energy demands of countries like China, India and South Korea," Pitt said.

"Australia has an important role to play in meeting that demand. Coal will continue to generate billions of dollars in royalties and taxes for state and federal governments, and directly employ over 50,000 Australians."

Australia is the second-largest exporter of coal in the world and the country has a high per capita carbon footprint, largely because of its coal industry. An Australian emits an average of 17 metric tons of carbon dioxide, while the global average is less than 5 tons per person, European Commission data shows.

Of the world's 176 new coal projects, 79 of them are in Australia, according to Fitch Solutions' Global Mines Database.

Pitt made his comments as the UN's top climate envoy, Selwin Hart, said the global phase-out of coal was not happening fast enough "to avert a global climate catastrophe."

"We fully understand the role that coal and other fossil fuels have played in Australia's economy, even if mining accounts for a small fraction — around 2% — of overall jobs," Hart said during a video address to the Crawford Leadership Forum at the Australian National University on Monday.

"But it's essential to have a broader, more honest and rational conversation about what is in Australia's interests, because the bottom line is clear: If the world does not rapidly phase out coal, climate change will wreak havoc right across the Australian economy, from agriculture to tourism, and right across the services sector. Similarly, construction, housing and the property sector, in a country where the vast majority live on or near a coastline. It will be even more catastrophic in your neighborhood."

Hart added that business and investors were increasingly abandoning coal in favor of renewable energy that is now cheaper in most places.

By not cutting coal, Australia is setting itself up for a future of climate disasters such as droughts, heatwaves, fires and floods, which will become more frequent and severe as the planet warms.

"It is increasingly clear that decarbonization is inevitable, and it is the greatest commercial opportunity of our age," Hart said, adding that the world is "at a critical juncture in the climate crisis."

Australia's climate record

Coal is the biggest single source of carbon emissions in the world, and the UN has called on OECD countries, including Australia, to phase out the fossil fuel by 2030.

China is the world's biggest consumer and producer of coal, accounting for around 50% of the world's production, and pressure is growing on the country to phase out the fossil fuel quicker than planned.

Scientists say key economies must cut carbon pollution by 45% this decade if the world is to contain average global temperature rises to 1.5˚C above pre-industrial levels. Going beyond that, scientists say, will mean more frequent and intense climate impacts, including droughts, heatwaves and wildfires, as well as heavy rainfall and floods.

Australia has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 26-28% by 2030, from 2005 levels, a pledge that sits well below renewed commitments by the United States, European Union and United Kingdom, among other developed nations.

US President Joe Biden increased his country's pledge in April to reduce emissions by 50-52% in the same timeframe.

Australia, like dozens of other countries, missed a July 31 deadline, laid out in the 2015 Paris Agreement, to increase its pledge, though the government says it will do so ahead of the COP26 international climate talks to be held in Glasgow in November.

Australia has also not committed to net zero emissions by mid-century, a goal that the United States, European Union and United Kingdom, among other countries, have done. Net zero is where the amount of greenhouse gas emitted is no greater than the amount removed from the atmosphere.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said Australia is aiming to reach zero "as soon as possible," and preferably by 2050, but has stopped shot of anything more concrete. Many Australian states have, however, committed to net zero independently of the central government.

Much of the developed world is switching to renewable sources to generate electricity, while Australia's power grid remains heavily coal-reliant.

Coal is, however, still used extensively around the world for heavy industry, such as steel making, where energy from sources like wind and solar are not able to meet power requirements. Alternatives, like green hydrogen, are in development and are slowly coming into wider use.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 56°
A clear and cool evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 84.

Image

wthi--Sun_Sep_05_22_47 - selection

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday: Decreasing clouds, comfortable. High: 81°

Image

North Central vs. Peotone

Image

Peotone beats North Central

Image

XC Results

Image

Parke Heritage loses to Adams Central

Image

Rose Hulman vs. Wabash

Image

Tunch Ilkin dies at 63

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1538324

Reported Deaths: 26500
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59586110796
DuPage1004361345
Will841291069
Lake743231043
Kane63850831
Winnebago37384535
Madison36330559
St. Clair33782549
McHenry31794305
Peoria25040355
Champaign24598174
Sangamon23063254
McLean20809200
Tazewell18999318
Rock Island16964335
Kankakee15835228
Kendall14699103
LaSalle13858267
Macon13256224
Vermilion12145165
Adams11914141
DeKalb11061124
Williamson10332142
Whiteside7586175
Boone733681
Jackson700574
Coles6756104
Ogle674784
Grundy666380
Clinton658094
Knox6213159
Franklin620286
Marion6031131
Macoupin589593
Henry574571
Jefferson5586128
Livingston535194
Effingham534778
Woodford534386
Stephenson518587
Randolph501492
Monroe490096
Morgan463895
Logan460568
Fulton455064
Christian449978
Lee442456
Montgomery435275
Bureau410886
Perry390569
Iroquois370269
Fayette360656
Saline352660
McDonough341153
Jersey309952
Douglas289636
Union283642
Crawford279328
Lawrence277229
Shelby272240
Wayne242054
Pike240955
Hancock234434
Bond234124
Cass233327
White232127
Richland229549
Clark223736
Ford222553
Carroll216637
Edgar209742
Clay208045
Warren205351
Johnson196520
Jo Daviess196024
Washington195626
Moultrie192129
Mason188949
Greene187636
Wabash183113
De Witt182630
Piatt181114
Massac178642
Mercer176734
Cumberland156421
Menard147412
Jasper137418
Marshall127119
Hamilton114018
Brown9937
Pulaski93611
Schuyler9177
Edwards86913
Stark73226
Scott6703
Gallatin6684
Alexander62211
Calhoun6082
Henderson59414
Hardin53012
Putnam5234
Pope4294
Unassigned1012432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 873480

Reported Deaths: 14570
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1193711892
Lake605421062
Allen49693726
Hamilton41321434
St. Joseph39885579
Elkhart31539479
Vanderburgh28028422
Tippecanoe25698237
Johnson22004406
Porter20729335
Hendricks20586332
Clark16169211
Madison15993364
Vigo14580266
Monroe13700187
LaPorte13466229
Delaware12750206
Howard12750251
Kosciusko10646130
Hancock10000154
Warrick9806167
Floyd9575193
Bartholomew9554161
Wayne8785205
Grant8334189
Morgan8124153
Boone7883108
Dubois7106120
Henry6952121
Dearborn690985
Marshall6902121
Noble685398
Cass6722117
Lawrence6386140
Jackson605579
Shelby5946100
Gibson5649102
Huntington559487
Harrison549780
Montgomery531796
DeKalb525789
Knox511396
Clinton506062
Miami487176
Putnam486266
Whitley486048
Steuben460464
Wabash444686
Jasper439460
Jefferson423490
Adams416563
Ripley407671
White369156
Daviess3681102
Scott361961
Wells354082
Decatur350894
Greene347986
Clay346851
Posey335538
Fayette334468
Jennings312252
Washington302643
Spencer293932
LaGrange293673
Fountain281152
Randolph280684
Sullivan273147
Owen261461
Orange257257
Starke255260
Fulton244448
Jay235833
Perry231144
Carroll228425
Vermillion211348
Franklin209235
Rush201027
Tipton197051
Parke196018
Pike180935
Blackford153934
Pulaski143850
Crawford131418
Benton131015
Newton130540
Brown124745
Martin113415
Switzerland11029
Warren104016
Union85810
Ohio70711
Unassigned0449