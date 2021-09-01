Clear

The Taliban's return has plunged the Middle East into uncharted waters

The Taliban's return has plunged the Middle East into uncharted waters

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 9:30 AM
Updated: Sep 1, 2021 9:30 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Tamara Qiblawi

Afghanistan may not be part of the Middle East but its geopolitical fate has for decades been inextricably linked to that of the nearby region.

In 2001, the fall of the Taliban was the first major milestone in America's so-called "war on terror" that ultimately transformed both the country and the Middle East. Twenty years later, the group's return to power in Kabul has thrust the region, still limping from the unspeakable damage of that war, into uncharted waters.

If the US invasion of Afghanistan prompted intensified American intervention in the Middle East, then its exit from the country also signals an accelerated drawdown from a region that has long served as a gravitational center of political tension. The dramatic scenes from Afghanistan have sounded alarm bells throughout the Middle East, raising the specter of a hasty undoing of an economic and political order that has hinged on, or sought to counter, a large US presence in the region.

A flurry of diplomatic and military activity preceded the withdrawal from Afghanistan. A year ago, a wave of normalization agreements between some Arab countries and Israel spurred then-President Donald Trump to say: "We don't have to be there anymore ... we no longer have to be in areas that at one point were vital."

President Joe Biden has continued down that path. On Tuesday, the US President vigorously defended the pullout and final chaotic scenes in Kabul, adding that the era of invading countries with intentions of installing American values was no longer viable. He argued that the US "no longer had a clear purpose in an open-ended mission in Afghanistan" and that the US' withdrawal signaled "ending an era of major military operations to remake other countries."

With a laser focus on China, Biden's administration has made it crystal clear to US regional allies that they should no longer depend on the US for their security needs. States would need to fend for themselves. For the Middle East, this changes everything.

"The hasty US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the strong return of the Taliban to the Afghan capital and the escalation of the Iranian threat indicate that the Gulf security equation will be very different this century compared to the last," wrote UAE political commentator Abdulkhaleq Abdulla in an opinion piece for the Abu Dhabi-based The National newspaper.

"The Gulf is on the verge of huge security and military transformations, perhaps the largest since 1971, when the US assumed responsibility for its security and turned it into an 'American Gulf,' in a strategic sense," wrote the Emirati professor, who is believed to be close to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed. "It may not be the same during the next five decades."

The modern Middle East -- whose state borders were carved out by Western colonial powers and where US interests in the oil-rich region long served as a centerpiece of regional geopolitics -- barely has a notion of what minimal Western presence looks like.

There are two main schools of thought about a post-American Middle East. One says that existing regional axes will become more fortified and more brazen -- so Gulf Arabs will continue to coalesce around Israel to counter an Iran axis emboldened by an American exit.

The other theory suggests that the absence of a reliable US military partner will expedite diplomatic efforts between traditional foes to dampen tensions and reduce the need for a robust defensive strategy. Gone are the days when the US would throw its military might into rescuing regional allies, such as in the 1991 Iraqi invasion of Kuwait. The US military's inaction after Saudi Arabia's oil refineries were attacked in a 2019 drone strike blamed on Iran (Tehran denies the charge) spoke volumes about the US' new regional calculus.

Both routes -- military polarization and increased diplomacy -- are already being trial ballooned. When Israel and the UAE made their covert relationship official last year, they embarked on a whirlwind honeymoon that blindsided most observers. The agreement has seen them cooperate broadly and apparently intensively on technology and, potentially, on security. The UAE, along with other Gulf powerhouses, use Israeli spyware extensively. Despite an Arab outcry about the threat of forced displacement of Palestinians in the east Jerusalem quarter of Sheikh Jarrah earlier this year, those relationships don't seem to be going anywhere.

Rapprochements are also cropping up in other unexpected quarters. The UAE has been keen not to aggravate Tehran with its forays into an apparent alliance with Israel. In an interview with CNN's Becky Anderson last year, UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said the normalization agreement should not be seen as escalation against Iran, but instead perceived as part of a growing trend to stabilize the region. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who once compared Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to Adolf Hitler, said earlier this year that he was seeking new relations with Iran.

In his first news conference after becoming Iran's new president in June, hardliner Ebrahim Raisi returned the gesture, saying that he was keen to reopen embassies in the Saudi and Iranian capitals. The two countries have held several rounds of talks since early 2021 in attempt to ease decades of tensions.

There are also signs of other regional rivalries being tempered. The UAE has held high-level talks with Turkey and Qatar, who it long accused of supporting terrorism. Saudi Arabia has made similar overtures.

Last weekend in Baghdad, a regional summit also appeared to send complicated signals about the future of the region. A meeting between Tehran's newly minted Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and UAE Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid on the sidelines of the event was the most high-level meeting between the two countries in years.

But Amir-Abdollahian has apparently not met with his Saudi counterpart, who was also present at the summit. Instead, he seemed to go out of his way to avoid him. Breaching diplomatic protocol, the Iranian top diplomat stood in a row with country leaders during a group photo. His assigned placement was next to the Saudi top diplomat, alongside other foreign ministers.

"When was the last time there was a regional hosted conference? [The Baghdad conference] really shows what's happening in the region. There was no American there," Iran expert and editor of Amwaj.Media Mohammad Ali Shabani told CNN. "The empire is gone. It's gone."

At breakneck speed, the region has seen local actors trying to fill American shoes. Sometimes this is literal. Images of Taliban fighters kitted up in US military gear inspecting aircraft hangars shocked people around the globe. What an extremist group will do with access to some of the world's best weaponry is not yet clear. And the wider region is on the edge of its seat as those surreal scenes flash on its screens.

As uncertainty abounds and the Middle East becomes crippled by diminishing resources, Shabani predicts that the region's many autocrats will double down, and that unrest will worsen.

Already this has manifested in some parts of the Arab world, such as in Tunisia where a sweeping power grab by President Kais Saied last month, ostensibly to weed out corruption and mismanagement, met virtually no popular protest. In crisis-battered Lebanon, which is quickly descending into lawlessness, many on the country's streets openly call for a military dictatorship.

"We're going to turn more towards less ideology and more towards good governance," added Shabani. "What this means is more tolerance of authoritarian rule if it is accompanied by prosperity. But if it's not accompanied by prosperity then we're going to see even worse ahead."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Partly Cloudy & Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Sky clears up, cooler and nice! High: 80.

Image

VL Soccer

Image

LOOGOOTEE VB

Image

Barr-Reeve VB

Image

Damon Sturm

Image

This program can donate to organizations on behalf of farmers!

Image

Here's your chance to add some colorful mums to your yard while helping a good cause

Image

ScaleTrains brings its show to Oblong

Image

Pitch competition at Launch Terre Haute hopes to bring new business downtown

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1522942

Reported Deaths: 26386
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59205010749
DuPage995901336
Will834511066
Lake736801039
Kane63399829
Winnebago37042534
Madison35930557
St. Clair33433547
McHenry31560303
Peoria24845352
Champaign24149172
Sangamon22699252
McLean20551198
Tazewell18821317
Rock Island16771334
Kankakee15680227
Kendall14543103
LaSalle13719265
Macon12912221
Vermilion11908164
Adams11634138
DeKalb10938124
Williamson10072141
Whiteside7536174
Boone728081
Jackson682172
Ogle665884
Coles6588104
Grundy658280
Clinton650094
Knox6148157
Franklin605785
Marion5893131
Macoupin575793
Henry563371
Jefferson5460126
Woodford528885
Livingston527794
Effingham523277
Stephenson512987
Randolph496891
Monroe487296
Morgan459095
Logan455968
Fulton449063
Christian439878
Lee438656
Montgomery426974
Bureau405686
Perry383067
Iroquois362769
Fayette353656
Saline341260
McDonough338353
Jersey306852
Douglas285936
Union280442
Crawford274128
Lawrence273029
Shelby265240
Pike237154
Wayne235854
Bond231324
Cass230327
Hancock229234
White225227
Richland222749
Clark218336
Ford217152
Carroll213837
Edgar202042
Warren201951
Clay200744
Jo Daviess194324
Washington192426
Johnson192120
Moultrie187629
Mason184649
Greene184036
De Witt180430
Wabash179613
Piatt176314
Massac173942
Mercer172134
Cumberland148621
Menard145412
Jasper133718
Marshall125219
Hamilton109617
Brown9837
Pulaski91311
Schuyler9117
Edwards84113
Stark72926
Scott6592
Gallatin6534
Alexander61011
Calhoun6002
Henderson59014
Putnam5204
Hardin51412
Pope4154
Unassigned982432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 858566

Reported Deaths: 14491
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1176811883
Lake600051057
Allen48801721
Hamilton40780433
St. Joseph39412577
Elkhart31210479
Vanderburgh27434419
Tippecanoe25445237
Johnson21559405
Porter20564333
Hendricks20248330
Clark15921210
Madison15685362
Vigo14289262
Monroe13588187
LaPorte13332229
Delaware12464204
Howard12429250
Kosciusko10450128
Hancock9819154
Warrick9561165
Floyd9369192
Bartholomew9335161
Wayne8456205
Grant8220188
Morgan7961151
Boone7800108
Dubois6968119
Henry6818119
Marshall6792119
Dearborn678684
Noble671797
Cass6598115
Lawrence6261137
Jackson591279
Shelby581399
Gibson5477102
Huntington546687
Harrison539880
Montgomery523095
DeKalb514689
Clinton500660
Knox496695
Miami477276
Putnam476066
Whitley474048
Steuben454364
Jasper433259
Wabash433286
Jefferson414290
Adams408263
Ripley398771
White364956
Daviess3589102
Scott348760
Wells344382
Decatur342594
Greene339886
Clay338551
Posey327538
Fayette323467
Jennings296752
Washington296443
LaGrange291173
Spencer285732
Randolph274884
Fountain271752
Sullivan263747
Owen256561
Orange249757
Starke249760
Fulton237248
Jay230933
Perry226743
Carroll224225
Vermillion208046
Franklin200735
Rush196527
Tipton193351
Parke189518
Pike173235
Blackford150734
Pulaski139050
Newton129040
Crawford128118
Benton124915
Brown122845
Martin110115
Switzerland10559
Warren101515
Union84410
Ohio69711
Unassigned0442