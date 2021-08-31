Clear

Child Covid-19 hospitalizations reach a new high. That's not the only reason kids need to be protected from Delta, doctors say

Child Covid-19 hospitalizations reach a new high. That's not the only reason kids need to be protected from Delta, doctors say

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 6:30 PM
Updated: Aug 31, 2021 6:31 PM
Posted By: By Holly Yan, CNN

More kids were hospitalized with Covid-19 this month than any other time this past year -- further proving how seriously the Delta variant can hit any age group.

Between August 20 and 26, an average of 330 children were admitted to hospitals every day with Covid-19, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That's the highest rate of new Covid-19 hospitalizations among children in more than a year -- a record that was broken several times in August, according to CDC data.

"This virus that we're dealing with now is a game changer," said Dr. Mark Kline, physician-in-chief of Children's Hospital New Orleans.

"It's just so easily transmitted from person-to-person." As of August 9, he said, "half of the children that we've admitted have been under the age of 2."

Doctors say it's crucial to protect children against the Delta variant -- not just for the sake of their health and to keep in-person learning, but also to help prevent more aggressive variants from setting the entire country back.

204,000 new pediatric cases in one week

Since the last school year, a more contagious variant -- Alpha -- has been replaced by an even more contagious variant -- Delta -- as the dominant strain of coronavirus in the US.

In just two months, Delta jumped from 3% to more than 93% of sequenced coronavirus samples in the US, the CDC said.

Now, Covid-19 cases among children have "increased exponentially," the American Academy of Pediatrics said Tuesday.

During the week ending August 26, about more than 200,000 new childhood Covid-19 cases were reported, the AAP said.

That's a "five-fold increase the past month, rising from about 38,000 cases the week ending July 22nd to nearly 204,000 the past week."

Among kids getting hospitalized with Covid-19, many were previously healthy.

Almost half -- 46.4% -- of children hospitalized with Covid-19 between March 2020 and June 2021 had no known underlying condition, according to CDC data from almost 100 US counties.

MIS-C and long Covid can leave lasting impacts

Long-term Covid-19 complications can be significant for children -- even for some who initially had mild or no symptoms, the American Academy of Pediatrics said.

All pediatric patients who tested positive should have at least one follow-up exam with a pediatrician, the AAP said.

Pediatricians should watch out for residual or long-term Covid-19 problems such as respiratory symptoms, which can last three months or more; heart issues, including a type of heart inflammation known as myocarditis; cognitive problems such as "brain fog"; headache; fatigue and mental health issues, the AAP said.

Children who had moderate or severe Covid-19 may be at greater risk for subsequent heart disease, the pediatrician group said.

In some cases, children who start with mild or even no symptoms from Covid-19 end up hospitalized weeks or months later with a condition called MIS-C -- multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.

MIS-C is "a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19 in which different body parts become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs," the CDC says.

It happens when "the virus induces your body to make an immune response against your own blood vessels" -- which can cause inflammation of the blood vessels, said pediatrician Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital in Philadelphia.

Often, children with MIS-C don't start off very sick with Covid-19.

"Usually children are picked up incidentally as having (coronavirus). Someone in the family was infected, a friend was infected, so they got a PCR test. And they're found to be positive. ... Then they're fine," Offit said.

"Then a month goes by, and they develop a high fever. And evidence of lung, liver, kidney or heart damage. That's when they come to our hospital."

At least 4,404 cases of MIS-C had been reported between February 2020 and July 2021, including 37 deaths, the CDC said.

It said 99% of MIS-C patients had tested positive for coronavirus, and the other 1% had contact with someone with Covid-19.

The median age of patients with MIS-C was 9 years old.

"CDC is working to learn more about why some children and adolescents develop MIS-C after having COVID-19 or contact with someone with COVID-19, while others do not," the CDC says.

"Based on what we know now about MIS-C, the best way you can protect your child is by taking everyday actions to prevent your child and the entire household from getting the virus that causes COVID-19."

The best steps parents can take include getting vaccinated and vaccinating children ages 12 and up, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

And even if a parent is fully vaccinated, there's a small chance they could catch an asymptomatic breakthrough infection and pass the virus to their children.

That's why it's a good idea for all parents of young children to wear masks in public indoor settings, Walensky said.

But the best way to protect unvaccinated children, she said, "is to surround them with vaccinated people."

Protecting kids from Covid-19 is critical to keep them in schools

With the highly contagious Delta variant, the CDC recommends students from kindergarten through grade 12, along with teachers and visitors, wear masks in school.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends masks in schools for everyone older than 2.

"Our children deserve to have full-time, in person, safe learning with prevention measures in place. And that includes masking for everyone in schools," Walensky said.

Some students are returning to schools for the first time in a year. But long-awaited classroom learning can be quickly derailed by an infection or outbreak.

In Mississippi and Florida, thousands of students just starting their school year have already had to quarantine.

And it doesn't take much for Covid-19 to shut down a school again. Even one case can have a ripple effect on students, faculty and staff.

"We need adults to run schools, and if my adults are sick or needing to quarantine, I don't have adults present to provide the education," said Carlee Simon, superintendent of Alachua County Public Schools in Florida.

"When we have families that don't want to have masks on their child, what they're doing is not only (increasing the) chance they will have to be quarantined," Simon said.

If a student gets infected, "they will also have other students who did have masks on who would also need to be quarantined."

"Everybody wants to move forward. Nobody wants to have masks forever," Simon said. But "we would like to be able to be safe and have instructional time with our students."

In addition to masks in schools, the CDC recommends layering other strategies such as improved ventilation, physical distancing and testing on a screening basis.

Children can accidentally help spur new variants

Protecting children from getting Covid-19 can help everyone in the long run, doctors say.

As coronavirus keeps spreading, replicating itself in new people, the more chances it has to mutate -- potentially leading to even more contagious variants or one that might evade vaccines.

"That's, of course, the concern," Walensky said.

Fully vaccinated people are less likely to get infected with the Delta variant.

But unvaccinated people -- including unvaccinated children -- are more susceptible to infection. And they can unknowingly help with the creation of new variants, Offit said.

"If we are going to continue to allow this virus to spread, we're going to continue to allow these variants to be created," he said.

"We're not going to be able to stop this pandemic until we have a significant percentage of the population vaccinated."

Covid-19 deaths in children shouldn't be ignored, CDC chief says

While children are far less likely to die from Covid-19 than adults, the deaths are still significant, Walensky said.

At least 496 US children have died from Covid-19, according to CDC data. For the 2019-20 flu season, the CDC reported 199 confirmed pediatric flu deaths and an estimated 434 pediatric flu deaths.

One reason Covid-19 is deadlier for children than other infectious diseases is because many children are vaccinated against other diseases, said Dr. James Campbell, professor of pediatrics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

"Nobody's dying of polio, nobody's dying of measles in the United States. Nobody's dying of diphtheria," Campbell said.

But while children ages 12 to 17 can get a Covid-19 vaccine, many have not done so. And it could be several more months before a vaccine is authorized for children younger than 12.

Rebecca Calloway's 7-year-old daughter, Georgia, is one of thousands of young children testing various doses of Covid-19 vaccines to make sure they're safe and effective before they get authorized.

Part of the reason Calloway enrolled Georgia in the pediatric vaccine trial is because she recently lost her 3-year-old daughter to another unexpected disease -- Type 1 diabetes -- and doesn't want any more families to lose a child to Covid-19.

While childhood deaths from Covid-19 and Type 1 diabetes are rare, Calloway said, "You don't want to be that statistic."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Partly Cloudy & Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Here's your chance to add some colorful mums to your yard while helping a good cause

Image

ScaleTrains brings its show to Oblong

Image

Pitch competition at Launch Terre Haute hopes to bring new business downtown

Image

THPD Detective Greg Ferency to be added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C.

Image

Mortgage Relief programs for veterans

Image

Services set for Sullivan County firefighter and paramedic

Image

Shakamak schools moved to virtual learning

Image

Kevin breaks down your beautiful forecast

Image

Trial for man accused of arson and murder continues

Image

Terre Haute man killed after police said he was crushed by a dumpster

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1518071

Reported Deaths: 26360
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59082510739
DuPage993151336
Will832471064
Lake734641039
Kane63236828
Winnebago36958533
Madison35834553
St. Clair33347546
McHenry31493303
Peoria24795352
Champaign24037172
Sangamon22570252
McLean20507198
Tazewell18769317
Rock Island16713332
Kankakee15635227
Kendall14494103
LaSalle13690265
Macon12799221
Vermilion11828164
Adams11539138
DeKalb10909124
Williamson9996141
Whiteside7518174
Boone727281
Jackson677371
Ogle664184
Grundy656680
Coles6537104
Clinton647094
Knox6129157
Franklin599785
Marion5833131
Macoupin571393
Henry561371
Jefferson5410126
Woodford527185
Livingston524994
Effingham519077
Stephenson511687
Randolph494591
Monroe486796
Morgan456594
Logan453868
Fulton448262
Christian438278
Lee437356
Montgomery423574
Bureau404686
Perry381467
Iroquois361369
Fayette350456
Saline337560
McDonough337353
Jersey305652
Douglas285036
Union278842
Crawford272227
Lawrence270629
Shelby263640
Pike236554
Wayne233554
Bond230324
Cass228627
Hancock227834
White222227
Richland218349
Clark216936
Ford215152
Carroll213237
Warren200551
Edgar198842
Clay197944
Jo Daviess194124
Washington191926
Johnson190519
Moultrie185829
Mason183849
Greene182836
De Witt178430
Wabash178013
Piatt174514
Massac171742
Mercer171134
Cumberland146021
Menard144512
Jasper132618
Marshall124319
Hamilton107317
Brown9777
Schuyler9067
Pulaski89211
Edwards83313
Stark72526
Scott6552
Gallatin6504
Alexander60011
Calhoun5922
Henderson58614
Putnam5194
Hardin50812
Pope4094
Unassigned822432
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 855031

Reported Deaths: 14419
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1172831869
Lake598041053
Allen48597717
Hamilton40695431
St. Joseph39282574
Elkhart31123479
Vanderburgh27324417
Tippecanoe25384237
Johnson21468403
Porter20521331
Hendricks20168330
Clark15848207
Madison15565359
Vigo14226262
Monroe13550185
LaPorte13289229
Delaware12391202
Howard12383250
Kosciusko10427127
Hancock9784154
Warrick9506165
Floyd9308192
Bartholomew9296160
Wayne8360205
Grant8149186
Morgan7918151
Boone7782108
Dubois6900119
Henry6790118
Marshall6781119
Dearborn672582
Noble669596
Cass6572115
Lawrence6217135
Jackson587378
Shelby577199
Gibson5474101
Huntington544486
Harrison535479
Montgomery521595
DeKalb513689
Clinton500160
Knox495095
Miami476275
Whitley471548
Putnam471465
Steuben453264
Jasper431759
Wabash431586
Jefferson411790
Adams406261
Ripley397071
White364455
Daviess3572102
Scott347959
Wells342581
Decatur342294
Greene338186
Clay337351
Posey325837
Fayette317967
Washington295643
Jennings295552
LaGrange290073
Spencer283032
Randolph273384
Fountain269852
Sullivan261247
Owen255661
Orange248957
Starke247860
Fulton235848
Jay230833
Perry224142
Carroll223024
Vermillion207145
Franklin199835
Rush195527
Tipton192251
Parke188218
Pike172335
Blackford149833
Pulaski138550
Newton128640
Crawford127018
Benton124815
Brown121445
Martin109715
Switzerland10419
Warren100115
Union84210
Ohio68811
Unassigned0439