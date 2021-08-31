Clear

Investors are starting to play defense as the bull run matures

Investors are starting to play defense as the bull run matures

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Aug 31, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

As the economic recovery from Covid-19 has progressed this year, investors have had plenty of opportunities to place winning bets. Wagering against the bull run in stocks hasn't been one of them.

What's happening: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both closed at all-time highs on Monday after shares of Apple, Google owner Alphabet, Facebook and Nvidia all hit new records.

But even as tech stocks continue their dizzying ascent, some on Wall Street have decided it's time to play defense.

Exchange-traded funds tracking traditionally "defensive" sectors — health care, utilities and real estate — outperformed in July and August.

The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund is up 7.5% so far this quarter, while the broader S&P 500 has risen 5.4%. The iShares US Utilities ETF has climbed 7.7%, while the iShares US Real Estate ETF has increased 6.2%.

Companies that produce consumer staples, which also get a boost when investors turn defensive, have notched more muted gains. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has risen 3% in July and August.

Bank of America's global fund manager survey published earlier this month noted this "more defensive" tilt. Health care was the top sector among fund managers for the first time since November 2020.

What it means: As the contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 casts a haze over the economy, some investors may be getting nervous and thinking about how to protect their profits.

There are also signs that the global growth is losing some momentum.

China's economy stalled in August, according to an official survey released Tuesday. Manufacturing activity fell to 50.1 in August from 50.4 in July. That was just above the 50-point mark indicating expansion rather than contraction, but still the slowest rate of growth since the start of the pandemic.

Service industries, which now account for a larger slice of the world's second biggest economy, fared even worse. The non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index plunged to 47.5 from 53.3 in July, the first contraction since February 2020.

Investors aren't just watching China. In late July, Goldman Sachs slashed its forecast for US economic activity in the second half of the year, pointing to sluggish consumer spending on services as well as the threat posed by the Delta strain. (Not to mention inflation and what the Federal Reserve does next.)

Step back: LPL Financial's Ryan Detrick noted to clients this week that the S&P 500 hasn't had a 5% pullback once this year. This usually happens three times a year on average. It's no surprise, then, that at this point in the rally — with risks on the horizon — some on Wall Street are turning cautious.

Travel stocks fall as Europe drops US travelers from safe list

The European Union recommended Monday that Americans should be banned from nonessential travel to its member states after a rise in Covid-19 cases in the United States — hitting shares of airlines that have been benefiting from the gradual return of transatlantic travel.

The details: Countries within the 27-nation bloc, which includes France, Italy and Germany, have been advised to reinstate coronavirus-related restrictions and halt the arrival of tourists from the United States and five other countries.

The guidance isn't binding, leaving the final decision up to each individual EU country. But it's a blow to companies that had been planning for a more sustainable return to travel on the heels of vaccination campaigns.

The move could also have a negative impact on tourism-dependent economies in the bloc, including Spain and Portugal.

Investor insight: US airline stocks fell Monday. Shares of United Airlines fell 3.8%, while American Airlines dropped 3.5% and Delta Air Lines shed 3.9%.

"United has worked closely with the EU and governing bodies around the world throughout the pandemic to safely reopen travel," the airline said in a statement. "We'll continue to monitor how member states respond to this new guidance and keep our customers informed about any changes to their travel plans."

European airlines also took a hit Tuesday. British Airways parent IAG's stock dipped 3.7% in early trading in London, while budget carriers EasyJet and Ryanair lost 2.2% and 3.1%, respectively. Air France KLM's stock dropped 1.2% in Paris.

Is the Zoom era coming to an end?

Since the start of the pandemic, video conferencing has become an integral part of millions of lives around the world. And the name of one business has been synonymous with the boom: Zoom.

But the company's latest earnings report, which posted after US markets closed Monday, signals that the newly-minted Zoom generation may be getting weary of all the screen time.

The scoop: Zoom Video reported revenue of more than $1 billion for the first time in the second quarter, logging a 54% year-over-year increase. But it warned that a slowdown in demand was coming as some workers head back to the office and business travel resumes.

"We feel good that people are out moving around the world, but it's certainly creating some headwinds, as we said, in the online segment of our business," Kelly Steckelberg, the company's chief financial officer, said on a call with analysts. This easing of demand is happening "a little bit more quickly than we expected," she added.

Shares are off 12% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Zooming out: The ubiquity of Zoom over the past 18 months has sent its stock soaring. Shares have gained more than 400% since the beginning of 2020. But despite the spread of the Delta variant, a growing desire for a (modified) return to normal will make that trajectory very hard to sustain.

Up next

NetEase reports results before US markets open. CrowdStrike follows after the close.

Also today: US consumer confidence data for August posts at 10 a.m. ET.

Coming tomorrow: The latest ADP private employment report is a crucial preview of the official government jobs report due Friday.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Scattered Showers this Afternoon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: Scattered rain, cloudy. High: 82

Image

All You Need to Know Tuesday

Image

Local community garden receives grant money for improvements

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

Veteran suicide rates

Image

Plans for Knox County Jail expansion go $10 million over budget

Image

Illinois mask mandates are now in effect - but not everyone agrees with the decision

Image

Storms, rain, and then a cool down - Kevin explains

Image

Administrative law judge to oversee Lucy Luck's appeal for casino license

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1518071

Reported Deaths: 26360
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59082510739
DuPage993151336
Will832471064
Lake734641039
Kane63236828
Winnebago36958533
Madison35834553
St. Clair33347546
McHenry31493303
Peoria24795352
Champaign24037172
Sangamon22570252
McLean20507198
Tazewell18769317
Rock Island16713332
Kankakee15635227
Kendall14494103
LaSalle13690265
Macon12799221
Vermilion11828164
Adams11539138
DeKalb10909124
Williamson9996141
Whiteside7518174
Boone727281
Jackson677371
Ogle664184
Grundy656680
Coles6537104
Clinton647094
Knox6129157
Franklin599785
Marion5833131
Macoupin571393
Henry561371
Jefferson5410126
Woodford527185
Livingston524994
Effingham519077
Stephenson511687
Randolph494591
Monroe486796
Morgan456594
Logan453868
Fulton448262
Christian438278
Lee437356
Montgomery423574
Bureau404686
Perry381467
Iroquois361369
Fayette350456
Saline337560
McDonough337353
Jersey305652
Douglas285036
Union278842
Crawford272227
Lawrence270629
Shelby263640
Pike236554
Wayne233554
Bond230324
Cass228627
Hancock227834
White222227
Richland218349
Clark216936
Ford215152
Carroll213237
Warren200551
Edgar198842
Clay197944
Jo Daviess194124
Washington191926
Johnson190519
Moultrie185829
Mason183849
Greene182836
De Witt178430
Wabash178013
Piatt174514
Massac171742
Mercer171134
Cumberland146021
Menard144512
Jasper132618
Marshall124319
Hamilton107317
Brown9777
Schuyler9067
Pulaski89211
Edwards83313
Stark72526
Scott6552
Gallatin6504
Alexander60011
Calhoun5922
Henderson58614
Putnam5194
Hardin50812
Pope4094
Unassigned822432
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 855031

Reported Deaths: 14419
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1172831869
Lake598041053
Allen48597717
Hamilton40695431
St. Joseph39282574
Elkhart31123479
Vanderburgh27324417
Tippecanoe25384237
Johnson21468403
Porter20521331
Hendricks20168330
Clark15848207
Madison15565359
Vigo14226262
Monroe13550185
LaPorte13289229
Delaware12391202
Howard12383250
Kosciusko10427127
Hancock9784154
Warrick9506165
Floyd9308192
Bartholomew9296160
Wayne8360205
Grant8149186
Morgan7918151
Boone7782108
Dubois6900119
Henry6790118
Marshall6781119
Dearborn672582
Noble669596
Cass6572115
Lawrence6217135
Jackson587378
Shelby577199
Gibson5474101
Huntington544486
Harrison535479
Montgomery521595
DeKalb513689
Clinton500160
Knox495095
Miami476275
Whitley471548
Putnam471465
Steuben453264
Jasper431759
Wabash431586
Jefferson411790
Adams406261
Ripley397071
White364455
Daviess3572102
Scott347959
Wells342581
Decatur342294
Greene338186
Clay337351
Posey325837
Fayette317967
Washington295643
Jennings295552
LaGrange290073
Spencer283032
Randolph273384
Fountain269852
Sullivan261247
Owen255661
Orange248957
Starke247860
Fulton235848
Jay230833
Perry224142
Carroll223024
Vermillion207145
Franklin199835
Rush195527
Tipton192251
Parke188218
Pike172335
Blackford149833
Pulaski138550
Newton128640
Crawford127018
Benton124815
Brown121445
Martin109715
Switzerland10419
Warren100115
Union84210
Ohio68811
Unassigned0439