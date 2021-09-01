Clear

How to start the Mediterranean diet — meal by meal

How to start the Mediterranean diet — meal by meal

Posted: Sep 1, 2021
Updated: Sep 1, 2021 4:11 PM
Text by Sandee LaMotte, CNN Photographs by Heather Fulbright, CNN

Considered one of the healthiest diets in the world, the Mediterranean way of eating cuts processed foods and red meats, focusing instead on fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds, healthy whole grains and extra-virgin olive oil.

Eating this way has been shown to reduce the risk for diabetes, high cholesterol, dementia, memory loss, depression and breast cancer and has been linked to stronger bones, a healthier heart and longer life. Oh, and don't forget weight loss!

The simplest way to start the Mediterranean style of eating is to replace one meal a day with a plant- or grain-based choice, experts say. We've made that easy for you by asking CNN contributor Rahaf Al Bochi, a registered dietitian nutritionist and founder of Olive Tree Nutrition, to create these Mediterranean-inspired recipes for each meal of the day, along with snacks and dessert.

We've even added a recipe sure to entice your kids to eat the healthy Mediterranean way, a brunch suggestion, and tips on how to prep in advance and cook and freeze. Enjoy!

Breakfast

Breakfast is an easy way to start the Mediterranean style of eating. You can enjoy a warm and filling ancient grain, topped with yogurt, fruit and honey. Alternatively, pare down and simply go with Greek yogurt, which has double the protein and half the sugar for the same calories as regular yogurt, topped with fresh fruit, berries and a sprinkle of nuts.

To take your yogurt breakfast to another level, try this version. It's a unique combination of whipped Greek yogurt with cardamom, vanilla, medjool dates and pistachios.

RECIPE: Whipped Greek Yogurt With Cardamom, Date and Pistachios

Lunch

Lunch is another great meal to replace with a Mediterranean option. Eating a grain- or legume-based salad, for example, helps raise blood sugar slowly, giving your brain the energy it needs to make it through the day. It also reduces overeating at night.

This gorgeous farro salad is chock-full of veggies, sprinkled with Greek feta and drizzled with vinaigrette.

RECIPE: Warm Farro Grain Salad With Pomegranate

Snacks

Studies have shown that few of us eat enough nuts, a great source of heart-healthy polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats. Packed with protein, nuts are a super choice for a snack, as long as you watch your portions -- they can be calorie-dense. This almond snack features the Mediterranean spice blend za'atar.

Za'atar varies by culture, but it is generally a combo of toasted sesame seeds, dried oregano, and thyme or marjoram, along with the the tart, tangy Mediterranean spice sumac.

RECIPE: Za'atar and Rosemary Spiced Roasted Almonds

Dinner

The use of red and processed meats is rare in the traditional Mediterranean diet, but fish and other seafood (which are good for your brain) are consumed at least twice a week. For your dining pleasure, try this recipe of salmon with roasted grape salsa, a colorful mix of roasted red grapes, red peppers, green peppers, red onions, lemon juice and cilantro.

RECIPE: Salmon With Roasted Grape Salsa

Dessert

You might think you'll chow down on such Mediterranean delights as baklava, tiramisu, cannoli, gelato, flan and crème brûlée, but those are saved as occasional special treats in many of the countries around the Mediterranean Sea.

Instead, think fresh fruit, whole, sliced or grilled, or a healthy combo of whole-grain granola with ricotta and freshly grated orange zest.

RECIPE: Strawberry Ricotta Granola Parfaits

Brunch

In the Mediterranean, a massive platter of meze is typically served as an appetizer, but you can repurpose this visually striking spread as a festive brunch. Assemble small bowls of hummus and baba ghanoush -- or roasted eggplant dip -- along with fresh figs and dried dates, raw vegetables, yogurt dip, cheeses, and warm slices of pita.

Roasted or stuffed veggies are another brunch choice, along with casseroles. Originating in North Africa, a breakfast staple adopted by Middle Eastern countries such as Israel and Palestine that can feed a crowd is shakshuka. This one-skillet dish is typically a blend of tomatoes, red peppers, onions, garlic and spices with eggs poached on top.

It can be made with various veggies, and Al Bochi's green version takes a spin on the regional favorite by using spinach with fresh basil.

RECIPE: Green Shakshuka With Basil and Toasted Pine Nuts

Prep ahead and freeze

If cooking on the weekends and freezing for the weeks ahead is your thing -- or you'd like ideas for how to start -- you're in luck. Many Mediterranean foods can be prepped or frozen with no issues. Whole grains can be made in bulk in a slow cooker and frozen in individual servings for breakfast or added to soups and salads built later.

This make-ahead, freezable breakfast -- packed with vegetables and a bit of feta -- is a breeze to prepare in advance for busy mornings or a midday protein snack.

RECIPE: Vegetable Frittata Egg Muffins

Kid-friendly meals

Concerned the litte ones won't take to the Mediterranean style of eating? No worries -- try these fun and healthy pita pizzas. Slice the black olives into round eyes and curve the roasted red pepper strips into a smile -- the spinach makes great hair!

RECIPE: Mediterranean Pita Bread Pizza

P.S. Adults will love the tasty creations, too.

CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1176811883
Lake600051057
Allen48801721
Hamilton40780433
St. Joseph39412577
Elkhart31210479
Vanderburgh27434419
Tippecanoe25445237
Johnson21559405
Porter20564333
Hendricks20248330
Clark15921210
Madison15685362
Vigo14289262
Monroe13588187
LaPorte13332229
Delaware12464204
Howard12429250
Kosciusko10450128
Hancock9819154
Warrick9561165
Floyd9369192
Bartholomew9335161
Wayne8456205
Grant8220188
Morgan7961151
Boone7800108
Dubois6968119
Henry6818119
Marshall6792119
Dearborn678684
Noble671797
Cass6598115
Lawrence6261137
Jackson591279
Shelby581399
Gibson5477102
Huntington546687
Harrison539880
Montgomery523095
DeKalb514689
Clinton500660
Knox496695
Miami477276
Putnam476066
Whitley474048
Steuben454364
Jasper433259
Wabash433286
Jefferson414290
Adams408263
Ripley398771
White364956
Daviess3589102
Scott348760
Wells344382
Decatur342594
Greene339886
Clay338551
Posey327538
Fayette323467
Jennings296752
Washington296443
LaGrange291173
Spencer285732
Randolph274884
Fountain271752
Sullivan263747
Owen256561
Orange249757
Starke249760
Fulton237248
Jay230933
Perry226743
Carroll224225
Vermillion208046
Franklin200735
Rush196527
Tipton193351
Parke189518
Pike173235
Blackford150734
Pulaski139050
Newton129040
Crawford128118
Benton124915
Brown122845
Martin110115
Switzerland10559
Warren101515
Union84410
Ohio69711
Unassigned0442