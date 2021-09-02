Clear

FDA calls meeting of its advisers to discuss Covid vaccine boosters

FDA calls meeting of its advisers to discuss Covid vaccine boosters

Posted: Sep 2, 2021 12:11 AM
Updated: Sep 2, 2021 12:11 AM
Posted By: By Maggie Fox, CNN

The US Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it has called a meeting of its vaccine advisers for September 17 to discuss booster doses of coronavirus vaccine.

That's three days before the September 20 target date to start offering booster doses announced by the White House last month.

"The administration recently announced a plan to prepare for additional COVID-19 vaccine doses, or 'boosters,' this fall, and a key part of that plan is FDA completing an independent evaluation and determination of the safety and effectiveness of these additional vaccine doses," Dr. Peter Marks, who heads FDA's vaccine division, said in a statement.

Pfizer/BioNTech applied to FDA to approve booster doses of its vaccine last month. Moderna applied Wednesday.

"The process for authorizing or approving the use of a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine involves each vaccine manufacturer submitting data pertaining to safety and effectiveness to the agency to support this use," added Marks, who leads FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER).

"The FDA is evaluating data submitted by Pfizer-BioNTech in a supplemental Biologics License Application for its COVID-19 vaccine and will discuss it with the agency's advisory committee to inform our decision-making," added Marks. "Should the data received from other manufacturers raise unique questions that would benefit from the committee's input, the agency intends to consider additional public discussions."

The FDA fully approved Pfizer's vaccine last month.

Moments before the FDA released the announcement, vaccine maker Moderna said it had submitted an application to offer booster doses.

"We are pleased to initiate the submission process for our booster candidate at the 50 microgram dose with the FDA. Our submission is supported by data generated with the 50 microgram dose of our COVID-19 vaccine, which shows robust antibody responses against the Delta variant," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.

That's a half dose -- Moderna's vaccine provides 100 micrograms in each dose for initial vaccinations.

The company used data from a Phase 2 study offering a booster to 344 interested participants six months after their second dose.

"Neutralizing antibody titers had waned significantly prior to boosting at approximately six months," the company said. The booster brought antibody levels to above what they had set as a benchmark for emergency use authorization.

"After a third dose, a similar level of neutralizing titers was achieved across age groups, notably in older adults (ages 65 and above)," the company said.

"The safety profile following dose 3 was similar to that observed previously for dose 2 of mRNA-1273. These data will be submitted to a peer-reviewed publication."

Just a half dose of the Moderna shot produced abundant antibodies against variants of concern, including Beta (B.1.351) Gamma (P.1) and Delta (B.1.617.2), the company said.

The issue of whether most Americans need boosters yet has been controversial. On Tuesday, the FDA announced two senior staffers at CBER were stepping down, and some former FDA staffers speculated it was because they were fed up with White House messaging that has often appeared to preempt the agency's decisions.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a senior White House adviser, denied this.

"There is no pressure on them to do anything other than the job that they do so well," Fauci told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are given as two doses, so a booster would be a third dose.

"A transparent, thorough and objective review of the data by the FDA is critical so that the medical community and the public continue to have confidence in the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. The FDA will review the supplemental application as expeditiously as possible, while still doing so in a thorough and science-based manner," Marks said in the FDA statement.

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, or VRBPAC, meets to advise the agency, which usually follows the panel's recommendations.

"In general, advisory committees include a Chair, members with scientific, medical and public health expertise, and a consumer and industry representative. Additional members with specific expertise may be added for individual meetings as needed," the FDA said.

The meeting will be livestreamed.

Earlier this week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met to discuss boosters and heard that so far, there's not a lot of evidence that most people need boosters. The FDA and CDC have endorsed boosters for certain immunocompromised people, but not the general public.

But several recent studies have indicated that people get a big jump in protection from booster shots. A team at UC San Diego Health reported Wednesday they were seeing more infections among fully vaccinated health care workers.

That definitely means people should resume wearing masks and taking other precautions, they said, even if they are vaccinated. And it could be an argument for boosters, they wrote in a letter to the New England Journal of Medicine.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
A Pleasant Stretch of Weather!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

SOUTH KNOX VB

Image

Local campground vandalized

Image

THS SOCCER

Image

THN Volleyball

Image

Gobbler Games

Image

ROSE-HULMAN FB

Image

SULLIVAN NORTHVIEW

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1522942

Reported Deaths: 26386
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59205010749
DuPage995901336
Will834511066
Lake736801039
Kane63399829
Winnebago37042534
Madison35930557
St. Clair33433547
McHenry31560303
Peoria24845352
Champaign24149172
Sangamon22699252
McLean20551198
Tazewell18821317
Rock Island16771334
Kankakee15680227
Kendall14543103
LaSalle13719265
Macon12912221
Vermilion11908164
Adams11634138
DeKalb10938124
Williamson10072141
Whiteside7536174
Boone728081
Jackson682172
Ogle665884
Coles6588104
Grundy658280
Clinton650094
Knox6148157
Franklin605785
Marion5893131
Macoupin575793
Henry563371
Jefferson5460126
Woodford528885
Livingston527794
Effingham523277
Stephenson512987
Randolph496891
Monroe487296
Morgan459095
Logan455968
Fulton449063
Christian439878
Lee438656
Montgomery426974
Bureau405686
Perry383067
Iroquois362769
Fayette353656
Saline341260
McDonough338353
Jersey306852
Douglas285936
Union280442
Crawford274128
Lawrence273029
Shelby265240
Pike237154
Wayne235854
Bond231324
Cass230327
Hancock229234
White225227
Richland222749
Clark218336
Ford217152
Carroll213837
Edgar202042
Warren201951
Clay200744
Jo Daviess194324
Washington192426
Johnson192120
Moultrie187629
Mason184649
Greene184036
De Witt180430
Wabash179613
Piatt176314
Massac173942
Mercer172134
Cumberland148621
Menard145412
Jasper133718
Marshall125219
Hamilton109617
Brown9837
Pulaski91311
Schuyler9117
Edwards84113
Stark72926
Scott6592
Gallatin6534
Alexander61011
Calhoun6002
Henderson59014
Putnam5204
Hardin51412
Pope4154
Unassigned982432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 858566

Reported Deaths: 14491
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1176811883
Lake600051057
Allen48801721
Hamilton40780433
St. Joseph39412577
Elkhart31210479
Vanderburgh27434419
Tippecanoe25445237
Johnson21559405
Porter20564333
Hendricks20248330
Clark15921210
Madison15685362
Vigo14289262
Monroe13588187
LaPorte13332229
Delaware12464204
Howard12429250
Kosciusko10450128
Hancock9819154
Warrick9561165
Floyd9369192
Bartholomew9335161
Wayne8456205
Grant8220188
Morgan7961151
Boone7800108
Dubois6968119
Henry6818119
Marshall6792119
Dearborn678684
Noble671797
Cass6598115
Lawrence6261137
Jackson591279
Shelby581399
Gibson5477102
Huntington546687
Harrison539880
Montgomery523095
DeKalb514689
Clinton500660
Knox496695
Miami477276
Putnam476066
Whitley474048
Steuben454364
Jasper433259
Wabash433286
Jefferson414290
Adams408263
Ripley398771
White364956
Daviess3589102
Scott348760
Wells344382
Decatur342594
Greene339886
Clay338551
Posey327538
Fayette323467
Jennings296752
Washington296443
LaGrange291173
Spencer285732
Randolph274884
Fountain271752
Sullivan263747
Owen256561
Orange249757
Starke249760
Fulton237248
Jay230933
Perry226743
Carroll224225
Vermillion208046
Franklin200735
Rush196527
Tipton193351
Parke189518
Pike173235
Blackford150734
Pulaski139050
Newton129040
Crawford128118
Benton124915
Brown122845
Martin110115
Switzerland10559
Warren101515
Union84410
Ohio69711
Unassigned0442