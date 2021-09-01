Clear

Narendra Modi Fast Facts

Narendra Modi Fast Facts

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 12:21 PM
Updated: Sep 1, 2021 12:21 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here is a look at the life of Narendra Modi, prime minister of India.

Personal

Birth date: September 17, 1950

Birth place: Vadnagar, Gujarat, India

Birth name: Narendra Damodardas Modi

Father: Damodardas Modi

Mother: Hiraba "Heeraben" Modi

Marriage: Jashodaben (Chimanlal) Modi (1968-present, separated)

Education: Delhi University, B.A., 1978; Gujarat University, M.A., 1983

Religion: Hindu

Other Facts

Left home in his late teens to travel India, stay in ashrams and wander the Himalayas.

First prime minister born in independent India.

Timeline

October 3, 1972 - Joins the Hindu nationalist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

June 1975 - Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposes a period of emergency as she faces a political crisis. Civil liberties are restricted, media is censored, and protesters are arrested. Modi becomes involved in the movement to restore those rights.

1987 - Enters mainstream politics and joins the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as organization secretary of the Gujarat unit in western India.

October 3, 1995 - Becomes the national secretary of the BJP.

January 5, 1998 - Is promoted to become the national general secretary of BJP.

October 2001 - Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee names him chief minister of Gujarat.

February 2002 - At least 58 people die in a fire on board a train carrying Hindu pilgrims. The train had stopped briefly at a station in Gujarat where the local population was majority-Muslim. The Gujarat Government would later find that the fire was intentionally set, part of a pre-planned attack, and that those responsible were Muslim. Riots erupt in the days following the fire and Modi is accused of condoning the violent protests that kill approximately 1,000 people, mostly Muslims.

2005 - The United States declines to issue a diplomatic visa to Modi for his suspected role in the 2002 riots.

June 2013 - Modi is chosen as the BJP leader and campaigns for the 2014 general elections.

May 20, 2014 - The BJP wins the general election and Modi is appointed prime minister.

May 26, 2014 - Takes the oath of office as prime minister.

September 27-30, 2014 - Modi makes his first visit to the United States as prime minister and meets with President Barack Obama.

December 8, 2014 - Modi wins a Time magazine reader's poll person of the year.

January 25-27, 2015 - Obama becomes the first sitting US president to visit India twice. During the three-day visit, Obama and Modi negotiate a civil nuclear deal, a ten-year defense cooperation agreement between the two countries.

December 25, 2015 - Modi visits Pakistan and meets with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. It is the first time an Indian prime minister has visited Pakistan in almost 12 years.

June 8, 2016 - Addressing a joint session of the US Congress, Modi speaks about the continuing growth of US-India relations.

June 26, 2017 - Meets with US President Donald Trump for the first time at the White House.

July 4, 2017 - Becomes the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel, arriving in Tel Aviv as part of a three-day visit to mark 25 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel.

August 15, 2018 - During his Independence Day speech to the nation, Modi announces India will launch its first manned mission to space by 2022.

May 23, 2019 - In a landslide victory, the BJP wins 303 seats in the general election.

May 30, 2019 - Sworn in for a second term as India's prime minister.

August 5, 2019 - Tensions between India and Pakistan increase after Modi announces that India will revoke a constitutional provision giving the state of Jammu and Kashmir autonomy to set its own laws. In the wake of the announcement, widespread communications blackouts are reported in the Muslim-majority region.

August 8, 2019 - Modi delivers a televised address in which he claims that revoking Kashmir's autonomous status will promote stability, reduce corruption and boost the economy. Pakistan's foreign minister says the country will remain vigilant, but no military options are being considered. The United Nations issues a statement calling on both countries to resolve the issue peacefully while respecting human rights in the region.

December 11, 2019 - Parliament passes a controversial bill that will fast-track citizenship for religious minorities including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Opposition parties say the bill is unconstitutional as it bases citizenship on a person's religion and would further marginalize India's Muslim community. Modi expresses his support for the measure via Twitter, saying, "This Bill will alleviate the suffering of many who faced persecution for years."

December 19, 2019 - Deadly protests erupt in at least 15 cities against the citizenship law, despite bans on public gatherings in several areas. At least three people have died amid the violence, as thousands participated in demonstrations.

December 22, 2019 - Modi delivers a speech railing against the protests. "You have seen how these people are pushing their own interests," he says. "The statements given, the false videos, inciting, people sitting at a high level have committed the crime of spreading confusion and fire by putting it on social media."

September 3, 2020 - Modi's Twitter account appeared to have been hacked, prompting an investigation by the social media company. The account, which has 2.5 million followers, is one of a handful of verified accounts connected to the prime minister. The apparent hack comes more than a month after a massive hack that resulted in some of the most prominent accounts on the platform — including those tied to Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Elon Musk — being compromised.

July 7, 2021 - Modi fires 12 members of his cabinet, including the federal ministers for health and law, as he faces fierce criticism over the government's alleged mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Partly Cloudy & Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Public Library Offers Professional Equipment to Public

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Sky clears up, cooler and nice! High: 80.

Image

VL Soccer

Image

LOOGOOTEE VB

Image

Barr-Reeve VB

Image

Damon Sturm

Image

This program can donate to organizations on behalf of farmers!

Image

Here's your chance to add some colorful mums to your yard while helping a good cause

Image

ScaleTrains brings its show to Oblong

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1522942

Reported Deaths: 26386
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59205010749
DuPage995901336
Will834511066
Lake736801039
Kane63399829
Winnebago37042534
Madison35930557
St. Clair33433547
McHenry31560303
Peoria24845352
Champaign24149172
Sangamon22699252
McLean20551198
Tazewell18821317
Rock Island16771334
Kankakee15680227
Kendall14543103
LaSalle13719265
Macon12912221
Vermilion11908164
Adams11634138
DeKalb10938124
Williamson10072141
Whiteside7536174
Boone728081
Jackson682172
Ogle665884
Coles6588104
Grundy658280
Clinton650094
Knox6148157
Franklin605785
Marion5893131
Macoupin575793
Henry563371
Jefferson5460126
Woodford528885
Livingston527794
Effingham523277
Stephenson512987
Randolph496891
Monroe487296
Morgan459095
Logan455968
Fulton449063
Christian439878
Lee438656
Montgomery426974
Bureau405686
Perry383067
Iroquois362769
Fayette353656
Saline341260
McDonough338353
Jersey306852
Douglas285936
Union280442
Crawford274128
Lawrence273029
Shelby265240
Pike237154
Wayne235854
Bond231324
Cass230327
Hancock229234
White225227
Richland222749
Clark218336
Ford217152
Carroll213837
Edgar202042
Warren201951
Clay200744
Jo Daviess194324
Washington192426
Johnson192120
Moultrie187629
Mason184649
Greene184036
De Witt180430
Wabash179613
Piatt176314
Massac173942
Mercer172134
Cumberland148621
Menard145412
Jasper133718
Marshall125219
Hamilton109617
Brown9837
Pulaski91311
Schuyler9117
Edwards84113
Stark72926
Scott6592
Gallatin6534
Alexander61011
Calhoun6002
Henderson59014
Putnam5204
Hardin51412
Pope4154
Unassigned982432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 858566

Reported Deaths: 14491
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1176811883
Lake600051057
Allen48801721
Hamilton40780433
St. Joseph39412577
Elkhart31210479
Vanderburgh27434419
Tippecanoe25445237
Johnson21559405
Porter20564333
Hendricks20248330
Clark15921210
Madison15685362
Vigo14289262
Monroe13588187
LaPorte13332229
Delaware12464204
Howard12429250
Kosciusko10450128
Hancock9819154
Warrick9561165
Floyd9369192
Bartholomew9335161
Wayne8456205
Grant8220188
Morgan7961151
Boone7800108
Dubois6968119
Henry6818119
Marshall6792119
Dearborn678684
Noble671797
Cass6598115
Lawrence6261137
Jackson591279
Shelby581399
Gibson5477102
Huntington546687
Harrison539880
Montgomery523095
DeKalb514689
Clinton500660
Knox496695
Miami477276
Putnam476066
Whitley474048
Steuben454364
Jasper433259
Wabash433286
Jefferson414290
Adams408263
Ripley398771
White364956
Daviess3589102
Scott348760
Wells344382
Decatur342594
Greene339886
Clay338551
Posey327538
Fayette323467
Jennings296752
Washington296443
LaGrange291173
Spencer285732
Randolph274884
Fountain271752
Sullivan263747
Owen256561
Orange249757
Starke249760
Fulton237248
Jay230933
Perry226743
Carroll224225
Vermillion208046
Franklin200735
Rush196527
Tipton193351
Parke189518
Pike173235
Blackford150734
Pulaski139050
Newton129040
Crawford128118
Benton124915
Brown122845
Martin110115
Switzerland10559
Warren101515
Union84410
Ohio69711
Unassigned0442