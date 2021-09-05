Clear

Afghanistan showed Biden unbowed

Afghanistan showed Biden unbowed

Posted: Sep 5, 2021 6:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by John Harwood

Hours after the last US military flight out of Kabul, President Joe Biden began a meeting in the White House Situation Room with praise.

"You all did a helluva job," Biden told his top national security aides, according to a White House official. He feels the same way about his own performance.

His conviction was not melted by a weeks-long blowtorch of criticism for the chaotic conclusion to the nation's 20-year military involvement in Afghanistan. The flames, as broad as they were intense, came from Democrats as well as Republicans, Americans who voted for him and those who didn't.

They have eroded his political strength and stalled momentum for his economic agenda at home. Biden responded with heat of his own.

He has heard, and rejected, all the principal indictments. Publicly and privately, he and his aides dismiss the charge that they neglected fundamentally better alternatives for ending America's longest war.

They acknowledge failing to anticipate the lightning collapse of the Afghan government and security forces as the Taliban advanced amid US troop withdrawals. But even if they had anticipated it, they say potential options -- starting mass evacuations earlier, or handing the country to the Taliban directly -- would have produced the same chaotic rush for the exits.

They accept that they could have processed special visa applications for Afghan allies faster. But given the scale of demand, they say that would have only marginally swelled the tens of thousands ultimately flown to safety.

Biden broke a mid-August vow to keep troops at Kabul's airport until all 6,000 Americans left in Afghanistan got out. But that was before the suicide bomb attack that killed 13 US troops and scores of others.

Approaching the August 31 deadline, the military had evacuated all but 100 to 200 citizens, many of them still ambivalent about leaving. The President chose what a different White House aide called "the best chance to save the most lives" by removing troops on schedule and relying on diplomatic pressure to help remaining Americans get out.

Biden's belief that war in the oft-described "graveyard of empires" no longer served US interests hardened through years of quagmire. As vice president in 2009, he watched Barack Obama wrestle with his own skepticism as military leaders urged him to send more troops in a demonstration of American resolve.

"'What does that mean, exactly,' I'd ask, sometimes too sharply," the ex-President recalled in his recently-published memoir. "That we keep doubling down on bad decisions we've already made? Does anyone think that spinning our wheels in Afghanistan for another 10 years will impress our allies and strike fear in our enemies?"

"Don't let them jam you," he said Biden told him.

The then-vice president lost that internal argument. In the Oval Office himself 12 years later, he resolved not to get jammed.

'That's political leadership'

The fact that most Americans told pollsters they favored leaving didn't make it easy for Biden to accomplish on his watch. Public attention had long since moved elsewhere. Wars reach ragged conclusions.

"Much tougher than kicking the can down the road," observed Michael Beschloss, one of several historians the President brought in for conversation six months ago. "Biden knows enough about history to know that he will expose himself to criticism for everything that happens. It took guts."

"That's political leadership, from my point of view," Beschloss concluded. Nor have the hazards passed; Taliban reprisals against remaining Americans and Afghan allies, or other conspicuous abuses of human rights, would compound the damage he has already sustained.

For better or worse, Biden's belief that he took risks for the national interest has brought out some signature qualities. His temper can flare quickly. The University of Delaware graduate has long bridled at those -- from Republican adversaries to Obama White House aides to Obama himself -- who mocked him as an intellectual lightweight or blowhard prone to verbal stumbles.

"In a milieu of Rhodes Scholars and former professors, he is thin-skinned about condescension, real and imagined," Biden biographer Evan Osnos wrote last year. One antagonist in the 2009 Afghanistan debate, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, later called him "wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades."

Convinced he's right now, Biden shouted his rebuttal in his speech to the nation after the troop withdrawal concluded. If even some allies found him counter-productively angry and defensive, he didn't mind.

When Biden left the State Dining Room following his remarks, he heard from a member of his staff that television commentators called him "defiant." It made the President smile.

"He just chuckled and said, 'I just told what I think and what I believe,' " the White House aide remembered. "He's defiant of the demand that he admit he was wrong. He does not believe he was wrong."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Pleasant Weather Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday: Decreasing clouds, comfortable. High: 81°

Image

North Central vs. Peotone

Image

Peotone beats North Central

Image

XC Results

Image

Parke Heritage loses to Adams Central

Image

Rose Hulman vs. Wabash

Image

Tunch Ilkin dies at 63

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Sullivan County Coroner

Image

Saturday: Scattered showers, cloudy. High: 75°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1538324

Reported Deaths: 26500
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59586110796
DuPage1004361345
Will841291069
Lake743231043
Kane63850831
Winnebago37384535
Madison36330559
St. Clair33782549
McHenry31794305
Peoria25040355
Champaign24598174
Sangamon23063254
McLean20809200
Tazewell18999318
Rock Island16964335
Kankakee15835228
Kendall14699103
LaSalle13858267
Macon13256224
Vermilion12145165
Adams11914141
DeKalb11061124
Williamson10332142
Whiteside7586175
Boone733681
Jackson700574
Coles6756104
Ogle674784
Grundy666380
Clinton658094
Knox6213159
Franklin620286
Marion6031131
Macoupin589593
Henry574571
Jefferson5586128
Livingston535194
Effingham534778
Woodford534386
Stephenson518587
Randolph501492
Monroe490096
Morgan463895
Logan460568
Fulton455064
Christian449978
Lee442456
Montgomery435275
Bureau410886
Perry390569
Iroquois370269
Fayette360656
Saline352660
McDonough341153
Jersey309952
Douglas289636
Union283642
Crawford279328
Lawrence277229
Shelby272240
Wayne242054
Pike240955
Hancock234434
Bond234124
Cass233327
White232127
Richland229549
Clark223736
Ford222553
Carroll216637
Edgar209742
Clay208045
Warren205351
Johnson196520
Jo Daviess196024
Washington195626
Moultrie192129
Mason188949
Greene187636
Wabash183113
De Witt182630
Piatt181114
Massac178642
Mercer176734
Cumberland156421
Menard147412
Jasper137418
Marshall127119
Hamilton114018
Brown9937
Pulaski93611
Schuyler9177
Edwards86913
Stark73226
Scott6703
Gallatin6684
Alexander62211
Calhoun6082
Henderson59414
Hardin53012
Putnam5234
Pope4294
Unassigned1012432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 873480

Reported Deaths: 14570
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1193711892
Lake605421062
Allen49693726
Hamilton41321434
St. Joseph39885579
Elkhart31539479
Vanderburgh28028422
Tippecanoe25698237
Johnson22004406
Porter20729335
Hendricks20586332
Clark16169211
Madison15993364
Vigo14580266
Monroe13700187
LaPorte13466229
Delaware12750206
Howard12750251
Kosciusko10646130
Hancock10000154
Warrick9806167
Floyd9575193
Bartholomew9554161
Wayne8785205
Grant8334189
Morgan8124153
Boone7883108
Dubois7106120
Henry6952121
Dearborn690985
Marshall6902121
Noble685398
Cass6722117
Lawrence6386140
Jackson605579
Shelby5946100
Gibson5649102
Huntington559487
Harrison549780
Montgomery531796
DeKalb525789
Knox511396
Clinton506062
Miami487176
Putnam486266
Whitley486048
Steuben460464
Wabash444686
Jasper439460
Jefferson423490
Adams416563
Ripley407671
White369156
Daviess3681102
Scott361961
Wells354082
Decatur350894
Greene347986
Clay346851
Posey335538
Fayette334468
Jennings312252
Washington302643
Spencer293932
LaGrange293673
Fountain281152
Randolph280684
Sullivan273147
Owen261461
Orange257257
Starke255260
Fulton244448
Jay235833
Perry231144
Carroll228425
Vermillion211348
Franklin209235
Rush201027
Tipton197051
Parke196018
Pike180935
Blackford153934
Pulaski143850
Crawford131418
Benton131015
Newton130540
Brown124745
Martin113415
Switzerland11029
Warren104016
Union85810
Ohio70711
Unassigned0449