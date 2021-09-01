Clear

With 4 months left in 2021, here's where the US stands with Covid-19

With 4 months left in 2021, here's where the US stands with Covid-19

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 1:10 PM
Updated: Sep 1, 2021 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Amir Vera and Deidre McPhillips, CNN

September marks a year and a half since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic and the United States issued a national emergency because of the virus.

In recent weeks and months, though, many Americans have focused on other issues, including the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Hurricane Ida pummeling the Gulf Coast and wildfires scorching the western part of the country.

The virus is still running rampant, with cases, hospitalizations and deaths back to levels not seen since the winter thanks to the new Delta variant, according to a CNN data analysis. Despite that, there's hope on the horizon when it comes to the fight against the virus now that more than half of the total US population is vaccinated.

Justin Lessler, an epidemiology professor at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, said he thinks the next couple of months "will be bumpy," but things should start to improve in about three to four months.

"The virus is going to continue to evolve, but as we continue to accumulate immunity, each wave will be a less bad than this," Lessler said. "I remain convinced that the virus will change from a great scourge to an annoyance -- a persistent annoyance -- but it could take a long time to get there and there may be a few bumps in the road before we do."

This is a process, Lessler said, that will take years, not months as some initially thought.

Here's where the United States stands with Covid-19 now:

The virus is now a regional problem, doctor says

There are currently more than 39 million Covid-19 cases and 600,000 deaths in the United States, according to data by Johns Hopkins University.

Five states -- Florida, Texas, California, Georgia and North Carolina -- accounted for more than 40% of cases in the past week, according to CNN data. Florida and Texas alone account for a third of all deaths in the past week.

"We've driven the virus from a systemic problem to a regional problem," said Dr. Amesh A. Adalja, senior scholar with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Adalja said Covid will still exist in post-pandemic life, but it won't have the ability to "throw a hospital into crisis." He added that what's happening in the United States now is "happening by choice, not by nature."

"That's the trajectory that we're on -- and that we have achieved in some states -- but certainly not the South," he said. "It sounds dismal if you live in those states, but that's success in (the other) states."

Some areas of the United States are trending in the right direction, but they have a long way to go. Eleven states had fewer cases in the past seven days than they did the week before, key among them being Mississippi and Arkansas (both down 10%), California (down 9%) and Texas (down 3%).

Cases are being driven down by vaccinations

About 370.2 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered across the country as of Tuesday, according to CNN data.

An average of 899,462 doses are being administered each day, and 426,311 people are getting their first dose each day. When it comes to booster shots, as of August 13 -- when the CDC endorsed booster doses for certain immunocompromised people -- about 996,000 people had received that third dose.

"We are already getting the benefit of community immunity," Lessler said. "It's not an absolute number but a continuum. We will turn the corner when we reach a critical threshold of immunity and that's when cases will start to go down -- we always get there, either the virus or the vaccine gets us there. But that (community immunity) is still what is going to get this under control."

Even though 25 states have fully vaccinated more than half of their residents and half the United States is fully vaccinated, the country is inching back to winter levels in terms of cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Cases in the United States are averaging more than 159,000 each day, which has not been this high since January.

The country is averaging 1,329 deaths a day, a seven-day average not seen since March. As for hospitalizations, the US seven-day average stands at 100,057, which has not been seen since January.

"There are still a lot of people out there who are susceptible. That's one reason why this has been so bad," Lessler said. "Yes, we have a lot of immunity, and yes, we're in a better place than we were, but there are still huge pockets of susceptible people and those people cluster together. They interact."

He also attributes the rise in case numbers to the relaxed mitigation efforts that took place throughout the spring and summer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's changing mask mandates throughout the summer may have played a role as well.

The CDC said in May that most people who were fully vaccinated could go without masks indoors. Two months later in July, with the rise of the Delta variant, the CDC urged vaccinated people in certain areas to resume wearing masks in indoor public areas.

The center's current guidance reads: "If you are fully vaccinated, to maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission."

Children are now infected at higher rates

There are more kids currently hospitalized with Covid-19 than at any point this year.

Between August 20 and 26, an average of 330 children were admitted to hospitals every day with Covid-19, according to the CDC. The hospitalizations are showing how the Delta variant can hit any age group.

"It's just so easily transmitted from person to person," said Dr. Mark Kline, physician-in-chief of Children's Hospital New Orleans. As of August 9, "half of the children that we've admitted have been under the age of 2," he said.

And yet there's still debate about whether to require masks in schools, transforming the issue from health to political. Heated debates at school board meetings across the country have often become violent over the past two months because of differing views on masking in schools.

In July, it was found that of the 20 biggest US school districts, 12 were requiring masks for students when the school year would begin. The remaining eight are in Florida (Miami-Dade, Duval, Broward, Hillsborough, Orange and Palm Beach) and Texas (Dallas and Houston), where the governors have banned mask mandates in schools.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends masks in schools for everyone older than 2.

Unvaccinated children -- and people, for that matter -- are more susceptible to infection of Covid variants. And they can unknowingly help with the creation of new variants, said pediatrician Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"If we are going to continue to allow this virus to spread, we're going to continue to allow these variants to be created," Offit said.

Correction: An earlier headline on this story understated the number of months left in 2021. There are four months remaining.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Partly Cloudy & Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Public Library Offers Professional Equipment to Public

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Sky clears up, cooler and nice! High: 80.

Image

VL Soccer

Image

LOOGOOTEE VB

Image

Barr-Reeve VB

Image

Damon Sturm

Image

This program can donate to organizations on behalf of farmers!

Image

Here's your chance to add some colorful mums to your yard while helping a good cause

Image

ScaleTrains brings its show to Oblong

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1522942

Reported Deaths: 26386
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59205010749
DuPage995901336
Will834511066
Lake736801039
Kane63399829
Winnebago37042534
Madison35930557
St. Clair33433547
McHenry31560303
Peoria24845352
Champaign24149172
Sangamon22699252
McLean20551198
Tazewell18821317
Rock Island16771334
Kankakee15680227
Kendall14543103
LaSalle13719265
Macon12912221
Vermilion11908164
Adams11634138
DeKalb10938124
Williamson10072141
Whiteside7536174
Boone728081
Jackson682172
Ogle665884
Coles6588104
Grundy658280
Clinton650094
Knox6148157
Franklin605785
Marion5893131
Macoupin575793
Henry563371
Jefferson5460126
Woodford528885
Livingston527794
Effingham523277
Stephenson512987
Randolph496891
Monroe487296
Morgan459095
Logan455968
Fulton449063
Christian439878
Lee438656
Montgomery426974
Bureau405686
Perry383067
Iroquois362769
Fayette353656
Saline341260
McDonough338353
Jersey306852
Douglas285936
Union280442
Crawford274128
Lawrence273029
Shelby265240
Pike237154
Wayne235854
Bond231324
Cass230327
Hancock229234
White225227
Richland222749
Clark218336
Ford217152
Carroll213837
Edgar202042
Warren201951
Clay200744
Jo Daviess194324
Washington192426
Johnson192120
Moultrie187629
Mason184649
Greene184036
De Witt180430
Wabash179613
Piatt176314
Massac173942
Mercer172134
Cumberland148621
Menard145412
Jasper133718
Marshall125219
Hamilton109617
Brown9837
Pulaski91311
Schuyler9117
Edwards84113
Stark72926
Scott6592
Gallatin6534
Alexander61011
Calhoun6002
Henderson59014
Putnam5204
Hardin51412
Pope4154
Unassigned982432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 858566

Reported Deaths: 14491
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1176811883
Lake600051057
Allen48801721
Hamilton40780433
St. Joseph39412577
Elkhart31210479
Vanderburgh27434419
Tippecanoe25445237
Johnson21559405
Porter20564333
Hendricks20248330
Clark15921210
Madison15685362
Vigo14289262
Monroe13588187
LaPorte13332229
Delaware12464204
Howard12429250
Kosciusko10450128
Hancock9819154
Warrick9561165
Floyd9369192
Bartholomew9335161
Wayne8456205
Grant8220188
Morgan7961151
Boone7800108
Dubois6968119
Henry6818119
Marshall6792119
Dearborn678684
Noble671797
Cass6598115
Lawrence6261137
Jackson591279
Shelby581399
Gibson5477102
Huntington546687
Harrison539880
Montgomery523095
DeKalb514689
Clinton500660
Knox496695
Miami477276
Putnam476066
Whitley474048
Steuben454364
Jasper433259
Wabash433286
Jefferson414290
Adams408263
Ripley398771
White364956
Daviess3589102
Scott348760
Wells344382
Decatur342594
Greene339886
Clay338551
Posey327538
Fayette323467
Jennings296752
Washington296443
LaGrange291173
Spencer285732
Randolph274884
Fountain271752
Sullivan263747
Owen256561
Orange249757
Starke249760
Fulton237248
Jay230933
Perry226743
Carroll224225
Vermillion208046
Franklin200735
Rush196527
Tipton193351
Parke189518
Pike173235
Blackford150734
Pulaski139050
Newton129040
Crawford128118
Benton124915
Brown122845
Martin110115
Switzerland10559
Warren101515
Union84410
Ohio69711
Unassigned0442