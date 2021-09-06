Clear

White House toils amid multiple crises on Labor Day

White House toils amid multiple crises on Labor Day

Posted: Sep 6, 2021 12:50 AM
Updated: Sep 6, 2021 12:50 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

There is no rest for an under-pressure White House this Labor Day as President Joe Biden tackles health, economic and legislative challenges that deepened on his watch and are beginning to erode his political standing.

A worsening Covid-19 pandemic, with the added concern of the impact of the Delta variant on kids, the fallout from the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and new concerns over job growth are weighing on the administration after a tough summer. New complications over passing the President's sweeping infrastructure and social program, and a shocking move by Texas to all but outlaw abortion are exacerbating an extraordinary menu of crises.

On Afghanistan and the question of boosters for Covid-19 vaccines, there are signs that the administration's previously steady touch has been less sure. As the Delta variant rampages across the country and after an Afghanistan pullout in which Biden appeared at times less than candid and willing to pass the buck, the President's popularity has begun to hit the skids. In the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released last week, his approval rating fell to 43% -- the lowest of his presidency so far and down 6 percentage points from July.

Presidential ratings often fluctuate. But keeping in healthy territory is critical for Biden and his Democratic Party ahead of the midterm elections next year that will decide whether his presidency is constrained by Republican majorities in the second half of his term. The new dip in his standing suggests the GOP, which struggled to wound the Biden presidency up until now, may be gaining some traction. Or possibly, the relentless crises of recent months may now be catching up to Biden.

A difficult fall looms in Covid-19 fight

Given that the President spent months pleading with Americans to take advantage of free, safe vaccines to protect themselves, the new wave of Covid-19 cases -- now hitting more than 150,000 new infections a day and more than 1,000 deaths -- is hardly the President's fault. But incumbents inevitably get the blame when things go wrong. And the President did declare the pandemic all but over during his July Fourth celebration at the White House. The latest issue concerns the timing of booster shots for two-dose vaccine regimens. The White House originally announced that boosters would be available beginning the week of September 20 for people who got either of the mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna. But top health officials warned more time for research might be needed.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" Sunday that the administration had simply wanted to be ready once they got the go-ahead from government regulators like the US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And he suggested that September 20 date was still a target for at least some doses.

"I would be absolutely clear, no one's going to get boosters until the FDA says they're approved, until the CDC advisory committee makes a recommendation. What we want to do, though, is be ready as soon as that comes," Klain said.

"We are still hopeful that at least one of the vaccinations could be available (on) that date," he added.

The government's top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, explained that while Pfizer's data seems to have satisfied regulators, Moderna might be a little behind, which may lead to a "sequential" rollout of the boosters.

"I don't think that is a major issue there, but we would have liked to have seen it happen all together, simultaneously. But ultimately the plan will be implemented, as was originally put forth," Fauci said on CNN's "Newsroom" Sunday.

Any confusion over vaccines at this point is unwelcome. The dwindling but still sizable minority of Americans who are refusing to take the shot may take an even more unfavorable position toward government scientific advice without strong, clear messages. Another unpleasant aspect of a pandemic that never seems to end concerns America's school kids. As more schools return to in-person learning, more children are getting infected with Covid-19. And parents are being driven to distraction by the thought of their offspring returning to unsafe environments. In some states, cultural wars over masking are making the experience even more fraught. Vaccines are not expected to be available for children younger than 12 until late in the year, or even early next year. So a grim fall and winter is in prospect. Still, Fauci said earlier on Sunday on CBS that data so far did not suggest that Delta was not more severe in children than adults.

White House confident despite economic storm clouds

In a moment of apparently unintended irony, Congress set Labor Day on Monday as the date of expiration for extended federal unemployment benefits, which were intended to help Americans who lost work in the pandemic. The deadline is coinciding with more discouraging news from the labor market, after new data announced Friday found the economy created 235,000 jobs last month, many fewer than expected following a strong performance the previous month. The figures were a sign that the Delta variant is hitting the service sector, raising the prospect of a slowing of the overall recovery.

The President insisted, however, last week that the economy was thriving, noting that the unemployment rate was down to 5.2%. "What we're seeing is an economic recovery that is durable and strong," he said. But Americans still looking for work are not getting more help from Washington. "We think the jobs are there, and we think the states have the resources they need to move people from unemployment to employment," Klain said on "State of the Union."

So far, none of the states have said they will use federal relief funds to extend those benefits, as Biden has suggested they could.

Biden's agenda again on a knife-edge

It's not just the economy. The chief of staff's wide-ranging interview with Bash underscored the breadth of challenges facing the administration.

Klain, for instance, dismissed Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's warning last week, that it was time to "pause" the President's $3.5 trillion spending blueprint, as just the latest natural twist of the complicated business of passing major legislation. Given the 50-50 Senate, Biden needs the West Virginian's vote. But the package -- packed with health care, social, climate and education initiatives -- is also the price that progressive House Democrats are demanding if they're going to vote for Biden's legacy-defining bipartisan infrastructure plan.

"If I had a nickel for every time someone's told me this package has been dead, I would be a very, very rich person," Klain said.

"We have worked with Senator Manchin at every step of the way. ... We're going to work together to find a way to put together a package that can pass the House, that can pass the Senate, that can be put on the President's desk and signed into law."

A week after the US ended its longest war, Klain said the government was regularly in touch with around 100 Americans who had indicated they wanted to leave Afghanistan but could not be rescued before Biden's August 31 deadline for the US to withdraw from the country. Republicans have hammered the White House over the plight of this group. But Klain vowed the administration had not given up on them, nor the thousands of Afghans eligible for special immigrant visas after helping US forces for 20 years, often as translators.

"We're in close communication with our sources and our contacts in Afghanistan to try to get those SIVs out, to get them out safely," Klain said. "I know that some are coming out by land. We are again, continuing to work on efforts to get them out by air as well."

Given the Taliban's control of Afghanistan's exit ports, and the fear that the fundamentalist group will take reprisals against those who helped the US, it remains unclear how those Americans and Afghans will be able to leave.

A senior State Department official said last week that "the majority" of Afghans who worked for the US since 2001 had been left behind in the evacuation.

The day after Biden delivered a defiant speech about his decision to end the war, domestic battles overtook the political conversation when Texas' six-week abortion ban went into effect. The conservative-majority Supreme Court then denied a request to freeze the law, which outlaws abortions at a point at which many women are unaware they are pregnant. The law employs an innovative device -- allowing anyone to sue a person involved in carrying out or helping someone get an abortion in Texas -- to make it hard to challenge, at least immediately in court.

Biden has instructed his Justice Department and his Gender Policy Council at the White House to seek ways to respond to the law and make sure women in Texas still have access to abortions, but so far, the specifics have been lacking.

"We are going to find ways to make a difference for the women of Texas to try to protect their constitutional rights," Klain told Bash.

One route the White House and some top Democrats have raised -- codifying Roe v. Wade -- is sure to hit roadblocks in Congress, where there aren't anywhere near the 10 GOP votes needed to overcome a filibuster on the issue in the Senate.

But like the pandemic, the unemployment situation and the fate of Americans in Afghanistan, the new showdown over abortion is a crisis likely to evade quick, simple remedies the White House can use to make a big difference.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
A clear and cool evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

wthi--Sun_Sep_05_22_47 - selection

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday: Decreasing clouds, comfortable. High: 81°

Image

North Central vs. Peotone

Image

Peotone beats North Central

Image

XC Results

Image

Parke Heritage loses to Adams Central

Image

Rose Hulman vs. Wabash

Image

Tunch Ilkin dies at 63

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1538324

Reported Deaths: 26500
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59586110796
DuPage1004361345
Will841291069
Lake743231043
Kane63850831
Winnebago37384535
Madison36330559
St. Clair33782549
McHenry31794305
Peoria25040355
Champaign24598174
Sangamon23063254
McLean20809200
Tazewell18999318
Rock Island16964335
Kankakee15835228
Kendall14699103
LaSalle13858267
Macon13256224
Vermilion12145165
Adams11914141
DeKalb11061124
Williamson10332142
Whiteside7586175
Boone733681
Jackson700574
Coles6756104
Ogle674784
Grundy666380
Clinton658094
Knox6213159
Franklin620286
Marion6031131
Macoupin589593
Henry574571
Jefferson5586128
Livingston535194
Effingham534778
Woodford534386
Stephenson518587
Randolph501492
Monroe490096
Morgan463895
Logan460568
Fulton455064
Christian449978
Lee442456
Montgomery435275
Bureau410886
Perry390569
Iroquois370269
Fayette360656
Saline352660
McDonough341153
Jersey309952
Douglas289636
Union283642
Crawford279328
Lawrence277229
Shelby272240
Wayne242054
Pike240955
Hancock234434
Bond234124
Cass233327
White232127
Richland229549
Clark223736
Ford222553
Carroll216637
Edgar209742
Clay208045
Warren205351
Johnson196520
Jo Daviess196024
Washington195626
Moultrie192129
Mason188949
Greene187636
Wabash183113
De Witt182630
Piatt181114
Massac178642
Mercer176734
Cumberland156421
Menard147412
Jasper137418
Marshall127119
Hamilton114018
Brown9937
Pulaski93611
Schuyler9177
Edwards86913
Stark73226
Scott6703
Gallatin6684
Alexander62211
Calhoun6082
Henderson59414
Hardin53012
Putnam5234
Pope4294
Unassigned1012432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 873480

Reported Deaths: 14570
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1193711892
Lake605421062
Allen49693726
Hamilton41321434
St. Joseph39885579
Elkhart31539479
Vanderburgh28028422
Tippecanoe25698237
Johnson22004406
Porter20729335
Hendricks20586332
Clark16169211
Madison15993364
Vigo14580266
Monroe13700187
LaPorte13466229
Delaware12750206
Howard12750251
Kosciusko10646130
Hancock10000154
Warrick9806167
Floyd9575193
Bartholomew9554161
Wayne8785205
Grant8334189
Morgan8124153
Boone7883108
Dubois7106120
Henry6952121
Dearborn690985
Marshall6902121
Noble685398
Cass6722117
Lawrence6386140
Jackson605579
Shelby5946100
Gibson5649102
Huntington559487
Harrison549780
Montgomery531796
DeKalb525789
Knox511396
Clinton506062
Miami487176
Putnam486266
Whitley486048
Steuben460464
Wabash444686
Jasper439460
Jefferson423490
Adams416563
Ripley407671
White369156
Daviess3681102
Scott361961
Wells354082
Decatur350894
Greene347986
Clay346851
Posey335538
Fayette334468
Jennings312252
Washington302643
Spencer293932
LaGrange293673
Fountain281152
Randolph280684
Sullivan273147
Owen261461
Orange257257
Starke255260
Fulton244448
Jay235833
Perry231144
Carroll228425
Vermillion211348
Franklin209235
Rush201027
Tipton197051
Parke196018
Pike180935
Blackford153934
Pulaski143850
Crawford131418
Benton131015
Newton130540
Brown124745
Martin113415
Switzerland11029
Warren104016
Union85810
Ohio70711
Unassigned0449