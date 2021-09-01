Clear

China's 'revolution' cost investors $3 trillion. So why aren't they running scared?

China's 'revolution' cost investors $3 trillion. So why aren't they running scared?

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 4:00 AM
Updated: Sep 1, 2021 4:00 AM
Posted By: By Laura He, CNN Business

Heavyweight global investment firms are sticking with China despite a sweeping crackdown on business by the ruling Communist Party that has wiped $3 trillion off the market value of the country's biggest companies.

Even as authorities rip up the status quo for tech, education and other private enterprise, drawing comparisons with Mao Zedong's Cultural Revolution in the process, some of the biggest names in asset management say it's still a good time to invest. They say recent regulatory moves were necessary and overdue, and China's growth story remained attractive.

"The case for China in the long-term is intact," said Luca Paolini, chief strategist for Pictet Asset Management. The firm is an arm of Swiss private bank Pictet Group, which has $746 billion assets under management.

Pictet isn't alone. Many of the biggest names on Wall Street, including BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, Fidelity and Goldman Sachs, are still advising clients to keep buying, albeit cautiously.

The "intensity" of the measures "will fluctuate," wrote strategists at BlackRock in an August research note. "Chinese authorities will likely balance their regulatory agenda against a desire for economic stability, and the intensity of the regulatory crackdown may ease amid slower growth and market volatility."

A broad shakedown

The clampdown over the past year has shaken many businesses to their core, and may also be acting as a drag on economic growth. The services sector contracted in August for the first time in 18 months.

Financial tech firm Ant Group is reportedly worth half what it was before a planned public offering was shelved last November and it was forced to overhaul its business. Shares in ride-hailing company Didi have failed to come close to their IPO price after Beijing began probing the company earlier this summer. And wide-ranging rules unveiled in July essentially shut down China's $120 billion for-profit tutoring sector.

The MSCI China Index, which tracks large and mid-cap Chinese companies, has fallen more than 13% this year. By contrast, the MSCI World Index has risen more than 16%.

Some big proponents of Chinese investment — including SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son — have warned that they'll need to wait out the regulations before deciding to buy more aggressively again. Others, including Bank of America, have recommended ditching Chinese tech stocks entirely for opportunities in Australia, Japan, India and other parts of Asia.

"While we have championed China's impressive technological advantages and achievements on a global scale for years ... we think the regulatory overhang is unlikely to dissipate anytime soon," analysts at Bank of America wrote in July.

Beijing has signaled that its get-tough approach will continue for at least the next five years. President Xi Jinping has tripled down — he told government officials Monday that anti-monopoly and other measures have been necessary to achieve "common prosperity." And state media this week widely circulated an article that first appeared on social media, which called Xi's sweeping crackdown in economy, finance, culture and politics a "profound revolution" to end the "capitalist paradise" on China's markets.

"Foreign investors who choose to invest in China find it remarkably difficult to recognise these risks," billionaire investor George Soros wrote this week in the Financial Times. "Xi's China is not the China they [investors] know."

Soros wrote that Xi's version of the Communist Party has acted as an "updated version" of the one helmed by Mao. "No investor has any experience of that China because there were no stock markets in Mao's time."

A model for the world to follow?

Pictet's Paolini, though, isn't worried.

By one measure, he said, the crackdown is a "belated response" to the breakneck pace at which many Chinese companies have grown and innovated. He predicted the rest of the world would follow with strict regulations on data usage and the dominance of Big Tech.

"Regulatory risk has increased, but it is now largely priced in — on our measures," Paolini said, adding that China is the third cheapest "major" equity market and "by far the most oversold."

BlackRock's strategists echoed that rationale, writing that the Chinese leadership sees the measures as "necessary to rein in the industries that have been rapidly growing and lightly regulated."

"We stand by our strategic preference for Chinese assets," they added.

Even Goldman Sachs — which recently estimated that the crackdown had wiped out $3.1 trillion in market value for Chinese companies world wide, half of that from tech firms alone — has remained bullish.

Strategists at the investment bank wrote last week that the "uncertain trading environment" wasn't likely to hurt the case for buying Chinese equities too much, at least not in the mainland.

Companies that list overseas may be in for a rougher time, as US and Chinese regulators alike have been squeezing firms that list in New York. Even then, though, the Goldman analysts pointed to "long-term value" for those companies — they just want to "wait for more regulation clarity" first.

China has "strong economic and earnings growth potential in a global context," the strategists wrote.

The bank acknowledged in a July research note that stocks have taken a significant hit from the crackdown, adding that some of its clients have even asked whether Chinese markets have become "uninvestable."

But they said they believe it's unlikely that "extreme regulations" would spread to every sector.

The government has supported the development of "foundational technologies," such as renewable energy and 5G networks, and "would be pragmatic when striking a balance between social/ideological goals and capital markets in non-social sensitive industries over time."

The "indiscriminate" sell-off has also created some bargain investments for those thinking longer term, according to Victoria Mio, director of Asian Equities at Fidelity International.

"Despite policy headwinds in some sectors, China is still on track for decent GDP growth over the next decade," she said, pointing to increasing purchasing power by the middle class.

Some firms also touted the value of other Chinese assets.

Paolini pointed out that the yuan has performed better than other major currencies this year, up 1% against the US dollar. Chinese government bonds are also overperformers, returning 3.5% compared to a 1.1% loss on JP Morgan's global government bond index, a benchmark tracked by bond investors.

"Clearly, China remains fully 'investable' for foreign investors," he added.

Caution is still needed

The Goldman analysts said, though, that any investment needs to be tactical.

Media, consumer services, education, retail, transportation and biotech could be at risk of further regulatory backlash, they added, given Beijing's focus on solving what it sees as social or cultural issues caused by those industries.

"It's difficult to predict the future direction of policy changes, but avoiding stocks and sectors where valuations are rich and ... expectations [are high] can help mitigate this uncertainty," said Catherine Yeung, investment director at Fidelity International. She added that investors have left internet and education stocks, instead investing in sportswear and renewables, among other industries.

"There have always been social and economic imbalances, and the pandemic has brought these to light even more," she added. "China's recent policy/regulation changes are set up to address these imbalances with a focus on security, autonomy and fairness."

— Kristie Lu Stout and Jadyn Sham contributed to this article.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Partly Cloudy & Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

VL Soccer

Image

LOOGOOTEE VB

Image

Barr-Reeve VB

Image

Damon Sturm

Image

This program can donate to organizations on behalf of farmers!

Image

Here's your chance to add some colorful mums to your yard while helping a good cause

Image

ScaleTrains brings its show to Oblong

Image

Pitch competition at Launch Terre Haute hopes to bring new business downtown

Image

THPD Detective Greg Ferency to be added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C.

Image

Mortgage Relief programs for veterans

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1518071

Reported Deaths: 26360
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59082510739
DuPage993151336
Will832471064
Lake734641039
Kane63236828
Winnebago36958533
Madison35834553
St. Clair33347546
McHenry31493303
Peoria24795352
Champaign24037172
Sangamon22570252
McLean20507198
Tazewell18769317
Rock Island16713332
Kankakee15635227
Kendall14494103
LaSalle13690265
Macon12799221
Vermilion11828164
Adams11539138
DeKalb10909124
Williamson9996141
Whiteside7518174
Boone727281
Jackson677371
Ogle664184
Grundy656680
Coles6537104
Clinton647094
Knox6129157
Franklin599785
Marion5833131
Macoupin571393
Henry561371
Jefferson5410126
Woodford527185
Livingston524994
Effingham519077
Stephenson511687
Randolph494591
Monroe486796
Morgan456594
Logan453868
Fulton448262
Christian438278
Lee437356
Montgomery423574
Bureau404686
Perry381467
Iroquois361369
Fayette350456
Saline337560
McDonough337353
Jersey305652
Douglas285036
Union278842
Crawford272227
Lawrence270629
Shelby263640
Pike236554
Wayne233554
Bond230324
Cass228627
Hancock227834
White222227
Richland218349
Clark216936
Ford215152
Carroll213237
Warren200551
Edgar198842
Clay197944
Jo Daviess194124
Washington191926
Johnson190519
Moultrie185829
Mason183849
Greene182836
De Witt178430
Wabash178013
Piatt174514
Massac171742
Mercer171134
Cumberland146021
Menard144512
Jasper132618
Marshall124319
Hamilton107317
Brown9777
Schuyler9067
Pulaski89211
Edwards83313
Stark72526
Scott6552
Gallatin6504
Alexander60011
Calhoun5922
Henderson58614
Putnam5194
Hardin50812
Pope4094
Unassigned822432
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 855031

Reported Deaths: 14419
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1172831869
Lake598041053
Allen48597717
Hamilton40695431
St. Joseph39282574
Elkhart31123479
Vanderburgh27324417
Tippecanoe25384237
Johnson21468403
Porter20521331
Hendricks20168330
Clark15848207
Madison15565359
Vigo14226262
Monroe13550185
LaPorte13289229
Delaware12391202
Howard12383250
Kosciusko10427127
Hancock9784154
Warrick9506165
Floyd9308192
Bartholomew9296160
Wayne8360205
Grant8149186
Morgan7918151
Boone7782108
Dubois6900119
Henry6790118
Marshall6781119
Dearborn672582
Noble669596
Cass6572115
Lawrence6217135
Jackson587378
Shelby577199
Gibson5474101
Huntington544486
Harrison535479
Montgomery521595
DeKalb513689
Clinton500160
Knox495095
Miami476275
Whitley471548
Putnam471465
Steuben453264
Jasper431759
Wabash431586
Jefferson411790
Adams406261
Ripley397071
White364455
Daviess3572102
Scott347959
Wells342581
Decatur342294
Greene338186
Clay337351
Posey325837
Fayette317967
Washington295643
Jennings295552
LaGrange290073
Spencer283032
Randolph273384
Fountain269852
Sullivan261247
Owen255661
Orange248957
Starke247860
Fulton235848
Jay230833
Perry224142
Carroll223024
Vermillion207145
Franklin199835
Rush195527
Tipton192251
Parke188218
Pike172335
Blackford149833
Pulaski138550
Newton128640
Crawford127018
Benton124815
Brown121445
Martin109715
Switzerland10419
Warren100115
Union84210
Ohio68811
Unassigned0439