Clear

'A climate of fear': Hong Kong media company behind shuttered Apple Daily admits defeat

'A climate of fear': Hong Kong media company behind shuttered Apple Daily admits defeat

Posted: Sep 6, 2021 7:01 AM
Updated: Sep 6, 2021 7:01 AM
Posted By: By Michelle Toh, Sasha Chua and Chandler Thornton, CNN Business

The media company behind the now-shuttered Hong Kong tabloid Apple Daily is shutting down after its entire board resigned, citing "a climate of fear" over the city's controversial national security law.

Next Digital, which was founded by now-imprisoned tycoon Jimmy Lai, said in a stock exchange filing Sunday that its remaining four directors would step down, to best "protect shareholders, creditors, employees and former employees." The directors are Chairman Ip Yut Kin, Louis Gordon Crovitz, Mark Lambert Clifford and Lam Chung Yan.

It also said it was seeking a liquidation of the company's assets, but hoped Apple Daily may live on in Taiwan, where it still has an online edition, under new owners.

The company noted that Next Digital's shares had already been suspended from trading in June. That's when top Apple Daily executives and editors were arrested in Hong Kong for allegedly violating the national security law. The law bans any activity Beijing deems to constitute sedition, secession and subversion, and allows Chinese state security to operate in the territory.

That same month, almost exactly a year after the law's introduction, Next Digital's flagship tabloid was forced to shut down.

A dramatic police raid on the Apple Daily newsroom, a government notice served on its headquarters and the seizing of the paper's bank accounts stoked concerns about press freedom and property rights.

"The Hong Kong government has never indicated which articles published by Apple Daily allegedly violated the national security law," Next Digital said in its statement Sunday.

"This uncertainty created a climate of fear, resulting in many resignations among the remaining staff at the company in Hong Kong, including those responsible for the regulatory compliance duties of a publicly traded company."

The company is now requesting that the trading of its shares "remain suspended until further notice," while also calling for a liquidation of its assets to pay off shareholders, creditors and employees.

Previously, in June, the firm's board had appealed to Hong Kong authorities to unfreeze assets in order to pay employees, according to Apple Daily.

The company is hoping that some of its legacy can still live on.

It called on liquidators to consider deals "that would generate funds to benefit creditors," noting that previously "several parties have expressed interest in acquiring the operations of Apple Daily in Taiwan."

"There is also value in assets such as the unique intellectual property created since Apple Daily was founded," Next Digital said.

Hong Kong's Commerce and Economic Development Bureau did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

But in June, the city's leader, Carrie Lam, addressed concerns about the closure of Apple Daily.

"Don't try to accuse the Hong Kong authorities for using the national security law as a tool to suppress the media or to stifle the freedom of expression," she said at the time.

Apple Daily was created by Lai, a former textile tycoon, in 1995, and quickly rose to prominence for its criticism of the ruling Communist Party in mainland China. It later became the last major voice in media for Hong Kong's pro-democracy camp, dividing public opinion in the city.

"As Apple Daily often observed, Hong Kong people have a collective memory of what life was like elsewhere when freedom of speech was denied: No other rights are safe," the Next Digital directors wrote Sunday.

— Carly Walsh contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
A clear and cool evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

wthi--Sun_Sep_05_22_47 - selection

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday: Decreasing clouds, comfortable. High: 81°

Image

North Central vs. Peotone

Image

Peotone beats North Central

Image

XC Results

Image

Parke Heritage loses to Adams Central

Image

Rose Hulman vs. Wabash

Image

Tunch Ilkin dies at 63

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1538324

Reported Deaths: 26500
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59586110796
DuPage1004361345
Will841291069
Lake743231043
Kane63850831
Winnebago37384535
Madison36330559
St. Clair33782549
McHenry31794305
Peoria25040355
Champaign24598174
Sangamon23063254
McLean20809200
Tazewell18999318
Rock Island16964335
Kankakee15835228
Kendall14699103
LaSalle13858267
Macon13256224
Vermilion12145165
Adams11914141
DeKalb11061124
Williamson10332142
Whiteside7586175
Boone733681
Jackson700574
Coles6756104
Ogle674784
Grundy666380
Clinton658094
Knox6213159
Franklin620286
Marion6031131
Macoupin589593
Henry574571
Jefferson5586128
Livingston535194
Effingham534778
Woodford534386
Stephenson518587
Randolph501492
Monroe490096
Morgan463895
Logan460568
Fulton455064
Christian449978
Lee442456
Montgomery435275
Bureau410886
Perry390569
Iroquois370269
Fayette360656
Saline352660
McDonough341153
Jersey309952
Douglas289636
Union283642
Crawford279328
Lawrence277229
Shelby272240
Wayne242054
Pike240955
Hancock234434
Bond234124
Cass233327
White232127
Richland229549
Clark223736
Ford222553
Carroll216637
Edgar209742
Clay208045
Warren205351
Johnson196520
Jo Daviess196024
Washington195626
Moultrie192129
Mason188949
Greene187636
Wabash183113
De Witt182630
Piatt181114
Massac178642
Mercer176734
Cumberland156421
Menard147412
Jasper137418
Marshall127119
Hamilton114018
Brown9937
Pulaski93611
Schuyler9177
Edwards86913
Stark73226
Scott6703
Gallatin6684
Alexander62211
Calhoun6082
Henderson59414
Hardin53012
Putnam5234
Pope4294
Unassigned1012432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 873480

Reported Deaths: 14570
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1193711892
Lake605421062
Allen49693726
Hamilton41321434
St. Joseph39885579
Elkhart31539479
Vanderburgh28028422
Tippecanoe25698237
Johnson22004406
Porter20729335
Hendricks20586332
Clark16169211
Madison15993364
Vigo14580266
Monroe13700187
LaPorte13466229
Delaware12750206
Howard12750251
Kosciusko10646130
Hancock10000154
Warrick9806167
Floyd9575193
Bartholomew9554161
Wayne8785205
Grant8334189
Morgan8124153
Boone7883108
Dubois7106120
Henry6952121
Dearborn690985
Marshall6902121
Noble685398
Cass6722117
Lawrence6386140
Jackson605579
Shelby5946100
Gibson5649102
Huntington559487
Harrison549780
Montgomery531796
DeKalb525789
Knox511396
Clinton506062
Miami487176
Putnam486266
Whitley486048
Steuben460464
Wabash444686
Jasper439460
Jefferson423490
Adams416563
Ripley407671
White369156
Daviess3681102
Scott361961
Wells354082
Decatur350894
Greene347986
Clay346851
Posey335538
Fayette334468
Jennings312252
Washington302643
Spencer293932
LaGrange293673
Fountain281152
Randolph280684
Sullivan273147
Owen261461
Orange257257
Starke255260
Fulton244448
Jay235833
Perry231144
Carroll228425
Vermillion211348
Franklin209235
Rush201027
Tipton197051
Parke196018
Pike180935
Blackford153934
Pulaski143850
Crawford131418
Benton131015
Newton130540
Brown124745
Martin113415
Switzerland11029
Warren104016
Union85810
Ohio70711
Unassigned0449