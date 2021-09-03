Clear

I'm a college professor, not a Covid guinea pig

I'm a college professor, not a Covid guinea pig

Posted: Sep 3, 2021 10:11 AM
Updated: Sep 3, 2021 10:11 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Ruth Ben-Ghiat

The return to campus for the start of fall teaching is normally a joyful time for college and university faculty and staff. It's exciting to meet new students at New York University, see colleagues and get back into the classroom. However busy I am with research and administrative duties, I feel most alive when teaching and look forward to my classes -- and I know so many of my peers who feel the same way.

But not this year. Far from feeling vibrant, many of us are haunted by the specter of illness. We worry that doing our job will cause us, our students and our loved ones to contract Covid-19, especially as the wildly contagious Delta variant continues to circulate.

At this precarious time, a massive number of people have returned or are returning to college campuses. A list by the Chronicle of Higher Education includes over 1,000 colleges and universities with vaccine mandates. According to data cited by the Washington Post about 700 of these schools have an estimated enrollment of about 6 million, while as of last Wednesday, the Post projected that more than 12 million students were set to attend colleges that do not require vaccines.

At Duke University, 304 undergraduate students, 45 graduate students and 15 employees tested positive in the first week of classes, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. Duke, which already required students without a documented medical or religious exemption to be vaccinated, has set new restrictions to mitigate the spread, including requiring masks indoors and outdoors, limiting student activities, suspending indoor group seating at campus dining facilities, and offering professors the option to teach their undergrad classes remotely for the next two weeks (not to curb spread, but to minimize disruption because of anticipated student absences). According to the Duke Chronicle, some parents are already expressing their displeasure at the new measures permitting remote learning.

Cornell University is continuing in-person instruction, despite seeing more positive cases than anticipated in its first days of classes and after saying a few weeks ago it would not approve requests for accommodations to teach remotely.

Letting faculty know officially that their employer is prepared to be flexible, allowing them to teach remotely if it becomes necessary, would alleviate a lot of stress. And remote teaching would make for far less disruption to the curriculum than canceling class.

Teaching is not just about imparting knowledge; each class is also a lesson in respectful and caring group behavior. Asking faculty to participate in practices that can jeopardize collective well-being is untenable in a moral as well as public health sense. That's why some professors are letting their own moral compass guide their behavior. For example, University of Georgia mathematics professor Joseph Fu requires masks be worn in his classes, although the practice is not authorized by his institution or the University System of Georgia, which oversees the state's public colleges and universities. According to a UGA spokesperson, "While the University highly recommends that everyone wear masks inside campus facilities, this is ultimately an individual decision, and USG rules do not authorize individual faculty or staff to require face coverings in classrooms or campus buildings."

Unfortunately, no matter what our individual campus rules are, many of our students and their families are among the millions who have fallen under the sway of disinformation, refusing or rejecting vaccines and other basics of disease prevention. Yet faculty members who seek to protect themselves and the community by following public health best practices can find themselves facing students who seem not to care about endangering others (like the University of Georgia student who refused to put on a mask, prompting her elderly professor, who has health issues, to resign) even to the point of mocking them.

"I taught 135 students today," tweeted Dr. Susan Meerdink, an assistant professor at the University of Iowa, on August 23. "The two rooms were packed, with no open seats. Only about 40 students had masks. When I described why I am wearing a mask and having virtual office hours (1-year-old at home, his grandpa doing chemo treatment), I got eye rolls and dramatic sighs."

Or worse, faculty can be fired by their institutions. That's what happened to Cody Luedtke, an instructor at Georgia State University, for refusing to teach without a mask mandate in place to keep her and her students safe. The school has a policy encouraging vaccinations and masks and confirmed to Inside Higher Ed that Luedtke was terminated for her "refusal to work." Covid-19 cases are high and hospitals are under strain in Georgia; Luedtke wrote on a Go Fund Me page that "morally" she couldn't "justify teaching face-to-face under those circumstances without a mask mandate."

Certainly, the circumstances of the return to teaching vary hugely depending on whether one teaches at a public or private institution, or in a red or blue state. At the University of Iowa, there are no mask or vaccine requirements. The same is true of the University of Texas, where a devoutly anti-science governor, Greg Abbott, has stoked hostility around public health prevention efforts. More than 700 UT-Austin faculty, graduate students and administrators signed a petition last month asking for vaccination and mask mandates, to no effect.

The stakes of teaching in person in a pandemic without proper safety protocols and necessary accommodations being uniformly required have led faculty to make difficult decisions. Even in places where masks and/or vaccines are required, some faculty have resigned from their positions rather than teach in unsafe environments that may expose them and their family members to infection.

This means giving up health insurance as well as their salary, but many of those who do so say they feel they have no other choice. Leah Long, who has an unvaccinated toddler at home, resigned from Arkansas State University, which has no vaccine mandate and requires masks indoors only if six feet of distance cannot be maintained.

Undoubtedly, many academic institutions are doing their best to protect their communities as they grapple with protocols developed, in many cases, before the Delta variant took hold. As Wellesley College President Paula A. Johnson said to the Washington Post, "As time goes on, we are going to need to learn how to live with this virus. And I think we're learning that right now." Johnson is a doctor and expert in public health, and Wellesley requires masks and vaccinations for students on campus.

No matter the individual policies in place at a particular school, many faculty feel in a broader sense that they, their students and the staff who work alongside them are being treated like guinea pigs in an experiment predicated on a refusal by most universities and colleges to entertain a return to remote teaching, no matter what happens. Questions remain about what will happen when students fall ill and have to quarantine, since the recommendations given by many institutions, including my own, of recording lectures, don't work well for seminars (meaning almost all graduate-level classes and many undergraduate ones too) that necessitate students' participation in live discussions. And what if faculty fall sick, or their unvaccinated children become ill, or have to quarantine because they are exposed at their own schools?

With coronavirus showing no signs of abating, universities and colleges must show faculty that they value their well-being and are prioritizing their health. Otherwise, many may come to share the sentiment expressed by James Tierney, an assistant teaching professor at Penn State University at State College. Tierney resigned when the administration rejected his request to teach his 590-person introductory course online. This fall will be his last semester. "I believe the university's vision for higher education no longer aligns with my own," he wrote in his resignation letter.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Partly Sunny and Comfortable
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday: Partly sunny, warm. High: 82

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

VIGO COUNTY GOLF

Image

Parke Heritage

Image

ISU FB

Image

Oblong Community Schools

Image

New loan program is lending a hand to small businesses

Image

There's a slight chance of rain in the forecast - Kevin explains

Image

Parke County orchard expecting bumper crop of apples this year

Image

ISU honor students walk kids to school in a new program at Fuqua

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1532344

Reported Deaths: 26463
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59425010787
DuPage1001201341
Will838551067
Lake740771043
Kane63706829
Winnebago37270534
Madison36182559
St. Clair33655549
McHenry31715304
Peoria24966352
Champaign24436174
Sangamon22905253
McLean20719200
Tazewell18914317
Rock Island16858334
Kankakee15788228
Kendall14629103
LaSalle13812267
Macon13075221
Vermilion12067165
Adams11811141
DeKalb11024124
Williamson10231141
Whiteside7574174
Boone731781
Jackson693073
Ogle671384
Coles6678104
Grundy662380
Clinton654594
Knox6176158
Franklin614585
Marion5972131
Macoupin585793
Henry569571
Jefferson5555128
Woodford531686
Livingston531494
Effingham531377
Stephenson516987
Randolph498991
Monroe488796
Morgan461995
Logan458668
Fulton453564
Christian446778
Lee441056
Montgomery433175
Bureau409686
Perry386969
Iroquois367369
Fayette359056
Saline349160
McDonough339353
Jersey308852
Douglas288036
Union282742
Crawford277428
Lawrence275429
Shelby269540
Pike240255
Wayne239854
Bond232724
Cass232327
Hancock231934
White229027
Richland227049
Clark221036
Ford220953
Carroll215837
Edgar207342
Clay205944
Warren203951
Jo Daviess195524
Johnson195520
Washington194026
Moultrie191229
Mason187449
Greene186536
Wabash182513
De Witt181830
Piatt179114
Massac177142
Mercer175634
Cumberland154821
Menard146512
Jasper135918
Marshall126019
Hamilton112118
Brown9907
Pulaski93111
Schuyler9177
Edwards85913
Stark73026
Scott6642
Gallatin6614
Alexander61911
Calhoun6072
Henderson59514
Hardin52312
Putnam5234
Pope4234
Unassigned922432
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 868451

Reported Deaths: 14545
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1187931891
Lake603551061
Allen49389725
Hamilton41117434
St. Joseph39738579
Elkhart31436479
Vanderburgh27829420
Tippecanoe25609237
Johnson21854405
Porter20682335
Hendricks20438331
Clark16095211
Madison15893364
Vigo14485263
Monroe13650187
LaPorte13408229
Howard12645251
Delaware12644205
Kosciusko10581129
Hancock9936154
Warrick9725166
Floyd9511192
Bartholomew9484161
Wayne8692205
Grant8290189
Morgan8062152
Boone7866108
Dubois7062119
Henry6925120
Dearborn686085
Marshall6855121
Noble681598
Cass6682116
Lawrence6338139
Jackson603479
Shelby5908100
Gibson5598102
Huntington554787
Harrison546680
Montgomery528696
DeKalb521289
Clinton504062
Knox501696
Miami483976
Whitley483348
Putnam481766
Steuben458264
Wabash440286
Jasper437559
Jefferson421390
Adams414663
Ripley403771
White367956
Daviess3644102
Scott359361
Wells350982
Decatur348994
Greene345586
Clay344551
Posey333438
Fayette331268
Jennings308852
Washington300643
LaGrange292073
Spencer291432
Fountain278552
Randolph278584
Sullivan269547
Owen259261
Orange254757
Starke253660
Fulton241448
Jay233933
Perry229044
Carroll226425
Vermillion210048
Franklin204835
Rush199227
Tipton196151
Parke194418
Pike178835
Blackford152634
Pulaski142350
Crawford130818
Newton129940
Benton128415
Brown124145
Martin111715
Switzerland10999
Warren103116
Union85310
Ohio70711
Unassigned0444