Clear

When school isn't safe: 'You feel like you are sending your child into a lion's den'

When school isn't safe: 'You feel like you are sending your child into a lion's den'

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 11:30 AM
Updated: Sep 1, 2021 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Maggie Fox, CNN

What finally did it for Nathan, the parent of a young child at a small Catholic school in California, was the seating chart that showed how a teacher infected at least 12 of 24 students in her class with the coronavirus.

"We had never seen that seating chart before," Nathan told CNN. "That makes it real."

CNN is not using Nathan's actual name or otherwise identifying parents or the school to protect the privacy of the children and teachers involved.

Back in May, when it was learned the teacher and some of her students had Covid-19, parents say they were given minimal information about what happened.

But Marin County's health department did a careful contact tracing investigation that revealed in startling detail how, despite considerable precautions, the teacher passed the virus to her students, who then infected other students and family members.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlighted the investigation last week in its weekly report on death and disease, the MMWR. It included a seating chart that showed eight of 10 students in the front two rows became infected, evidently when the unvaccinated teacher took off her mask to read aloud to them. It did not identify the school or staff.

Nathan says his young child was in the classroom -- among the students at the back of the class and so was not infected.

But he feels confused that the teacher was allowed to remain unvaccinated and came to school with symptoms she thought were allergies but which appear to have been Covid-related, and that she felt free to take off her mask in class, however momentarily, despite school regulations.

'Questions around trust'

"It really does sober you up to the reality of the pandemic," Nathan told CNN. "I didn't think it would hit so close."

He said his family had taken many precautions to stay safe throughout the pandemic.

"There's not, like, an anger at the teacher. It's more disappointment," Nathan told CNN. "She is a lovely young woman, so I don't think she did this maliciously. But there are questions around trust."

The school does not require vaccinations, although California made teachers a priority group when rolling out coronavirus vaccines earlier in the year. California will require all teachers and other school staff to be vaccinated or to submit to regular testing starting in mid-October.

"As adults, I feel like we have such responsibility during the pandemic to protect these kids," Nathan said, noting that children under 12 are not eligible for vaccination.

"If we are opening our schools and having our children inside classrooms, it the responsibility of all adults to do whatever we can to keep them safe."

The school does have strict coronavirus protocols posted on its website. It says parents must fill out a form each day attesting that their children do not have any Covid-19 symptoms and have not been exposed to coronavirus. Teachers and staff must do the same.

"We were told, as parents, that if our child showed any symptoms we were to stay home," Nathan said. "Why didn't a teacher take the same action?"

The timeline and genetic fingerprints of the viruses that were tested leave little doubt as to who infected whom.

"The teacher reported becoming symptomatic on May 19, but continued to work for 2 days before receiving a test on May 21," the Marin County team reported in last week's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Students in her class began experiencing symptoms on May 22.

"On occasion during this time, the teacher read aloud unmasked to the class despite school requirements to mask while indoors," the team added. "Beginning May 23, additional cases of COVID-19 were reported among other staff members, students, parents, and siblings connected to the school."

The school did not respond to requests from CNN for comment. The Archdiocese of San Francisco, which operates the school, issued a brief statement to CNN calling it an "isolated incident" that was handled internally.

"The Archdiocese of San Francisco's Department of Catholic Schools follows CDC guidance as well as state and local protocols to ensure the safety and security of our school communities," it read.

"We are grateful for the many sacrifices made by parents, faculty, staff and more than 23,000 students that allowed our schools to reopen last year and for their continued efforts in dealing with an unprecedented and evolving health crisis."

But it's far from an isolated incident. What made the Marin County case exceptional was the degree to which public health officials could document what happened. But schools nationwide are struggling to quarantine students after exposures, battling parents who either demand mask mandates or demand that no one even ask their children to wear masks, and debate whether to require teachers and staff to be vaccinated.

A CNN analysis shows at least 21,869 students and 4,481 employees have tested positive for Covid-19 throughout the 15 largest school districts in Florida since the start of school. Another 45,024 students and staff members have been quarantined or put on "stay home" directives due to possible exposure to Covid-19.

In Texas, 20,256 students and 7,488 employees have tested positive for Covid-19 in districts that returned to school in August. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has banned masks in schools and virtual learning options, although some districts are challenging the mask ban and requiring them in their schools.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday the state would require masks in K-12 schools and childcare settings starting September 7. In Florida, school districts including Alachua and Broward County Public Schools are moving forward with mask mandates despite threats of financial penalties from the state, whose governor, Ron DeSantis, has limited mask mandates.

Perhaps most of all, schools are struggling to communicate with frightened, confused and often angry parents.

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Ann is keeping her 8-year-old son home from the small, private religious school he attends for fear he'll be infected.

"We've had 18 cases in a week," she said. "It would be easier to have him in school. but it feels safer to keep him home."

Ann, who also wishes to protect her identity for her son's sake, sent CNN a photograph of the school's pastor delivering a sermon to a room full of masked children while not wearing a mask himself.

Ann and Nathan both say their schools refuse to tell parents whether teachers and staff are vaccinated, and they have provided few details on how students or staff may have become infected -- although they do report positive coronavirus cases to parents.

'You feel like you are sending your child into a lion's den'

Both Ann and Nathan feel their schools are not doing enough to protect their kids.

"They are putting K through third graders in the lunchroom at the same time -- that's 150 children for 30 minutes unmasked," Ann said.

The North Carolina school accommodates remote learning with cameras in the classroom, but Ann said she is looking for other options.

"The last week and a half has been sleepless and exhausting. You feel like you are sending your child into a lion's den," she said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Partly Cloudy & Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Public Library Offers Professional Equipment to Public

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Sky clears up, cooler and nice! High: 80.

Image

VL Soccer

Image

LOOGOOTEE VB

Image

Barr-Reeve VB

Image

Damon Sturm

Image

This program can donate to organizations on behalf of farmers!

Image

Here's your chance to add some colorful mums to your yard while helping a good cause

Image

ScaleTrains brings its show to Oblong

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1522942

Reported Deaths: 26386
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59205010749
DuPage995901336
Will834511066
Lake736801039
Kane63399829
Winnebago37042534
Madison35930557
St. Clair33433547
McHenry31560303
Peoria24845352
Champaign24149172
Sangamon22699252
McLean20551198
Tazewell18821317
Rock Island16771334
Kankakee15680227
Kendall14543103
LaSalle13719265
Macon12912221
Vermilion11908164
Adams11634138
DeKalb10938124
Williamson10072141
Whiteside7536174
Boone728081
Jackson682172
Ogle665884
Coles6588104
Grundy658280
Clinton650094
Knox6148157
Franklin605785
Marion5893131
Macoupin575793
Henry563371
Jefferson5460126
Woodford528885
Livingston527794
Effingham523277
Stephenson512987
Randolph496891
Monroe487296
Morgan459095
Logan455968
Fulton449063
Christian439878
Lee438656
Montgomery426974
Bureau405686
Perry383067
Iroquois362769
Fayette353656
Saline341260
McDonough338353
Jersey306852
Douglas285936
Union280442
Crawford274128
Lawrence273029
Shelby265240
Pike237154
Wayne235854
Bond231324
Cass230327
Hancock229234
White225227
Richland222749
Clark218336
Ford217152
Carroll213837
Edgar202042
Warren201951
Clay200744
Jo Daviess194324
Washington192426
Johnson192120
Moultrie187629
Mason184649
Greene184036
De Witt180430
Wabash179613
Piatt176314
Massac173942
Mercer172134
Cumberland148621
Menard145412
Jasper133718
Marshall125219
Hamilton109617
Brown9837
Pulaski91311
Schuyler9117
Edwards84113
Stark72926
Scott6592
Gallatin6534
Alexander61011
Calhoun6002
Henderson59014
Putnam5204
Hardin51412
Pope4154
Unassigned982432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 858566

Reported Deaths: 14491
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1176811883
Lake600051057
Allen48801721
Hamilton40780433
St. Joseph39412577
Elkhart31210479
Vanderburgh27434419
Tippecanoe25445237
Johnson21559405
Porter20564333
Hendricks20248330
Clark15921210
Madison15685362
Vigo14289262
Monroe13588187
LaPorte13332229
Delaware12464204
Howard12429250
Kosciusko10450128
Hancock9819154
Warrick9561165
Floyd9369192
Bartholomew9335161
Wayne8456205
Grant8220188
Morgan7961151
Boone7800108
Dubois6968119
Henry6818119
Marshall6792119
Dearborn678684
Noble671797
Cass6598115
Lawrence6261137
Jackson591279
Shelby581399
Gibson5477102
Huntington546687
Harrison539880
Montgomery523095
DeKalb514689
Clinton500660
Knox496695
Miami477276
Putnam476066
Whitley474048
Steuben454364
Jasper433259
Wabash433286
Jefferson414290
Adams408263
Ripley398771
White364956
Daviess3589102
Scott348760
Wells344382
Decatur342594
Greene339886
Clay338551
Posey327538
Fayette323467
Jennings296752
Washington296443
LaGrange291173
Spencer285732
Randolph274884
Fountain271752
Sullivan263747
Owen256561
Orange249757
Starke249760
Fulton237248
Jay230933
Perry226743
Carroll224225
Vermillion208046
Franklin200735
Rush196527
Tipton193351
Parke189518
Pike173235
Blackford150734
Pulaski139050
Newton129040
Crawford128118
Benton124915
Brown122845
Martin110115
Switzerland10559
Warren101515
Union84410
Ohio69711
Unassigned0442