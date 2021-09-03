Clear

Las Vegas Raiders and SoulCycle are joining a long tradition

Las Vegas Raiders and SoulCycle are joining a long tradition

Posted: Sep 3, 2021 6:20 PM
Updated: Sep 3, 2021 6:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Nicole Hemmer

More than nine months after pharmaceutical companies announced they had developed an effective vaccine against Covid-19, the government is still struggling to get more shots in more arms. While millions of Americans raced to get protection from the pandemic, millions have also resisted: too busy, too suspicious, too hesitant, too confused.

With the Delta variant sending case numbers soaring, vaccination rates are climbing too. But it's not just a sense of self preservation fueling that rise. More than one in five US companies have started to require vaccination as a condition of employment for at least some employees, and more than half say they are likely to begin requiring it within a year.

Nor is the American business community only focused on employees. More and more companies are requiring vaccines from those who use their services, too: members at Equinox and SoulCycle, students at major universities, visitors to Broadway theaters or to Las Vegas Raiders' football games.

These private mandates serve a vital function at a moment when government officials are hesitant to create public mandates. Officials have, in fact, been eager to offload this public health responsibility to corporations. Following FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, President Joe Biden urged businesses to mandate the vaccine. "I'm calling on more companies in the private sector to step up with vaccine requirements that will reach millions more people," he said last month. "It only makes sense to require a vaccine to stop the spread of Covid-19."

For all the sense that vaccine requirements make, it's telling that private industry is far more likely to mandate the shots than the government itself. As much power as the federal government has accrued since the early 20th century, presidents have remained reluctant to flex that power too forcefully, often finding private industry to be a better instrument to achieve policy outcomes than the government itself.

On issues of public health, however, it has not always been corporations bailing out the federal government. The government got involved in large scale public health regulation in the early 20th century specifically at industry's urging. For instance, the meat industry had been rocked by scandals in the late 19th century, its image further tarnished by the stomach-churning images of meatpacking that Upton Sinclair depicted in his 1906 novel "The Jungle."

Because of these scandals and the public outcry that followed, meatpackers needed evidence from a neutral source indicating that their product was sound. As a result, many meatpackers lobbied for the passage of the Meat Inspection Act of 1906, which authorized the federal government to inspect meat to make sure it was fit for consumption, just as a number of legitimate food packagers and drug companies helped push for the Pure Food and Drug Act of 1906, which required accurate labeling and more standardized safety practices for food and drugs.

But no sooner had the government acquired this regulatory power than it sought private sector help in pursuing public policy goals. Presidents learned they could outsource government power to industry, using voluntary measures instead of more extensive government regulation.

In the midst of the Great Depression, as President Franklin D. Roosevelt sought to address the crisis, he balked at putting too many mandatory regulations on industry. Instead, the National Industrial Recovery Act (NIRA), passed in 1933, constructed a system that relied on both voluntary and industry-mandated (rather than government-mandated) standards around work hours, wages and prices. Companies that adhered to those standards could display a blue eagle in their windows and on advertisements -- and the administration encouraged consumers to spend their money where they saw that symbol.

Roosevelt was right to be anxious that government mandates would be seen as overreaching. As it was, the conservative Supreme Court of the era struck down the NIRA in 1935 as unconstitutional.

A generation later, in the 1960s and 1970s, government officials revealed the dangers of tobacco, but hesitated to heavily regulate the cigarette industry. As early as 1964, Surgeon General Luther Terry warned of the linkage between cigarette smoking and lung cancer, and in the following years the government would mandate warning labels on cigarette packages and curb the ability of tobacco companies to advertise.

But smoking bans often came from industry itself. As historian Sarah Milov shows in "The Cigarette: A Political History," in the 1970s airlines began creating nonsmoking sections to prevent government mandates about smoking aboard planes. Restaurants and theaters in that era began offering nonsmoking sections as a benefit to consumers who were asking for cleaner environments. By the 1980s, companies like Pacific Northwest Bell made it company policy to forbid smoking in its facilities, a mandate that primarily affected employees. These industry mandates furthered public health goals of lower smoking rates without outright government bans on tobacco.

The private industry vaccine mandates are doing the same kind of work: advancing the administration's goal of near-universal vaccination without instituting a government vaccine mandate. While this may be a more circuitous way of reaching that public policy goal, it creates less friction. Right-wing agitation around the pandemic has polarized public health policy; by moving mandates a step away from the Biden administration and placing both employment and desirable public goods on the other side of vaccination, the private mandate saps some of the polarized politics from the vaccine.

It's an approach born of necessity: There are simply too many Americans who do not trust public health agencies, the federal government or Democratic administrations to effectively institute a government mandate. While building back that faith is also a priority of the Biden administration, ending the pandemic is too pressing a priority to wait until that work is done.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Rain Possible Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Organizers gearing up for annual Casey Popcorn Festival

Image

New traveling exhibit showcases the Holocaust timeline at CANDLES

Image

Illinois gov. signs executive order to combat homelessness

Image

Mental health help and suicide prevention

Image

Paris man charged, accused of abusing 8-month-old baby

Image

Kevin is tracking weekend rain chances

Image

September 3, In the Zone Preview

Image

Gas prices are going to sting this Labor Day weekend - here's how much more you can expect to pay than last year

Image

CODA asks for your help in donation drive

Image

First Afghan refugees arrive to Indiana National Guard base

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1532344

Reported Deaths: 26463
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59425010787
DuPage1001201341
Will838551067
Lake740771043
Kane63706829
Winnebago37270534
Madison36182559
St. Clair33655549
McHenry31715304
Peoria24966352
Champaign24436174
Sangamon22905253
McLean20719200
Tazewell18914317
Rock Island16858334
Kankakee15788228
Kendall14629103
LaSalle13812267
Macon13075221
Vermilion12067165
Adams11811141
DeKalb11024124
Williamson10231141
Whiteside7574174
Boone731781
Jackson693073
Ogle671384
Coles6678104
Grundy662380
Clinton654594
Knox6176158
Franklin614585
Marion5972131
Macoupin585793
Henry569571
Jefferson5555128
Woodford531686
Livingston531494
Effingham531377
Stephenson516987
Randolph498991
Monroe488796
Morgan461995
Logan458668
Fulton453564
Christian446778
Lee441056
Montgomery433175
Bureau409686
Perry386969
Iroquois367369
Fayette359056
Saline349160
McDonough339353
Jersey308852
Douglas288036
Union282742
Crawford277428
Lawrence275429
Shelby269540
Pike240255
Wayne239854
Bond232724
Cass232327
Hancock231934
White229027
Richland227049
Clark221036
Ford220953
Carroll215837
Edgar207342
Clay205944
Warren203951
Jo Daviess195524
Johnson195520
Washington194026
Moultrie191229
Mason187449
Greene186536
Wabash182513
De Witt181830
Piatt179114
Massac177142
Mercer175634
Cumberland154821
Menard146512
Jasper135918
Marshall126019
Hamilton112118
Brown9907
Pulaski93111
Schuyler9177
Edwards85913
Stark73026
Scott6642
Gallatin6614
Alexander61911
Calhoun6072
Henderson59514
Hardin52312
Putnam5234
Pope4234
Unassigned922432
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 868451

Reported Deaths: 14545
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1187931891
Lake603551061
Allen49389725
Hamilton41117434
St. Joseph39738579
Elkhart31436479
Vanderburgh27829420
Tippecanoe25609237
Johnson21854405
Porter20682335
Hendricks20438331
Clark16095211
Madison15893364
Vigo14485263
Monroe13650187
LaPorte13408229
Howard12645251
Delaware12644205
Kosciusko10581129
Hancock9936154
Warrick9725166
Floyd9511192
Bartholomew9484161
Wayne8692205
Grant8290189
Morgan8062152
Boone7866108
Dubois7062119
Henry6925120
Dearborn686085
Marshall6855121
Noble681598
Cass6682116
Lawrence6338139
Jackson603479
Shelby5908100
Gibson5598102
Huntington554787
Harrison546680
Montgomery528696
DeKalb521289
Clinton504062
Knox501696
Miami483976
Whitley483348
Putnam481766
Steuben458264
Wabash440286
Jasper437559
Jefferson421390
Adams414663
Ripley403771
White367956
Daviess3644102
Scott359361
Wells350982
Decatur348994
Greene345586
Clay344551
Posey333438
Fayette331268
Jennings308852
Washington300643
LaGrange292073
Spencer291432
Fountain278552
Randolph278584
Sullivan269547
Owen259261
Orange254757
Starke253660
Fulton241448
Jay233933
Perry229044
Carroll226425
Vermillion210048
Franklin204835
Rush199227
Tipton196151
Parke194418
Pike178835
Blackford152634
Pulaski142350
Crawford130818
Newton129940
Benton128415
Brown124145
Martin111715
Switzerland10999
Warren103116
Union85310
Ohio70711
Unassigned0444