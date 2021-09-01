Clear

'Jeopardy!' clue: The person who eventually gets the beloved position on television she/he should have had all along

'Jeopardy!' clue: The person who eventually gets the beloved position on television she/he should have had all along

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 2:11 PM
Updated: Sep 1, 2021 2:11 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Peniel E. Joseph

Mike Richards's ouster as executive producer of two popular game shows -- "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" came Tuesday after weeks of turmoil. Despite appearing to some as closure, his fate also reveals the enduring challenges that persist in combating systemic inequality in corporate America.

Richards' dismissal comes after he stepped aside as "Jeopardy!" host, following an outcry over offensive comments -- made on an old podcast and resurfaced by "The Ringer" -- mocking Haiti, women and Jews (among other derogatory remarks).

"Jeopardy!" producer Sony declined to comment to "The Ringer," and Richards said in a statement to them: "It is humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago. Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry."

When Richards was initially announced as the host who would permanently replace Alex Trebek, who passed away in November 2020 after a battle with cancer, the news immediately raised eyebrows -- even before the controversy over his behavior erupted.

That's largely because Richards oversaw key aspects of the nine-month search for a permanent host after Trebek's death. It's also because the extensive search featured a series of guest hosts, with fan favorites including LeVar Burton, whose potential presence promised to diversify the longstanding game show.

When Richards himself was named, fans immediately grumbled about a rigged process, expressing disappointment only partially ameliorated by the announcement that former "Blossom" star Mayim Bialik would host a series of primetime "Jeopardy!" specials.

Yet many fans (myself included) wondered why Burton, former star of "Roots," "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and beloved children's show "Reading Rainbow" -- the closest thing America has to a Black Mr. Rogers -- was not named the permanent host, even after a very visible campaign of public support for him unfolded on social media.

The image of Burton as "Jeopardy!" host is a deliciously subversive one. A Black host of a game that appeals to intelligence, curiosity, a love of books and learning would visibly refute stereotypes about Blackness and intellect that that have remained stubbornly powerful in American society.

At first, Sony refused to dismiss Richards after his offensive comments surfaced. In the wake of last year's racial justice protests, Sony expressed public support for the Black Lives Matter Movement, but faced subsequent charges of workplace discrimination even as they tried to advocate for racial equity. A Sony spokesperson told CNN the company does not comment on confidential personnel matters, but that diversity, equity and inclusion are "core" to the company.

Beyond the specific details of one potential host's behavior or another employee's allegations of racism lies a bigger picture. What is sadder than the absurdity of these events is the way in which they reveal dimensions of how global corporations remain in a tragic feedback loop of prizing the familiar over the potentially new and innovative.

How many second chances do White men such as Richards receive in the world of business before a White woman like Bialik or a Black man such as Burton get one that doesn't feel like it has an asterisk attached?

Of course, some will blame Richards' departure as both host and now executive producer on the rising tide of "cancel culture" organized by a "woke mob" of the politically intolerant left who will come for all of us one day. The truth is more complicated.

Richards's offensive podcast comments formed part of a pattern of alleged workplace misconduct that Sony executives should have found disqualifying before he was publicly named host.

Revelations also came to light about allegations of sexual discrimination on "The Price is Right," where Richards had previously been an executive. A lawsuit which was filed by a model on the game show in 2010 was settled in 2016. Richards addressed it thus: "These were allegations made in employment disputes against the show....The way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am..."

The extent of the willingness to keep defending and promoting Richards until the bad publicity became too much should spark serious questions -- of those to whom Richards reported, and of the rest of us as well.

Last year's racial and political reckoning proved to be a watershed moment in American history. Corporate America, from the NFL to Fortune 500 and Silicon Valley venture capitalists, promised to do better -- pledging close to $50 billion toward the pursuit of racial justice and equity within their own companies and the broader society.

Companies spread messages in support of Black Lives Matter, organized anti-racism training and made Juneteenth a paid holiday. Their vows to confront systemic racism wherever and whenever it was found (meaning, as we know, everywhere) seemed to augur a new day for the American workplace. Most of that pledged money, according to The Washington Post, is in the form of loans and investments that will reap profits for these companies. Only $70 million has gone to organizations that directly focus on racial justice.

The devil is really, always, in the details.

A great many corporations said all of the right things last year, some under great pressure and because it seemed good for business. Unsurprisingly, 2021 has seen, in many situations, a return to the status quo. The normalization of the kind of casual workplace inequity that allowed Mike Richards to become executive producer of the national treasure that is "Jeopardy!" is less an aberration than a reflection of what this status quo, when it goes uninterrogated, can often yield.

This hesitation to do the work, to mind the details underneath the sweeping statements of support, is too often exactly who we are as a nation, even if at times last year, we vehemently denied it. Burton would be the perfect rejoinder to anodyne diversity statements that go unmatched by deeds. Like the late Trebek did, Burton forges an uncanny, unspoken connection with diverse audiences who feel the sense of community his warmly charismatic presence radiates across the screen.

As a longtime lover of "Jeopardy!" I can't help but hope this latest challenge also offers an opportunity -- not for something as vast as collective redemption for supporters of racial justice, but for something more like ripples of hope that bubble up, over time, into streams of steady progress.

What better result from all of this drama than if Burton -- one of the fan favorites during his guest stint --were to be named the permanent host. We could even make him a "Jeopardy!" answer to this clue: "The person who eventually gets the beloved position on television she/he should have had all along."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Partly Cloudy & Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Public Library Offers Professional Equipment to Public

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Sky clears up, cooler and nice! High: 80.

Image

VL Soccer

Image

LOOGOOTEE VB

Image

Barr-Reeve VB

Image

Damon Sturm

Image

This program can donate to organizations on behalf of farmers!

Image

Here's your chance to add some colorful mums to your yard while helping a good cause

Image

ScaleTrains brings its show to Oblong

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1522942

Reported Deaths: 26386
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59205010749
DuPage995901336
Will834511066
Lake736801039
Kane63399829
Winnebago37042534
Madison35930557
St. Clair33433547
McHenry31560303
Peoria24845352
Champaign24149172
Sangamon22699252
McLean20551198
Tazewell18821317
Rock Island16771334
Kankakee15680227
Kendall14543103
LaSalle13719265
Macon12912221
Vermilion11908164
Adams11634138
DeKalb10938124
Williamson10072141
Whiteside7536174
Boone728081
Jackson682172
Ogle665884
Coles6588104
Grundy658280
Clinton650094
Knox6148157
Franklin605785
Marion5893131
Macoupin575793
Henry563371
Jefferson5460126
Woodford528885
Livingston527794
Effingham523277
Stephenson512987
Randolph496891
Monroe487296
Morgan459095
Logan455968
Fulton449063
Christian439878
Lee438656
Montgomery426974
Bureau405686
Perry383067
Iroquois362769
Fayette353656
Saline341260
McDonough338353
Jersey306852
Douglas285936
Union280442
Crawford274128
Lawrence273029
Shelby265240
Pike237154
Wayne235854
Bond231324
Cass230327
Hancock229234
White225227
Richland222749
Clark218336
Ford217152
Carroll213837
Edgar202042
Warren201951
Clay200744
Jo Daviess194324
Washington192426
Johnson192120
Moultrie187629
Mason184649
Greene184036
De Witt180430
Wabash179613
Piatt176314
Massac173942
Mercer172134
Cumberland148621
Menard145412
Jasper133718
Marshall125219
Hamilton109617
Brown9837
Pulaski91311
Schuyler9117
Edwards84113
Stark72926
Scott6592
Gallatin6534
Alexander61011
Calhoun6002
Henderson59014
Putnam5204
Hardin51412
Pope4154
Unassigned982432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 858566

Reported Deaths: 14491
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1176811883
Lake600051057
Allen48801721
Hamilton40780433
St. Joseph39412577
Elkhart31210479
Vanderburgh27434419
Tippecanoe25445237
Johnson21559405
Porter20564333
Hendricks20248330
Clark15921210
Madison15685362
Vigo14289262
Monroe13588187
LaPorte13332229
Delaware12464204
Howard12429250
Kosciusko10450128
Hancock9819154
Warrick9561165
Floyd9369192
Bartholomew9335161
Wayne8456205
Grant8220188
Morgan7961151
Boone7800108
Dubois6968119
Henry6818119
Marshall6792119
Dearborn678684
Noble671797
Cass6598115
Lawrence6261137
Jackson591279
Shelby581399
Gibson5477102
Huntington546687
Harrison539880
Montgomery523095
DeKalb514689
Clinton500660
Knox496695
Miami477276
Putnam476066
Whitley474048
Steuben454364
Jasper433259
Wabash433286
Jefferson414290
Adams408263
Ripley398771
White364956
Daviess3589102
Scott348760
Wells344382
Decatur342594
Greene339886
Clay338551
Posey327538
Fayette323467
Jennings296752
Washington296443
LaGrange291173
Spencer285732
Randolph274884
Fountain271752
Sullivan263747
Owen256561
Orange249757
Starke249760
Fulton237248
Jay230933
Perry226743
Carroll224225
Vermillion208046
Franklin200735
Rush196527
Tipton193351
Parke189518
Pike173235
Blackford150734
Pulaski139050
Newton129040
Crawford128118
Benton124915
Brown122845
Martin110115
Switzerland10559
Warren101515
Union84410
Ohio69711
Unassigned0442