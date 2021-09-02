Minuto a minuto: Los remanentes de Ida provocan grandes inundaciones en el noreste de EE.UU.

🔄 Haz clic aquí para ver las entradas más recientes
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cook
|592050
|10749
|DuPage
|99590
|1336
|Will
|83451
|1066
|Lake
|73680
|1039
|Kane
|63399
|829
|Winnebago
|37042
|534
|Madison
|35930
|557
|St. Clair
|33433
|547
|McHenry
|31560
|303
|Peoria
|24845
|352
|Champaign
|24149
|172
|Sangamon
|22699
|252
|McLean
|20551
|198
|Tazewell
|18821
|317
|Rock Island
|16771
|334
|Kankakee
|15680
|227
|Kendall
|14543
|103
|LaSalle
|13719
|265
|Macon
|12912
|221
|Vermilion
|11908
|164
|Adams
|11634
|138
|DeKalb
|10938
|124
|Williamson
|10072
|141
|Whiteside
|7536
|174
|Boone
|7280
|81
|Jackson
|6821
|72
|Ogle
|6658
|84
|Coles
|6588
|104
|Grundy
|6582
|80
|Clinton
|6500
|94
|Knox
|6148
|157
|Franklin
|6057
|85
|Marion
|5893
|131
|Macoupin
|5757
|93
|Henry
|5633
|71
|Jefferson
|5460
|126
|Woodford
|5288
|85
|Livingston
|5277
|94
|Effingham
|5232
|77
|Stephenson
|5129
|87
|Randolph
|4968
|91
|Monroe
|4872
|96
|Morgan
|4590
|95
|Logan
|4559
|68
|Fulton
|4490
|63
|Christian
|4398
|78
|Lee
|4386
|56
|Montgomery
|4269
|74
|Bureau
|4056
|86
|Perry
|3830
|67
|Iroquois
|3627
|69
|Fayette
|3536
|56
|Saline
|3412
|60
|McDonough
|3383
|53
|Jersey
|3068
|52
|Douglas
|2859
|36
|Union
|2804
|42
|Crawford
|2741
|28
|Lawrence
|2730
|29
|Shelby
|2652
|40
|Pike
|2371
|54
|Wayne
|2358
|54
|Bond
|2313
|24
|Cass
|2303
|27
|Hancock
|2292
|34
|White
|2252
|27
|Richland
|2227
|49
|Clark
|2183
|36
|Ford
|2171
|52
|Carroll
|2138
|37
|Edgar
|2020
|42
|Warren
|2019
|51
|Clay
|2007
|44
|Jo Daviess
|1943
|24
|Washington
|1924
|26
|Johnson
|1921
|20
|Moultrie
|1876
|29
|Mason
|1846
|49
|Greene
|1840
|36
|De Witt
|1804
|30
|Wabash
|1796
|13
|Piatt
|1763
|14
|Massac
|1739
|42
|Mercer
|1721
|34
|Cumberland
|1486
|21
|Menard
|1454
|12
|Jasper
|1337
|18
|Marshall
|1252
|19
|Hamilton
|1096
|17
|Brown
|983
|7
|Pulaski
|913
|11
|Schuyler
|911
|7
|Edwards
|841
|13
|Stark
|729
|26
|Scott
|659
|2
|Gallatin
|653
|4
|Alexander
|610
|11
|Calhoun
|600
|2
|Henderson
|590
|14
|Putnam
|520
|4
|Hardin
|514
|12
|Pope
|415
|4
|Unassigned
|98
|2432
|Out of IL
|8
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Marion
|117681
|1883
|Lake
|60005
|1057
|Allen
|48801
|721
|Hamilton
|40780
|433
|St. Joseph
|39412
|577
|Elkhart
|31210
|479
|Vanderburgh
|27434
|419
|Tippecanoe
|25445
|237
|Johnson
|21559
|405
|Porter
|20564
|333
|Hendricks
|20248
|330
|Clark
|15921
|210
|Madison
|15685
|362
|Vigo
|14289
|262
|Monroe
|13588
|187
|LaPorte
|13332
|229
|Delaware
|12464
|204
|Howard
|12429
|250
|Kosciusko
|10450
|128
|Hancock
|9819
|154
|Warrick
|9561
|165
|Floyd
|9369
|192
|Bartholomew
|9335
|161
|Wayne
|8456
|205
|Grant
|8220
|188
|Morgan
|7961
|151
|Boone
|7800
|108
|Dubois
|6968
|119
|Henry
|6818
|119
|Marshall
|6792
|119
|Dearborn
|6786
|84
|Noble
|6717
|97
|Cass
|6598
|115
|Lawrence
|6261
|137
|Jackson
|5912
|79
|Shelby
|5813
|99
|Gibson
|5477
|102
|Huntington
|5466
|87
|Harrison
|5398
|80
|Montgomery
|5230
|95
|DeKalb
|5146
|89
|Clinton
|5006
|60
|Knox
|4966
|95
|Miami
|4772
|76
|Putnam
|4760
|66
|Whitley
|4740
|48
|Steuben
|4543
|64
|Jasper
|4332
|59
|Wabash
|4332
|86
|Jefferson
|4142
|90
|Adams
|4082
|63
|Ripley
|3987
|71
|White
|3649
|56
|Daviess
|3589
|102
|Scott
|3487
|60
|Wells
|3443
|82
|Decatur
|3425
|94
|Greene
|3398
|86
|Clay
|3385
|51
|Posey
|3275
|38
|Fayette
|3234
|67
|Jennings
|2967
|52
|Washington
|2964
|43
|LaGrange
|2911
|73
|Spencer
|2857
|32
|Randolph
|2748
|84
|Fountain
|2717
|52
|Sullivan
|2637
|47
|Owen
|2565
|61
|Orange
|2497
|57
|Starke
|2497
|60
|Fulton
|2372
|48
|Jay
|2309
|33
|Perry
|2267
|43
|Carroll
|2242
|25
|Vermillion
|2080
|46
|Franklin
|2007
|35
|Rush
|1965
|27
|Tipton
|1933
|51
|Parke
|1895
|18
|Pike
|1732
|35
|Blackford
|1507
|34
|Pulaski
|1390
|50
|Newton
|1290
|40
|Crawford
|1281
|18
|Benton
|1249
|15
|Brown
|1228
|45
|Martin
|1101
|15
|Switzerland
|1055
|9
|Warren
|1015
|15
|Union
|844
|10
|Ohio
|697
|11
|Unassigned
|0
|442