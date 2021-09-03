Clear

'Conditions became unacceptable' at hurricane shelter where 4 nursing home residents died, police chief says

'Conditions became unacceptable' at hurricane shelter where 4 nursing home residents died, police chief says

Posted: Sep 3, 2021 12:20 PM
Updated: Sep 3, 2021 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Keith Allen and Dave Alsup, CNN

Authorities are investigating the deaths of four nursing home patients in Louisiana after they were evacuated to a temporary facility on August 27 ahead of Hurricane Ida, in a situation officials described as deteriorating and overwhelmed.

"I would not have wanted my mother or grandmother to be in those conditions," Independence Police Chief Frank Edwards told CNN affiliate WVUE of the evacuation shelter in Tangipahoa Parish.

Kevin Litten, a spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Health, described the building as a warehouse.

Edwards was initially told that 300 to 350 people from multiple nursing homes were being taken there, he told WVUE. But he notified state officials when he discovered more than 800 people inside.

Following Ida's landfall on August 29, the Health Department said it heard reports about "deteriorating conditions." Inspectors were sent Tuesday -- four days after the residents were taken there -- but were expelled and kept from doing a full assessment, according to the state Health Department.

Citing "significant concerns about conditions," the department moved each person out of the building by Thursday evening, according to Louisiana State Health Officer Joe Kanter.

Fourteen of the residents who were removed had to be taken to hospitals for further treatment or evaluation, Kanter said.

During a Thursday news conference, Gov. John Bel Edwards said he had no doubt the shelter looked to be in order when state health officials inspected it on Friday. But, he said, nursing homes and their owners have an obligation to move residents or ask for help when conditions deteriorate.

"It did neither," the governor said, promising a full investigation.

Facility struggled to meet patient needs, chief said

Chief Edwards said that before the storm, the location had staff members from seven nursing homes.

"They had generators, a large generator capable of running all, of meeting all of their needs," the chief told WVUE. He said there were TVs on the walls and temporary showers.

"There were plenty of people there. And there were medicine carts and all that kind of stuff," he said.

Chief Edwards said that as time went on, it became apparent that the operators were struggling to meet patient needs.

"They were over capacity and conditions became unacceptable," he told WVUE. Dumpsters weren't large enough, he said, describing other sanitation problems, including the "unacceptable" restrooms.

And despite the generators, the facility struggled to maintain power. "Electricity went out more than once, and when that happens then the oxygen concentrators stop working. So that's a problem in itself. I spoke with the governor and we got oxygen tanks moved in here," said the chief.

Chief Edwards told WVUE that on Tuesday afternoon he reached out to the governor again, and by Wednesday state officials showed up on the scene.

"They had buses show up. They had ambulances show up, specialty medical vans. We had vans that could carry one wheelchair. They had to have vehicles to carry stretcher patients. Assets that I never even knew existed," he said.

The chief said at that point, state officials began triage.

All 843 residents were moved from the location by Thursday afternoon, the governor said.

"Everybody at the facility was doing the best they could under the circumstances," said Chief Edwards. "What hurt me, I guess the most, was to see that many people in distress at one time, in one place."

Of the deaths reported, a coroner classified three as storm-related, the state Health Department said.

Those were a 59-year-old woman from Jefferson Parish, a 52-year-old man from Orleans Parish, and a 77-year-old man from Terrebonne Parish, Gov. Edwards said Thursday evening.

Chief Edwards says his agency has no plans to investigate yet, saying it is "still struggling to overcome a hurricane" and the facts of the situation "will be the same next week as they are today." He said he is "not happy" with what happened.

CNN has reached out to Chief Edwards for further comment.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Partly Sunny and Comfortable
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday: Partly sunny, warm. High: 82

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

VIGO COUNTY GOLF

Image

Parke Heritage

Image

ISU FB

Image

Oblong Community Schools

Image

New loan program is lending a hand to small businesses

Image

There's a slight chance of rain in the forecast - Kevin explains

Image

Parke County orchard expecting bumper crop of apples this year

Image

ISU honor students walk kids to school in a new program at Fuqua

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1532344

Reported Deaths: 26463
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59425010787
DuPage1001201341
Will838551067
Lake740771043
Kane63706829
Winnebago37270534
Madison36182559
St. Clair33655549
McHenry31715304
Peoria24966352
Champaign24436174
Sangamon22905253
McLean20719200
Tazewell18914317
Rock Island16858334
Kankakee15788228
Kendall14629103
LaSalle13812267
Macon13075221
Vermilion12067165
Adams11811141
DeKalb11024124
Williamson10231141
Whiteside7574174
Boone731781
Jackson693073
Ogle671384
Coles6678104
Grundy662380
Clinton654594
Knox6176158
Franklin614585
Marion5972131
Macoupin585793
Henry569571
Jefferson5555128
Woodford531686
Livingston531494
Effingham531377
Stephenson516987
Randolph498991
Monroe488796
Morgan461995
Logan458668
Fulton453564
Christian446778
Lee441056
Montgomery433175
Bureau409686
Perry386969
Iroquois367369
Fayette359056
Saline349160
McDonough339353
Jersey308852
Douglas288036
Union282742
Crawford277428
Lawrence275429
Shelby269540
Pike240255
Wayne239854
Bond232724
Cass232327
Hancock231934
White229027
Richland227049
Clark221036
Ford220953
Carroll215837
Edgar207342
Clay205944
Warren203951
Jo Daviess195524
Johnson195520
Washington194026
Moultrie191229
Mason187449
Greene186536
Wabash182513
De Witt181830
Piatt179114
Massac177142
Mercer175634
Cumberland154821
Menard146512
Jasper135918
Marshall126019
Hamilton112118
Brown9907
Pulaski93111
Schuyler9177
Edwards85913
Stark73026
Scott6642
Gallatin6614
Alexander61911
Calhoun6072
Henderson59514
Hardin52312
Putnam5234
Pope4234
Unassigned922432
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 868451

Reported Deaths: 14545
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1187931891
Lake603551061
Allen49389725
Hamilton41117434
St. Joseph39738579
Elkhart31436479
Vanderburgh27829420
Tippecanoe25609237
Johnson21854405
Porter20682335
Hendricks20438331
Clark16095211
Madison15893364
Vigo14485263
Monroe13650187
LaPorte13408229
Howard12645251
Delaware12644205
Kosciusko10581129
Hancock9936154
Warrick9725166
Floyd9511192
Bartholomew9484161
Wayne8692205
Grant8290189
Morgan8062152
Boone7866108
Dubois7062119
Henry6925120
Dearborn686085
Marshall6855121
Noble681598
Cass6682116
Lawrence6338139
Jackson603479
Shelby5908100
Gibson5598102
Huntington554787
Harrison546680
Montgomery528696
DeKalb521289
Clinton504062
Knox501696
Miami483976
Whitley483348
Putnam481766
Steuben458264
Wabash440286
Jasper437559
Jefferson421390
Adams414663
Ripley403771
White367956
Daviess3644102
Scott359361
Wells350982
Decatur348994
Greene345586
Clay344551
Posey333438
Fayette331268
Jennings308852
Washington300643
LaGrange292073
Spencer291432
Fountain278552
Randolph278584
Sullivan269547
Owen259261
Orange254757
Starke253660
Fulton241448
Jay233933
Perry229044
Carroll226425
Vermillion210048
Franklin204835
Rush199227
Tipton196151
Parke194418
Pike178835
Blackford152634
Pulaski142350
Crawford130818
Newton129940
Benton128415
Brown124145
Martin111715
Switzerland10999
Warren103116
Union85310
Ohio70711
Unassigned0444