Clear

Taliban claims victory in Panjshir, but resistance forces say they still control strategic position in the valley

Taliban claims victory in Panjshir, but resistance forces say they still control strategic position in the valley

Posted: Sep 6, 2021 2:20 AM
Posted By: By Nic Robertson, Nilly Kohzad, Tim Lister and Helen Regan, CNN

The Taliban has claimed victory in Afghanistan's Panjshir province, with a spokesman saying the region had been "completely conquered" following two weeks of fierce fighting with a resistance group.

Panjshir was the last remaining hold-out among Afghanistan's 34 provinces to resist the Taliban. If the claim is true, it would mean the Taliban now control every Afghan province.

However, the National Resistance Front in Afghanistan (NRF), an anti-Taliban group which has been battling the militant's offensive in the Panjshir Valley, denied the claim, with spokesman Ali Nazary telling CNN: "The resistance is still all over the valley."

Photos and videos shared on social media showed the white flag of the Taliban hoisted between buildings in what was claimed to be the center of Panjshir. CNN cannot independently verify the image.

"The last nest of the enemy, Panjshir province, was completely conquered... We assure the honorable people of Panjshir that they will not face any discriminatory treatment. They are all our brothers, and we will work for one country and one common goal. With the recent efforts and this victory, our country is completely out of the vortex of war," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a tweet.

Although it did not deny the center of Panjshir had fallen to the militants, the NRF said other areas in Panjshir remained under its control.

"Most of Bazarak district and all the side valleys are controlled by the NRF," Nazary said.

"Taliban's claim of occupying Panjshir is false. The NRF forces are present in all strategic positions across the valley to continue the fight. We assure the people of Afghanistan that the struggle against the Taliban and their partners will continue until justice and freedom prevails," the NRF said.

The claim comes after a weekend of intense fighting in the Panjshir Valley, with heavy casualties reported.

NRF leader Ahmad Massoud said in a Facebook post on Sunday he is in support of clerics in the capital Kabul who have called for an end to the fighting and was ready to talk once the Taliban withdrew troops from Panjshir and the neighboring district of Andarab.

Earlier, Taliban spokesman Belal Kareemi told CNN the group's militant fighters had taken all districts of Panjshir province except for the capital of Bazarak and Rokha districts, which remain under NRF control. But resistance fighters appeared to rebut the Taliban's claims.

Panjshir is a strategic slice of mountainous terrain rich with precious mineral resources around 90 miles (144 kilometers) north of Kabul, and the only region among Afghanistan's 34 provinces to remain out of the Taliban's control.

For two weeks the NRF, a multi-ethnic group that includes former Afghan security force members and reportedly numbers in the thousands, has continued the fight against the Taliban following the militants' almost-complete takeover of Afghanistan.

NRF leader Massoud said the group agreed to certain measures "to facilitate the requirements of national peace and security in the country" and "hopes that the Taliban will respond to the request of the clerics and take practical steps."

"The National Resistance Front is ready to immediately end the war in order to achieve lasting peace, if the Taliban end their attacks and military operations in Panjshir and Andarab," Massoud said.

"The National Resistance Front fully supports the call of the religious scholars to lift the penalties imposed on Panjshir and hopes that the Taliban group will take this Islamic and humanitarian demand seriously and implement it," he added.

"The National Resistance Front proposes that the Taliban stop its military operations in Panjshir, Andarab, Parwan and Kapisa and withdraw its forces from Panjshir and Andarab. In return, the National Resistance Front will direct its forces to refrain from military action," Massoud said. Parwan and Kapisa are neighboring provinces to Panjshir.

There's been no official Taliban response to Massoud's proposals.

After his comments, the NRF said its spokesmen Fahim Dashty and General Abdul Wudod Zara had been killed.

His comments came as heavy fighting was reported in the valley over the weekend. In a tweet on Sunday, the NRF said its spokesmen Fahim Dashty and General Abdul Wudod Zara had been killed.

"Regretfully, the National Resistance of Afghanistan lost two companions in the holy resistance against oppression and aggression today," the group tweeted. "May their memory be eternal!"

On Sunday, Taliban spokesman Kareemi claimed the enemy had suffered "heavy casualties," including among their commanders, and that the Taliban hope to be able to "clear Panjsher as soon as possible." Taliban fighters are currently advancing toward Rokha and Bazarak, Kareemi added.

Before his death, NRF spokesman Dashti appeared to rebut the Taliban's claims, tweeting that the Paryan district of Panjshir was "completely cleared" of the Taliban.

"At least 1,000 terrorists were trapped due to the cutting of their way out. All the attackers were either killed, surrendered or captured by locals with help from resistance fighters as they fled and retreated. Many of these prisoners are foreigners and most of them are Pakistanis‌," Dashti said.

CNN has not been able to independently verify the overall casualty figures in the latest rounds of fighting.

Taliban pledge humanitarian staff safety and security

The United Nations said in a statement on Sunday that Taliban authorities "pledged that the safety and security of humanitarian staff, and humanitarian access to people in need, will be guaranteed and that humanitarian workers -- both men and women -- will be guaranteed freedom of movement."

It comes after UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs Martin Griffiths met with Taliban co-founder and deputy leader Mullah Baradar and other senior Taliban figures in Kabul to reiterate the UN's commitment to humanitarian aid there.

"In this meeting, Mr. Griffiths reiterated the humanitarian community's commitment to deliver impartial and independent humanitarian assistance and protection to millions of people in need," Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, said in a statement.

The UN said Afghanistan "faces a looming humanitarian catastrophe" fueled by conflict, drought and hunger. Half the country's population -- 18 million people -- need humanitarian assistance to survive and the situation will become more acute as a severe drought, the second in four years, will further contribute to hunger in the months ahead, according to Dujarric.

On Sunday, aid planes from Qatar and Bahrain arrived in Kabul, transporting more than 50 tons of medical aid and food products to the country. Qatar sent a plane carrying 26 tons worth of aid, according to a Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement, and from Bahrain, a plane carrying 25 tons of aid arrived, according to Mustafa Al Sayed, Secretary General of Bahrain's Royal Humanitarian Foundation.

This is the second shipment of aid to arrive at Kabul airport from Qatar since the US troop withdrawal from the country in late August. The first shipment arrived Saturday, with a plane transporting some 17 tons of aid, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
A clear and cool evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

wthi--Sun_Sep_05_22_47 - selection

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday: Decreasing clouds, comfortable. High: 81°

Image

North Central vs. Peotone

Image

Peotone beats North Central

Image

XC Results

Image

Parke Heritage loses to Adams Central

Image

Rose Hulman vs. Wabash

Image

Tunch Ilkin dies at 63

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1538324

Reported Deaths: 26500
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59586110796
DuPage1004361345
Will841291069
Lake743231043
Kane63850831
Winnebago37384535
Madison36330559
St. Clair33782549
McHenry31794305
Peoria25040355
Champaign24598174
Sangamon23063254
McLean20809200
Tazewell18999318
Rock Island16964335
Kankakee15835228
Kendall14699103
LaSalle13858267
Macon13256224
Vermilion12145165
Adams11914141
DeKalb11061124
Williamson10332142
Whiteside7586175
Boone733681
Jackson700574
Coles6756104
Ogle674784
Grundy666380
Clinton658094
Knox6213159
Franklin620286
Marion6031131
Macoupin589593
Henry574571
Jefferson5586128
Livingston535194
Effingham534778
Woodford534386
Stephenson518587
Randolph501492
Monroe490096
Morgan463895
Logan460568
Fulton455064
Christian449978
Lee442456
Montgomery435275
Bureau410886
Perry390569
Iroquois370269
Fayette360656
Saline352660
McDonough341153
Jersey309952
Douglas289636
Union283642
Crawford279328
Lawrence277229
Shelby272240
Wayne242054
Pike240955
Hancock234434
Bond234124
Cass233327
White232127
Richland229549
Clark223736
Ford222553
Carroll216637
Edgar209742
Clay208045
Warren205351
Johnson196520
Jo Daviess196024
Washington195626
Moultrie192129
Mason188949
Greene187636
Wabash183113
De Witt182630
Piatt181114
Massac178642
Mercer176734
Cumberland156421
Menard147412
Jasper137418
Marshall127119
Hamilton114018
Brown9937
Pulaski93611
Schuyler9177
Edwards86913
Stark73226
Scott6703
Gallatin6684
Alexander62211
Calhoun6082
Henderson59414
Hardin53012
Putnam5234
Pope4294
Unassigned1012432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 873480

Reported Deaths: 14570
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1193711892
Lake605421062
Allen49693726
Hamilton41321434
St. Joseph39885579
Elkhart31539479
Vanderburgh28028422
Tippecanoe25698237
Johnson22004406
Porter20729335
Hendricks20586332
Clark16169211
Madison15993364
Vigo14580266
Monroe13700187
LaPorte13466229
Delaware12750206
Howard12750251
Kosciusko10646130
Hancock10000154
Warrick9806167
Floyd9575193
Bartholomew9554161
Wayne8785205
Grant8334189
Morgan8124153
Boone7883108
Dubois7106120
Henry6952121
Dearborn690985
Marshall6902121
Noble685398
Cass6722117
Lawrence6386140
Jackson605579
Shelby5946100
Gibson5649102
Huntington559487
Harrison549780
Montgomery531796
DeKalb525789
Knox511396
Clinton506062
Miami487176
Putnam486266
Whitley486048
Steuben460464
Wabash444686
Jasper439460
Jefferson423490
Adams416563
Ripley407671
White369156
Daviess3681102
Scott361961
Wells354082
Decatur350894
Greene347986
Clay346851
Posey335538
Fayette334468
Jennings312252
Washington302643
Spencer293932
LaGrange293673
Fountain281152
Randolph280684
Sullivan273147
Owen261461
Orange257257
Starke255260
Fulton244448
Jay235833
Perry231144
Carroll228425
Vermillion211348
Franklin209235
Rush201027
Tipton197051
Parke196018
Pike180935
Blackford153934
Pulaski143850
Crawford131418
Benton131015
Newton130540
Brown124745
Martin113415
Switzerland11029
Warren104016
Union85810
Ohio70711
Unassigned0449