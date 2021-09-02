Clear

What happens if we hit snooze

What happens if we hit snooze

Posted: Sep 2, 2021 7:30 PM
Updated: Sep 2, 2021 7:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Carl Safina

I could not sleep Wednesday night. Rain had us running around our Long Island home, closing windows and mopping the floor. Our dog Jude, who is terrified of thunder, spent most of the night lying on top of me in bed, making it impossible for me to sleep. And when my alarm went off in the morning, I hit snooze. Compared to many others, however, we had it very easy.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc across the Northeast on Wednesday night, killing dozens of people. Cell phones buzzed with tornado warnings and the National Weather Service issued its first-ever flash flood emergency alerts for parts of New Jersey and New York City. More than 150,000 homes were left without power, while New York and New Jersey declared states of emergency.

Subway stations in the city suffered historic flooding as water paralyzed transit and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority had to evacuate hundreds of people. Cell phone videos captured water pouring into basements and cars floating on the streets.

The remnants of Ida brought heavy rain and wind. None of that was really unusual. And in a way, that's the problem. Our gut tells us these events have happened before. Rain seems normal enough -- until we face the fact that New York City got 10 inches of it in August alone, which is about six inches more than normal. Of New York City's top 20 heaviest one-hour downpours, four took place this year.

But scientists don't just focus on events; we focus on patterns formed by events. Especially changing patterns. Sometimes a slow-moving thing hits us while we're too busy focusing our gaze elsewhere.

Trust me, I'm not one for dire warnings. Like most scientists, I'm not an alarmist and I don't jump to conclusions. If anything I am a "wait and see" kind of guy. But there is an undeniable pattern here: more extreme weather is happening more often, and we are its cause.

We are increasingly locked into a world of our own making. We have exchanged planetary stability and the capacity for the world to support life for a growing population, transportation, merchandise and agriculture. Fossil fuels are at the core of this unchecked development. The industrial revolution, agricultural revolution and digital age -- along with the tripling of human population that has happened in my lifetime -- were all enabled by fossil fuels.

What do we do after an incident like Ida? Storm surge barriers -- likely necessary to protect some areas from tidal flooding from the ocean -- will do nothing against devastation raining down from above. Hurricane Ida, which dealt Louisiana yet another devastating blow, dropped tornadoes along its path like breadcrumbs as it slowly made its way north. In Central Park, the 3.15 inches of rain that fell in just one hour last night broke the record set only last week by Henri.

Unless we are willing to take sweeping, systemic action to fight the climate crisis and reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, we are at the mercy of such merciless weather.

In one video shot from inside a flooded bus on Wednesday night, someone can be heard saying, "This is what climate change does. This is why we shouldn't be freaking polluting this atmosphere." Well, that's true enough. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) projects the air can absorb 7% more water for every 1.8° F (1° Celsius) the planet warms -- which means more extreme rainfall. That might sound like a negligible amount of rain. But we are seeing how significant that actually is. The infrastructure we have now was built on assumptions that no longer hold true, as we see the new reality of climate change arriving on the winds of unprecedented change.

For more than 30 years, hundreds of scientists who are part of the IPCC have been analyzing trends, reporting findings and making predictions and recommendations. Most recently they have sounded the alarm in stronger-than-ever terms that the extremes of fires and floods and heat waves and deluges are of our making. Many people don't like that news. It's as if we think we're in a Facebook world where we get to shape our reality by clicking "like" -- or not. But the climate crisis is happening, whether we like it or not.

We take these pummeling storms one at a time. And then we show our tough spirit and vow to rebuild. "We'll get through this one, too," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "Let's get this storm by us." But what about responding to the pattern?

It's clear humanity has never had a plan. And watching our collective response to dire warnings, devastating fires and deadly floods, I'd say we are not that interested in glancing at the map to see where we are headed. Meanwhile, we're still mainly operating under the ethos of bigger, faster and more, with little foresight as to where that gets us. But the map does show where we are headed. As does the weather. The information is there. We already know -- we just like to travel carefree and "see what happens." We are starting to see that now.

Today in New York, the sun is out. The forecast projects pleasant weather for the next few days. It's tempting to hit that snooze button and pretend like what happened last night was an aberration. But we should all be wide-awake and fully alert to the disturbing patterns of climate change. Given the devastation we've already seen play out over and over again, we can no longer afford to wait and see what happens next time.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
A Comfortable Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New loan program is lending a hand to small businesses

Image

There's a slight chance of rain in the forecast - Kevin explains

Image

Parke County orchard expecting bumper crop of apples this year

Image

ISU honor students walk kids to school in a new program at Fuqua

Image

Crane Army Ammunition Activity finishes two big projects

Image

Staying safe at events with COVID-19 still around

Image

Hearing set for teen accused of 15-year-old Chloe Carroll's murder

Image

Vigo County jury delivers verdict in murder case

Image

Oblong Mask Mandate

Image

No Veteran without a Flag

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1528120

Reported Deaths: 26412
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59321910758
DuPage998541340
Will836841066
Lake739121041
Kane63595829
Winnebago37155534
Madison36060558
St. Clair33570548
McHenry31639303
Peoria24922352
Champaign24317172
Sangamon22807253
McLean20665198
Tazewell18877317
Rock Island16834334
Kankakee15731227
Kendall14587103
LaSalle13774266
Macon12998221
Vermilion11997164
Adams11753141
DeKalb10984124
Williamson10150141
Whiteside7562174
Boone729781
Jackson687173
Ogle668684
Coles6658104
Grundy661480
Clinton653394
Knox6169157
Franklin611485
Marion5926131
Macoupin580793
Henry568071
Jefferson5485126
Woodford530585
Livingston529394
Effingham528477
Stephenson513587
Randolph498391
Monroe488396
Morgan460195
Logan457568
Fulton450863
Christian442978
Lee440656
Montgomery431174
Bureau407786
Perry385868
Iroquois365669
Fayette356656
Saline344060
McDonough339153
Jersey307652
Douglas287036
Union281542
Crawford276228
Lawrence274129
Shelby267840
Pike238455
Wayne236054
Bond232024
Cass231627
Hancock231334
White226227
Richland224749
Clark219636
Ford219152
Carroll214537
Edgar204842
Clay204244
Warren203651
Jo Daviess195024
Johnson193820
Washington193126
Moultrie190129
Mason185949
Greene185236
De Witt181330
Wabash181313
Piatt178314
Massac175642
Mercer174434
Cumberland152521
Menard145612
Jasper134918
Marshall126019
Hamilton110718
Brown9887
Pulaski92511
Schuyler9157
Edwards84413
Stark72926
Scott6632
Gallatin6544
Alexander61411
Calhoun6002
Henderson59214
Putnam5214
Hardin52012
Pope4204
Unassigned1002432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 863299

Reported Deaths: 14520
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1182001885
Lake601731059
Allen49127723
Hamilton40946433
St. Joseph39568577
Elkhart31328479
Vanderburgh27599420
Tippecanoe25534237
Johnson21704405
Porter20612334
Hendricks20327331
Clark16015211
Madison15789364
Vigo14375263
Monroe13616187
LaPorte13363229
Delaware12542205
Howard12528250
Kosciusko10522129
Hancock9879154
Warrick9645166
Floyd9432192
Bartholomew9409161
Wayne8599205
Grant8257188
Morgan8004152
Boone7823108
Dubois7004119
Henry6869120
Marshall6836121
Dearborn681784
Noble676398
Cass6630116
Lawrence6298139
Jackson597579
Shelby584899
Gibson5553102
Huntington551787
Harrison542480
Montgomery525496
DeKalb518289
Clinton501860
Knox497896
Miami480476
Whitley478548
Putnam476666
Steuben455864
Wabash436786
Jasper435459
Jefferson418890
Adams410663
Ripley400871
White366456
Daviess3622102
Scott355061
Wells347782
Decatur345894
Greene341986
Clay341151
Posey330538
Fayette327767
Jennings303852
Washington298143
LaGrange291373
Spencer288432
Randolph276484
Fountain275352
Sullivan266147
Owen257861
Orange251857
Starke251560
Fulton238848
Jay231033
Perry228143
Carroll224825
Vermillion209347
Franklin202135
Rush197727
Tipton194351
Parke191818
Pike175035
Blackford151734
Pulaski141150
Newton129440
Crawford128818
Benton126815
Brown123245
Martin110715
Switzerland10749
Warren102316
Union84910
Ohio70111
Unassigned0442