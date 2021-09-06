Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

How to fix your job so that you love it, in three steps

How to fix your job so that you love it, in three steps

Posted: Sep 6, 2021 5:21 AM
Updated: Sep 6, 2021 5:21 AM
Posted By: By David G. Allan, CNN

Our work-life balance has, to borrow a term we all learned in the 2020 Olympics, been feeling "the twisties" during the pandemic. So many of had to adapt to working from home, adjustments and accommodations, mass layoffs, career pivots and rehiring.

Even if you managed to keep your job, it likely changed in some significant way. And change doesn't always mean for the better.

Even before Covid-19, more than half of Americans found their job unsatisfactory, according to an annual survey by the Conference Board research group. The nation had been hovering around the halfway mark of job dissatisfaction since at least 2000.

That statistic means half the people you work with every day are living a work life that Henry David Thoreau would have described as one of "quiet desperation."

Job-life happiness

Many of us also unhelpfully conflate our self-worth with our career. Our job unhappiness becomes life unhappiness, which raises the stakes.

Wouldn't it be nice to stop being envious of those who love their jobs and become one of those people?

There is a lot of career advice out there about how to ask for a raise, get a promotion, deal with a difficult boss, manage others and so on. But very little addresses the fundamental issue of your day-to-day happiness at work.

The factors that can tip the scales one way or the other for job happiness can boil down to our innate desire for three things: control over our lives, positive daily connections, and joy and meaning in how we spend our waking time (half of which is at work, for most people).

The way to integrate our need for control, connection and meaning -- while on the clock -- is by "job crafting." That's the term used by Yale University psychologist Amy Wrzesniewski and University of Michigan professor of business administration and psychology Jane E. Dutton. It's about "taking control of, or reframing, some of these factors," they wrote in a study on the topic.

The problem is not the job

People who don't like their jobs -- i.e., the majority of us -- may suffer and grumble day to day. They may even be chronically stressed, a state that has serious medical consequences, from hypertension and cardiovascular disease to decreased mental health, according to a meta-analysis of studies by the Stanford Graduate School of Business and Harvard Business School.

There are also factors connected to job happiness that we have little control over, such as your boss. About half of people who quit their job did so "to get away from their manager," according to a recent Gallup poll. Salaries are important as well.

But we don't usually decide who our boss is, and they can suddenly change (for good or bad). As for money, studies have shown it has only a short-term effect on happiness.

So that leaves you with one powerful recourse: Take matters into your own hands.

Wrzesniewski and Dutton's research focused on three main factors of deeper workplace satisfaction that are within your sphere of influence: 1) Refining your job to add parts you like and remove parts you don't. 2) Building better relationships with your colleagues. 3) Reframing your job to add meaning and purpose.

Wrzesniewski distilled them nicely on the excellent social science podcast The Hidden Brain. Their research isn't just theoretical. They wrote an instruction manual on how to job craft.

And -- in my own, less scientific, more DIY way -- here are exercises I've been practicing to get into better work happiness shape.

1) Hack your job

Start by making three lists. (Do this over a nice cup of coffee or tea in a quiet place, during work hours, even if it's in your own living room.) One list is all the things you currently like about your job, big and small. The second lists all the hassles and headaches of your job, from the petty to the systemic.

And the third lists things you'd like to be able to do in your job that you currently don't -- even if they have nothing to do with what you're paid to do. You can add "take more solo brainstorming coffee breaks" to it if you like.

Now, it's time to systematically attack items on the second two lists. Go for a few easy wins first. Some things you can start adding and subtracting today; others may take months. Some may require buy-in from your boss (who will hopefully be amenable to increasing your workplace happiness), but many won't. Some changes will be directly related to your job, while others will just be ways to increase happiness or reduce stress while there.

It's all progress.

Be imaginative with these lists. Creativity is itself a well-being booster. Writing this wisdom column is something I added to my job. It has benefits to the company I can easily articulate but also makes me happy (and adds meaning to my job). I also try to work in exercise during the work day, running during lunch or during a meeting where I just have to listen in. Again, it has the benefit of reducing stress and sick days while increasing my energy at work but also benefits me personally.

Over time, your lists will grow and, as you cross off items, shrink. But make sure that when you remove an item from the second list (things you don't like) and third list (what you want to add), you record the change on the first list (things you like about your job). Every new item on that first list is another rung in the ladder of work happiness, and it's good to look down every so often and see how high you've reached.

2) Enjoy your work neighbors

You can't do much to change the cast of characters with whom you work. But you can enhance every one of those relationships.

Learn more about what others want and help them achieve it, even if you aren't their boss. Make meetings more fun or engaging. Help reduce the length, mandatory attendance and frequency of those meetings. Try inserting humor throughout the day.

Just getting to know your colleagues better -- which is no harder than asking them questions -- deepens your connection to them. The more you're connected, the more you're going to look forward to working with them every day. And if you look forward to interacting with your co-workers, you're going to like your job a lot more as a result. You may not like what you do, but at least Michael, Jamie, Collin, Fiona and Saeed will be there!

The added benefit of this second effort is that it increases happiness for your colleagues too, perhaps helping them to tip their scale into the "satisfactory" side and beyond.

3) Create a new job title in your head

Wrzesniewski and Dutton's research focused, in part, on a group of hospital cleaning staff. It's a job that most people, without having done it, might assume would be unsatisfactory. Cleaning bed pans and interacting with the sick and dying is few people's dream job.

But what they found was that a significant factor among those who reported liking their job was how they cognitively reframed it. The work was the same for everyone, but while some thought it was comprised of uncreative tasks, those who liked the work thought of themselves as playing a critical role in healing patients. One hospital worker considered themselves an "ambassador."

And it's not just thinking differently, because that has limited effect when nothing else changes. Thinking differently altered the way they performed the job, as well.

"It's more than just a change of mindset," Wrzesniewski explained to me. "It's a change in your behavior approach to your job. If you think 'I'm an ambassador to the hospital,' it changes what you do."

For example, you may be cleaning bedpans, but if you think of yourself as a caregiver, you may be looking at what's in the bedpan for signs of health problems to alert to a nurse. "You don't think, 'I can't do that,'" said Wrzesniewski. "That's where the action really comes in."

By shifting the paradigm around their job and adding meaning and purpose, the hospital staff made the tougher parts of their job tolerable, even important, and changed their behavior to support that purpose.

Can you do that with your job?

Think about the part you play in a larger framework that has a positive effect on others, or culture, or the environment. You may do data entry in a cubicle, but what's that data used for? And how is your commitment to accuracy and detail vital to the effectiveness of that data? You may perform rote tasks in a factory, but are you helping build something that people need or brings others joy?

How might your actions change when you start seeing it that way?

Beyond whatever the job itself accomplishes, there is also meaning and purpose with what you do with your wages. Providing for your family, for example, is fundamentally important to their ability to thrive. It is important -- particularly when you are stressed, put out or otherwise unhappy -- to remind yourself of the security and opportunities garnered from your wages. That alone may give you strength in difficult moments at work.

Onboarding

"Onboarding" is the term human resources folks use when someone starts at a new company, to get them prepared.

It's now time for you to get on board with your new start. You're prepared. You are the human resource you've been waiting for.

Here's the last takeaway: These factors -- improving how you spend time, connecting with those around you, adding meaning to your tasks -- are just as vital for your non-working hours.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
A clear and cool evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

wthi--Sun_Sep_05_22_47 - selection

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday: Decreasing clouds, comfortable. High: 81°

Image

North Central vs. Peotone

Image

Peotone beats North Central

Image

XC Results

Image

Parke Heritage loses to Adams Central

Image

Rose Hulman vs. Wabash

Image

Tunch Ilkin dies at 63

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1538324

Reported Deaths: 26500
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59586110796
DuPage1004361345
Will841291069
Lake743231043
Kane63850831
Winnebago37384535
Madison36330559
St. Clair33782549
McHenry31794305
Peoria25040355
Champaign24598174
Sangamon23063254
McLean20809200
Tazewell18999318
Rock Island16964335
Kankakee15835228
Kendall14699103
LaSalle13858267
Macon13256224
Vermilion12145165
Adams11914141
DeKalb11061124
Williamson10332142
Whiteside7586175
Boone733681
Jackson700574
Coles6756104
Ogle674784
Grundy666380
Clinton658094
Knox6213159
Franklin620286
Marion6031131
Macoupin589593
Henry574571
Jefferson5586128
Livingston535194
Effingham534778
Woodford534386
Stephenson518587
Randolph501492
Monroe490096
Morgan463895
Logan460568
Fulton455064
Christian449978
Lee442456
Montgomery435275
Bureau410886
Perry390569
Iroquois370269
Fayette360656
Saline352660
McDonough341153
Jersey309952
Douglas289636
Union283642
Crawford279328
Lawrence277229
Shelby272240
Wayne242054
Pike240955
Hancock234434
Bond234124
Cass233327
White232127
Richland229549
Clark223736
Ford222553
Carroll216637
Edgar209742
Clay208045
Warren205351
Johnson196520
Jo Daviess196024
Washington195626
Moultrie192129
Mason188949
Greene187636
Wabash183113
De Witt182630
Piatt181114
Massac178642
Mercer176734
Cumberland156421
Menard147412
Jasper137418
Marshall127119
Hamilton114018
Brown9937
Pulaski93611
Schuyler9177
Edwards86913
Stark73226
Scott6703
Gallatin6684
Alexander62211
Calhoun6082
Henderson59414
Hardin53012
Putnam5234
Pope4294
Unassigned1012432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 873480

Reported Deaths: 14570
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1193711892
Lake605421062
Allen49693726
Hamilton41321434
St. Joseph39885579
Elkhart31539479
Vanderburgh28028422
Tippecanoe25698237
Johnson22004406
Porter20729335
Hendricks20586332
Clark16169211
Madison15993364
Vigo14580266
Monroe13700187
LaPorte13466229
Delaware12750206
Howard12750251
Kosciusko10646130
Hancock10000154
Warrick9806167
Floyd9575193
Bartholomew9554161
Wayne8785205
Grant8334189
Morgan8124153
Boone7883108
Dubois7106120
Henry6952121
Dearborn690985
Marshall6902121
Noble685398
Cass6722117
Lawrence6386140
Jackson605579
Shelby5946100
Gibson5649102
Huntington559487
Harrison549780
Montgomery531796
DeKalb525789
Knox511396
Clinton506062
Miami487176
Putnam486266
Whitley486048
Steuben460464
Wabash444686
Jasper439460
Jefferson423490
Adams416563
Ripley407671
White369156
Daviess3681102
Scott361961
Wells354082
Decatur350894
Greene347986
Clay346851
Posey335538
Fayette334468
Jennings312252
Washington302643
Spencer293932
LaGrange293673
Fountain281152
Randolph280684
Sullivan273147
Owen261461
Orange257257
Starke255260
Fulton244448
Jay235833
Perry231144
Carroll228425
Vermillion211348
Franklin209235
Rush201027
Tipton197051
Parke196018
Pike180935
Blackford153934
Pulaski143850
Crawford131418
Benton131015
Newton130540
Brown124745
Martin113415
Switzerland11029
Warren104016
Union85810
Ohio70711
Unassigned0449