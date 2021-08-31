Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Jury selection kicks off in Elizabeth Holmes' criminal trial

Jury selection kicks off in Elizabeth Holmes' criminal trial

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 10:00 PM
Updated: Aug 31, 2021 10:00 PM
Posted By: By Sara Ashley O'Brien, CNN Business

Jury selection began Tuesday in a San Jose federal courtroom for the long-awaited trial of Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO and founder of Theranos.

The day kicked off what is likely to be a months-long affair under intense media scrutiny. Central to questioning of potential jurors was the concern that the frenzy around Holmes -- including multiple documentaries and podcasts on her rise and fall -- might bias those who will ultimately determine her fate.

Holmes arrived at the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building shortly before 8:30am PT wearing a blue medical mask and dark blazer. She was immediately surrounded by news media, some of whom had arrived several hours earlier to secure a seat in the courtroom.

Over the course of the day, Holmes' attorneys, federal prosecutors and Judge Edward Davila questioned potential jurors. Of the 39 juror candidates on Tuesday, 14 were excused for various reasons, including the financial strain of sitting on a jury for so long. On Wednesday, 46 new potential jurors are expected to come for questioning.

Holmes, 37, was indicted more than three years ago on multiple federal fraud and conspiracy charges over allegations she knowingly misrepresented the capabilities of her company's proprietary blood testing technology. She has pleaded not guilty and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Of particular concern for Holmes and her defense is how much exposure potential jurors have had to the deluge of media coverage of her, her company, and the trial. In the company's heyday, Holmes was the subject of much fascination and media attention that glamorized her and her efforts. Her downfall hasn't dimmed that spotlight -- from documentaries, a forthcoming limited series, and a planned feature film to at least two podcasts devoted to covering the trial.

In addition to 12 jurors, there will be five alternates. The delays to the trial — due to the coronavirus pandemic and the birth of Holmes' first child — may have only complicated finding a pool of jurors who've yet to hear about Holmes or Theranos.

Judge Davila was careful in how he phrased questions to potential jurors about media coverage to avoid having respondents share details about what they've consumed about the case so as not to bias other potential jurors. Judge Davila asked them when they last read or heard something related to Holmes or Theranos, but not about the specifics of what they had read. He told potential jurors that they should disclose any controversial or strong opinions privately rather than within the group.

Potential jurors mentioned coming across news related to Theranos and Holmes everywhere from YouTube, to Reddit (r/investing), to documentaries, and NPR. But many said they felt they'd be able to remain impartial if selected. (One said he received an NPR notification about jury selection starting Tuesday. "My first thought was 'Yeah, yeah, I know,'" he said.)

One potential juror said she previously read "Bad Blood," the definitive book on the rise and downfall of Theranos by reporter John Carreyrou. She said she had assumed that indicating she'd read that book as part of a lengthy potential questionnaire would disqualify her from serving on the jury, regardless of whether she confirmed or denied being able to set any potential biases aside.

Some said they recalled hearing about the company or Holmes but couldn't pinpoint exactly what they consumed. One potential juror said she believed she'd seen "First Blood."

Ahead of jury selection, nearly 200 prospective jurors completed the 28-page-long final jury questionnaire, which asked questions about everything from their vaccination status to their knowledge of Holmes and their media consumption habits. Roughly half indicated they had consumed media concerning the case, according to a court filing last week.

The first dismissal on Tuesday was a man who said he worked as a producer at a radio station. He said the newsroom had run coverage in anticipation of jury selection. "Audio is all around me," he said, noting news, including of the trial, is hard to avoid due to his job.

Judge Davila suggested to potential jurors before a lunch break that they turn off news alerts on their phones to avoid media exposure.

Coverage of Holmes and Theranos has significantly ramped up in anticipation of the trial. Over the weekend, the court unsealed documents pertaining to Holmes' possible defense -- that she may claim she experienced a decade-long abusive relationship with her ex-boyfriend, also a former Theranos executive, who will be tried separately. (According to a court filing, he "adamantly denies" the claims.)

Potential jurors were also asked whether they had any experience with interpersonal abuse or violence. Several said they, or loved ones, had.

The pandemic, which has delayed the trial several times, is very much looming in the backdrop. Judge Davila said there were no-shows among potential jurors slated to attend today, citing some who phoned in about experiencing symptoms and were told to stay home. He said all court staff had been vaccinated and spoke of a newly installed $7 million HVAC system. "The air is completely circulated in this court room approximately every 10 minutes," he said. "I hope that provides you some comfort."

Some of the potential jurors also spoke about hardships they'd experienced during the pandemic, saying they'd hoped to take much-needed vacations that would be hindered by a months-long trial.

A number of other potential jurors not in the court room Tuesday were excused for reasons including health, childcare, financial hardship, bias, attending school, work obligations, and commute challenges. Attorneys for the prosecution and the defense have agreed to excuse any potential jurors who are unvaccinated. Nine were excused for indicating on the questionnaire that they were unvaccinated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Partly Cloudy & Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Here's your chance to add some colorful mums to your yard while helping a good cause

Image

ScaleTrains brings its show to Oblong

Image

Pitch competition at Launch Terre Haute hopes to bring new business downtown

Image

THPD Detective Greg Ferency to be added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C.

Image

Mortgage Relief programs for veterans

Image

Services set for Sullivan County firefighter and paramedic

Image

Shakamak schools moved to virtual learning

Image

Kevin breaks down your beautiful forecast

Image

Trial for man accused of arson and murder continues

Image

Terre Haute man killed after police said he was crushed by a dumpster

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1518071

Reported Deaths: 26360
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59082510739
DuPage993151336
Will832471064
Lake734641039
Kane63236828
Winnebago36958533
Madison35834553
St. Clair33347546
McHenry31493303
Peoria24795352
Champaign24037172
Sangamon22570252
McLean20507198
Tazewell18769317
Rock Island16713332
Kankakee15635227
Kendall14494103
LaSalle13690265
Macon12799221
Vermilion11828164
Adams11539138
DeKalb10909124
Williamson9996141
Whiteside7518174
Boone727281
Jackson677371
Ogle664184
Grundy656680
Coles6537104
Clinton647094
Knox6129157
Franklin599785
Marion5833131
Macoupin571393
Henry561371
Jefferson5410126
Woodford527185
Livingston524994
Effingham519077
Stephenson511687
Randolph494591
Monroe486796
Morgan456594
Logan453868
Fulton448262
Christian438278
Lee437356
Montgomery423574
Bureau404686
Perry381467
Iroquois361369
Fayette350456
Saline337560
McDonough337353
Jersey305652
Douglas285036
Union278842
Crawford272227
Lawrence270629
Shelby263640
Pike236554
Wayne233554
Bond230324
Cass228627
Hancock227834
White222227
Richland218349
Clark216936
Ford215152
Carroll213237
Warren200551
Edgar198842
Clay197944
Jo Daviess194124
Washington191926
Johnson190519
Moultrie185829
Mason183849
Greene182836
De Witt178430
Wabash178013
Piatt174514
Massac171742
Mercer171134
Cumberland146021
Menard144512
Jasper132618
Marshall124319
Hamilton107317
Brown9777
Schuyler9067
Pulaski89211
Edwards83313
Stark72526
Scott6552
Gallatin6504
Alexander60011
Calhoun5922
Henderson58614
Putnam5194
Hardin50812
Pope4094
Unassigned822432
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 855031

Reported Deaths: 14419
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1172831869
Lake598041053
Allen48597717
Hamilton40695431
St. Joseph39282574
Elkhart31123479
Vanderburgh27324417
Tippecanoe25384237
Johnson21468403
Porter20521331
Hendricks20168330
Clark15848207
Madison15565359
Vigo14226262
Monroe13550185
LaPorte13289229
Delaware12391202
Howard12383250
Kosciusko10427127
Hancock9784154
Warrick9506165
Floyd9308192
Bartholomew9296160
Wayne8360205
Grant8149186
Morgan7918151
Boone7782108
Dubois6900119
Henry6790118
Marshall6781119
Dearborn672582
Noble669596
Cass6572115
Lawrence6217135
Jackson587378
Shelby577199
Gibson5474101
Huntington544486
Harrison535479
Montgomery521595
DeKalb513689
Clinton500160
Knox495095
Miami476275
Whitley471548
Putnam471465
Steuben453264
Jasper431759
Wabash431586
Jefferson411790
Adams406261
Ripley397071
White364455
Daviess3572102
Scott347959
Wells342581
Decatur342294
Greene338186
Clay337351
Posey325837
Fayette317967
Washington295643
Jennings295552
LaGrange290073
Spencer283032
Randolph273384
Fountain269852
Sullivan261247
Owen255661
Orange248957
Starke247860
Fulton235848
Jay230833
Perry224142
Carroll223024
Vermillion207145
Franklin199835
Rush195527
Tipton192251
Parke188218
Pike172335
Blackford149833
Pulaski138550
Newton128640
Crawford127018
Benton124815
Brown121445
Martin109715
Switzerland10419
Warren100115
Union84210
Ohio68811
Unassigned0439