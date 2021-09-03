Clear

The celebrity photographer who refuses to Photoshop movie icons

The celebrity photographer who refuses to Photoshop movie icons

Posted: Sep 3, 2021 11:21 AM
Updated: Sep 3, 2021 11:21 AM
Posted By: Megan C. Hills, CNN

Celebrity photographer Andy Gotts has snapped numerous stars, from Hollywood titans Al Pacino, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts to promising newcomers like Anya Taylor-Joy and Nathalie Emmanuel. But one picture stands out to him as the most poignant of his career: a portrait of the late Tony Curtis, his face painted with an American flag.

The British photographer recalled years of begging the actor's agent to set up a shoot. After multiple rejections, he found a phone number for Curtis' wife, and she picked up. A shoot was arranged for the next day.

That night, however, Curtis called Gotts. The aging star, who suffered from various health issues and was using a wheelchair at the time, said he was feeling unwell.

"(He said), 'I don't feel good at all. But I will honor our commitment tomorrow, if you make me one promise,'" Gotts recounted in a video interview. "I said, 'Anything, anything.'

"He said, 'Will you make me look like an icon one more time?' And I said I would do my utmost."

It was the last portrait ever captured of Curtis, according to Gotts, who said the actor saw the photograph just hours before his death and had declared it "the best ever taken of me." Characteristic of Gotts' muted, shadowy style, the image sees catchlights glimmering in the actor's eyes as he stares out with a painted face.

The image is among dozens of celebrity portraits featured in Gotts' new exhibition "Icons," which is now open in London, and an accompanying book of the same name. In a career spanning three decades, the photographer has become a favorite among celebrities for his distinctive style and low-key photo shoots.

With lighting inspired by art history's Old Masters such as Caravaggio and Rembrandt, as well as cinema greats like Alfred Hitchcock and David Lean, Gotts works with an analog camera and no crew. His portraits are never retouched, unveiling actors' "facescapes" with all their wrinkles, blemishes and smiles. It's a style that has remain largely unchanged since he first started.

"If you see a pimple on someone's head, or a hair out of place -- that's because that's how they were, sitting in front of me," he said. "I was capturing that moment when they sat down with me for our conversation."

Over Gotts shoulder hangs a smoldering portrait of Kate Moss with glowing skin -- pores, minute lines and all. Stars like Kate Winslet, Naomi Campbell and Sir Ian McKellen have all embraced his candid style, but his aversion to re-touching images on Photoshop has been an issue for some, he revealed.

"There are these two iconic singers, probably the biggest in the world, who have both said to me, 'Andy, I love your photography (and) I own your photography, but you will never photograph me because you'll show me as I look.'"

Stripping down

Gotts was once assistant to celebrated photographers Lord Snowdon and David Bailey, though the experience had an unexpected impact: It showed him exactly what kind of photographer he didn't want to be, he said.

"If you think back to the late '80s and '90s, lots of portraits had glamorous backgrounds and were very ostentatious," he said.

Gotts resisted the era's preference for staged glamour photography and instead turned to '60s-inspired plain backgrounds, which had "fallen out of favor" at the time, he said. Focusing his attention on subjects' faces, his preference for black and white photography accentuated every detail while his style of overexposing and under-developing portraits helped create stark contrasts.

"It's essentially the landscape of the face that I'm interested in -- the nooks and crannies, the peaks and troughs of a human face," he said. "That's what I love about it. It's all beautiful imperfections. It's fantastic, and no one was doing that.

"I thought, 'Well, if I strip it all back, it's just a face,'" he continued.

While working with Bailey, Gotts also found that the photographer was constantly surrounded by a "circus" of assistants -- a debacle that left subjects feeling "obviously bored," he said. "I thought to myself, 'When I do this, it will just be me, no assistants. And I'll be really, really quick. So that was my idea when I started: quickness," he added.

Actor Paul Newman went on to nickname him "One Shot Gotts" after the photographer captured the winning portrait on the first attempt. But aside from speed, Gotts' ability to put celebrity subjects "at ease" allows him to capture more intimate, authentic portraits, he said. Chatting and telling rude jokes are both key to his method, which sees him crafting photographic moments through conversation. Gotts balked at the idea of a traditional "very gray, drab studio," and instead shoots in a converted London hotel suite or at his subjects' homes.

He explained, "Straight away, it's like they've gone to see a friend, rather than to a photo shoot."

While Gotts sometimes has preconceived ideas for shoots, he often adapts to the situation. A pensive portrait of Robin Williams, for example, was taken as the late actor unexpectedly revealed how the death of John Belushi had affected him. George Clooney, meanwhile, was snapped at his Italian villa after unearthing a pirate hat from a party the night before.

Other times, surprise guests completely changed a shoot. When Gotts first photographed Matt Damon, for instance, he had wanted to capture the star's "really piercing eyes" in an intimate portrait. But during the shoot, Damon's "The Brothers Grimm" co-star Heath Ledger barreled into the room looking for a place to hide after he accidentally upended a make-up table. From there, Ledger did everything he could to make Damon laugh -- throwing toilet paper, blindfolding him with a scarf and hugging the actor.

Gotts kept snapping through Ledger's photobombs. But the unlabeled roll of film containing images of the pair fell into the lining of his camera bag and was forgotten for years. When Gotts eventually found and developed them, Ledger had already passed away.

"It was the only reel of film of Heath and Matt together, of these people messing about together... This moment in time was a moment where these two friends were bonding," he recalled.

Gotts printed large copies of the photos and sent them to both Damon and Ledger's family. The late actor's parents "loved the pictures," he said, before giving him permission to share them in his new book.

"This is Heath," he recalled Ledger's parents telling him.

Asking the right questions

Gotts' entry into the industry was as unconventional as it gets, but one that reflects his seemingly fearless approach. As a 19-year-old photography student, he interrupted British icon Stephen Fry as he was giving a talk to ask if the comedian would sit for a portrait. Fry rolled his eyes and told him he had 90 seconds. =

The resulting black and white portrait ended up on Fry's mantelpiece, where it was spotted by actor Kenneth Branagh. Next thing Gotts knew, he was photographing Branagh and his then-wife Emma Thompson -- kick-starting his career as word-of-mouth recommendations spread through celebrity circles.

Gotts hasn't stopped asking -- and getting -- since, landing photo shoots with Clint Eastwood by turning to Morgan Freeman for help, or asking Harrison Ford to act out emotions on cue. (The "Star Wars" actor told Gotts that nobody had ever asked him to be silly in a photo before, telling him, "Everyone's scared of me," the photographer recalled.)

"The worst that can happen is someone says no," Gotts said. And getting a "yes" from Stephen Fry when the photographer was, in his words, an "absolute no one," he realized that nothing happens if you don't ask.

Gotts name drops like a phone book, revealing that he called Harrison Ford an "a**hole" to his face, challenged Meryl Streep's lighting preferences and ordered "Fleabag" actor Andrew Scott to cry on cue. Calling himself a "frustrated actor" in another life (though "more of a Danny DeVito"), his early wish list was full of iconic film stars like Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, both of whom he's now ticked off. Tellingly, his exhibition and upcoming book are less about Gotts' career and more about the icons who have held "meaning in his life." Some of the celebrity subjects featured are now among his friends, while others were photographed multiple times, 10 or even 20 years apart.

However, true icons are becoming harder and harder to find, according to Gotts. While there will always be A-list movie stars, "iconic" actors are stardust, he said -- especially in a world full of people pursuing fame.

"I don't think the word 'celebrity' will be as important as it was 20, 30 years ago," he concluded.

"Icons" is on at Maddox Gallery in London until Sep. 19. An accompanying book, by Scala Arts Publishers, is available now.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Partly Sunny and Comfortable
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday: Partly sunny, warm. High: 82

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

VIGO COUNTY GOLF

Image

Parke Heritage

Image

ISU FB

Image

Oblong Community Schools

Image

New loan program is lending a hand to small businesses

Image

There's a slight chance of rain in the forecast - Kevin explains

Image

Parke County orchard expecting bumper crop of apples this year

Image

ISU honor students walk kids to school in a new program at Fuqua

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1532344

Reported Deaths: 26463
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59425010787
DuPage1001201341
Will838551067
Lake740771043
Kane63706829
Winnebago37270534
Madison36182559
St. Clair33655549
McHenry31715304
Peoria24966352
Champaign24436174
Sangamon22905253
McLean20719200
Tazewell18914317
Rock Island16858334
Kankakee15788228
Kendall14629103
LaSalle13812267
Macon13075221
Vermilion12067165
Adams11811141
DeKalb11024124
Williamson10231141
Whiteside7574174
Boone731781
Jackson693073
Ogle671384
Coles6678104
Grundy662380
Clinton654594
Knox6176158
Franklin614585
Marion5972131
Macoupin585793
Henry569571
Jefferson5555128
Woodford531686
Livingston531494
Effingham531377
Stephenson516987
Randolph498991
Monroe488796
Morgan461995
Logan458668
Fulton453564
Christian446778
Lee441056
Montgomery433175
Bureau409686
Perry386969
Iroquois367369
Fayette359056
Saline349160
McDonough339353
Jersey308852
Douglas288036
Union282742
Crawford277428
Lawrence275429
Shelby269540
Pike240255
Wayne239854
Bond232724
Cass232327
Hancock231934
White229027
Richland227049
Clark221036
Ford220953
Carroll215837
Edgar207342
Clay205944
Warren203951
Jo Daviess195524
Johnson195520
Washington194026
Moultrie191229
Mason187449
Greene186536
Wabash182513
De Witt181830
Piatt179114
Massac177142
Mercer175634
Cumberland154821
Menard146512
Jasper135918
Marshall126019
Hamilton112118
Brown9907
Pulaski93111
Schuyler9177
Edwards85913
Stark73026
Scott6642
Gallatin6614
Alexander61911
Calhoun6072
Henderson59514
Hardin52312
Putnam5234
Pope4234
Unassigned922432
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 868451

Reported Deaths: 14545
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1187931891
Lake603551061
Allen49389725
Hamilton41117434
St. Joseph39738579
Elkhart31436479
Vanderburgh27829420
Tippecanoe25609237
Johnson21854405
Porter20682335
Hendricks20438331
Clark16095211
Madison15893364
Vigo14485263
Monroe13650187
LaPorte13408229
Howard12645251
Delaware12644205
Kosciusko10581129
Hancock9936154
Warrick9725166
Floyd9511192
Bartholomew9484161
Wayne8692205
Grant8290189
Morgan8062152
Boone7866108
Dubois7062119
Henry6925120
Dearborn686085
Marshall6855121
Noble681598
Cass6682116
Lawrence6338139
Jackson603479
Shelby5908100
Gibson5598102
Huntington554787
Harrison546680
Montgomery528696
DeKalb521289
Clinton504062
Knox501696
Miami483976
Whitley483348
Putnam481766
Steuben458264
Wabash440286
Jasper437559
Jefferson421390
Adams414663
Ripley403771
White367956
Daviess3644102
Scott359361
Wells350982
Decatur348994
Greene345586
Clay344551
Posey333438
Fayette331268
Jennings308852
Washington300643
LaGrange292073
Spencer291432
Fountain278552
Randolph278584
Sullivan269547
Owen259261
Orange254757
Starke253660
Fulton241448
Jay233933
Perry229044
Carroll226425
Vermillion210048
Franklin204835
Rush199227
Tipton196151
Parke194418
Pike178835
Blackford152634
Pulaski142350
Crawford130818
Newton129940
Benton128415
Brown124145
Martin111715
Switzerland10999
Warren103116
Union85310
Ohio70711
Unassigned0444