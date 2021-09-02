Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

More than 500,000 children tested positive for Covid-19 in 3 weeks. Experts say school mask mandates are needed

More than 500,000 children tested positive for Covid-19 in 3 weeks. Experts say school mask mandates are needed

Posted: Sep 2, 2021 6:31 AM
Updated: Sep 2, 2021 6:31 AM
Posted By: By Travis Caldwell, CNN

The dramatic rise in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations due to the more transmissible Delta variant is significantly impacting all age groups, particularly Americans ages 11 or younger who are not yet eligible to receive vaccinations.

More than 500,000 children tested positive for Covid-19 in the US from August 5 to August 26, according to state data collected by the American Academy of Pediatrics. At least 203,962 of those cases were reported in the week of August 19 to August 26; In late June, one weekly reported number was just shy of 8,500.

With concerns building over safely allowing children to return to in-person learning at schools, health experts agree that mask mandates are an effective tool in stemming infections.

"The virus is raging in all these children who are unvaccinated, which is why in schools mask mandates are so important," CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner told Jake Tapper last week, pointing out that inoculation rates are also low among adolescents who are eligible. "They have no other protection. They're literally sitting ducks."

More states and school districts across the country are imposing mask and vaccine mandates, while others are working to limit Covid-19 exposure among the unvaccinated. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday plans to implement mandatory weekly Covid-19 testing for state school staff who are not vaccinated.

"We all need to remain vigilant to protect each other - and that means coming in to get your shot and booster shot, wearing masks in indoor spaces, and exercising basic safety measures that we are all familiar with by now," Hochul said.

For teens ages 12 and up attending classes, it remains imperative for them to receive vaccinations to help curb the spread of Covid-19, officials say. And vaccine mandates, while unpopular to some, may be a necessary step.

"I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN this week, noting that this would not be a radical idea to impose.

"This is not something new. We have mandates in many places in schools, particularly public schools, that if in fact you want a child to come in -- we've done this for decades and decades requiring (vaccines for) polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis," Fauci said. "So this would not be something new, requiring vaccinations for children to come to school."

Officials expect additional vaccine data soon

Cognizant of the anxiousness felt by some parents and guardians sending their children back to school unvaccinated, health officials say they are working expediently to review whether the age of vaccine eligibility can be lowered.

If authorized, the CDC would move quickly to recommend the use of Covid-19 vaccines in younger children, agency director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

"Everybody is looking at this with urgency. Everyone recognizes how important it is for those children to have access to vaccines," Walensky said during a National Parent Teacher Association town hall Wednesday.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) must approve or authorize the vaccines in younger children first, Walensky noted. And the vaccine makers must make the case to the FDA with clinical trial data.

"My understanding of the timeline is pretty consistent with what is being said -- the middle of fall is my understanding, early fall is when we will anticipate seeing the data -- and then it will lie with the hands of the FDA. And I'm hopeful for the end of the year," she said.

Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine has been fully approved by the FDA for Americans 16 and older, and emergency use authorization has been granted for those 12 and up. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are under emergency use authorization only for adults 18 and older.

Moderna announced last week that it had completed its submission to the FDA for full approval, and has also filed with the FDA for an emergency use authorization for its vaccine in people age 12 and older.

Clinical trials of vaccines for children under the age of 12 are ongoing.

Fauci said Wednesday that the FDA should have the data to consider authorizing a Covid-19 vaccine for children under 12 by the end of September.

"We should have enough of the data to examine and make a decision as we get into late September, the beginning of October," Fauci said. "Then the data will be presented to the FDA, and the FDA will make a determination whether they will grant that under an emergency use authorization or some other mechanism."

When asked whether a Covid-19 vaccine will be authorized for young children before Thanksgiving, Fauci said he hopes so, but does not want to get ahead of the FDA.

Group says nursing shortage is a 'national crisis'

With the rise in hospitalizations felt nationwide, a health care industry that is exhausted and consistently exposed to Covid-19 infection has sometimes resulted in fewer employees. States and networks have clamored for greater levels of staffing at a critical time of the pandemic.

The American Nurses Association has called on the US Department of Health and Human Services to declare the nation's shortage of nurses a "national crisis," according to a letter the group sent to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

"The nation's health care delivery systems are overwhelmed, and nurses are tired and frustrated as this persistent pandemic rages on with no end in sight. Nurses alone cannot solve this longstanding issue and it is not our burden to carry," association president Ernest Grant said on Wednesday.

Hospital staff remain at risk for Covid-19, researchers reported on Wednesday. Due to a combination of waning vaccine protection and the Delta variant, coronavirus infections have steadily risen among vaccinated healthcare workers in San Diego, Dr. Jocelyn Keehner and Dr. Lucy Horton of the University of California San Diego Health wrote in a letter to the New England Journal of Medicine.

They note that their findings support arguments for using masks more frequently as well as potentially offering booster doses of vaccine if similar evidence is gathered elsewhere.

The strain placed on health care systems is likely to continue into the near future, but there are signs that the situation could start to improve.

For the second week in a row, an ensemble forecast from the CDC has projected that new Covid-19 hospitalizations are likely to remain stable or have an uncertain trend over the next four weeks. Before last week, the forecasts had projected increasing hospitalizations since mid-July.

Yet despite the potential news that the surge could soon ease, the CDC urges caution with the data since actual numbers have fallen outside the range of previous predictions. CDC's latest forecast predicts 550,000 to 1,600,000 new cases likely to be reported in the week ending September 25.

In the short term, Fauci told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that it will help for people to practice mitigation measures, like masking and avoiding congregate settings.

"In the intermediate and longer term, it's going to be vaccines that are going to solve this problem," Fauci said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
A Pleasant Stretch of Weather!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

SOUTH KNOX VB

Image

Local campground vandalized

Image

THS SOCCER

Image

THN Volleyball

Image

Gobbler Games

Image

ROSE-HULMAN FB

Image

SULLIVAN NORTHVIEW

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1528120

Reported Deaths: 26412
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59321910758
DuPage998541340
Will836841066
Lake739121041
Kane63595829
Winnebago37155534
Madison36060558
St. Clair33570548
McHenry31639303
Peoria24922352
Champaign24317172
Sangamon22807253
McLean20665198
Tazewell18877317
Rock Island16834334
Kankakee15731227
Kendall14587103
LaSalle13774266
Macon12998221
Vermilion11997164
Adams11753141
DeKalb10984124
Williamson10150141
Whiteside7562174
Boone729781
Jackson687173
Ogle668684
Coles6658104
Grundy661480
Clinton653394
Knox6169157
Franklin611485
Marion5926131
Macoupin580793
Henry568071
Jefferson5485126
Woodford530585
Livingston529394
Effingham528477
Stephenson513587
Randolph498391
Monroe488396
Morgan460195
Logan457568
Fulton450863
Christian442978
Lee440656
Montgomery431174
Bureau407786
Perry385868
Iroquois365669
Fayette356656
Saline344060
McDonough339153
Jersey307652
Douglas287036
Union281542
Crawford276228
Lawrence274129
Shelby267840
Pike238455
Wayne236054
Bond232024
Cass231627
Hancock231334
White226227
Richland224749
Clark219636
Ford219152
Carroll214537
Edgar204842
Clay204244
Warren203651
Jo Daviess195024
Johnson193820
Washington193126
Moultrie190129
Mason185949
Greene185236
De Witt181330
Wabash181313
Piatt178314
Massac175642
Mercer174434
Cumberland152521
Menard145612
Jasper134918
Marshall126019
Hamilton110718
Brown9887
Pulaski92511
Schuyler9157
Edwards84413
Stark72926
Scott6632
Gallatin6544
Alexander61411
Calhoun6002
Henderson59214
Putnam5214
Hardin52012
Pope4204
Unassigned1002432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 863299

Reported Deaths: 14520
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1182001885
Lake601731059
Allen49127723
Hamilton40946433
St. Joseph39568577
Elkhart31328479
Vanderburgh27599420
Tippecanoe25534237
Johnson21704405
Porter20612334
Hendricks20327331
Clark16015211
Madison15789364
Vigo14375263
Monroe13616187
LaPorte13363229
Delaware12542205
Howard12528250
Kosciusko10522129
Hancock9879154
Warrick9645166
Floyd9432192
Bartholomew9409161
Wayne8599205
Grant8257188
Morgan8004152
Boone7823108
Dubois7004119
Henry6869120
Marshall6836121
Dearborn681784
Noble676398
Cass6630116
Lawrence6298139
Jackson597579
Shelby584899
Gibson5553102
Huntington551787
Harrison542480
Montgomery525496
DeKalb518289
Clinton501860
Knox497896
Miami480476
Whitley478548
Putnam476666
Steuben455864
Wabash436786
Jasper435459
Jefferson418890
Adams410663
Ripley400871
White366456
Daviess3622102
Scott355061
Wells347782
Decatur345894
Greene341986
Clay341151
Posey330538
Fayette327767
Jennings303852
Washington298143
LaGrange291373
Spencer288432
Randolph276484
Fountain275352
Sullivan266147
Owen257861
Orange251857
Starke251560
Fulton238848
Jay231033
Perry228143
Carroll224825
Vermillion209347
Franklin202135
Rush197727
Tipton194351
Parke191818
Pike175035
Blackford151734
Pulaski141150
Newton129440
Crawford128818
Benton126815
Brown123245
Martin110715
Switzerland10749
Warren102316
Union84910
Ohio70111
Unassigned0442