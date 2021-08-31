Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A parent's primary role: Protecting our kids against hopelessness

A parent's primary role: Protecting our kids against hopelessness

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 6:30 AM
Updated: Aug 31, 2021 6:30 AM
Posted By: By Jessica DuLong, CNN

Given the pandemic's extra stressors, it can be hard for parents to know what's weighing on our kids or how to help.

Whether adolescents are struggling with the impact of Covid-19 on their lives or more ordinary issues around friends, grades, extracurriculars or graduation and what comes after, psychologist Lisa Damour offers clear prescriptions for parents.

Parents' primary job, she said, is to help "guard our kids against an overall sense of hopelessness." Easier said than done — these days, especially — but the stakes are too high not to try.

Just as she does on her podcast, Ask Lisa: The Psychology of Parenting, with her Adolescence column for "The New York Times" and in her books, "Untangled: Guiding Teenage Girls Through the Seven Transitions into Adulthood " and "Under Pressure: Confronting the Epidemic of Stress and Anxiety in Girls," Damour offers sane, science-backed perspectives on how parents can best help their teens and tweens through these tough times.

This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

CNN: Protecting kids against hopelessness is no easy feat when we adults are struggling. What insights into the brains of teens and tweens can help parents in these moments?

Lisa Damour: Teenagers' brains are neurologically gawky as they undergo an extraordinary remodeling process that makes the brain faster, more efficient and more powerful. This proceeds back-to-front, from the more primitive regions of the brain to the more sophisticated.

Because the emotions are housed in the more primitive regions, the capacity to feel things intensely gets upgraded before the ability to maintain perspective. By around age 13, if a teenager becomes upset, the activated emotion centers of the brain are sufficiently powerful that they can outmatch the reasoning frontal lobes and cause a real crashing emotional meltdown.

It's important for parents to remember that — given a little time, space and loving support — teens will usually reregulate on their own. When their frontal lobes come back online, their reasoning is excellent. Everybody's exhausted, everybody's tired. That hamstrings everybody's patience and perspective. Adults are neurologically advantaged here, so our job is to take very good care of ourselves so that we can provide the auxiliary support.

CNN: Youth depression and anxiety doubled during the pandemic. What do teens and tweens need right now to help them put into context the intensity of their emotions?

Damour: First, anxiety is only pathological when a person overestimates the danger they are in or underestimates their ability to manage it. If kids are feeling anxious about returning to school during a peak in Covid infections, rather than minimize their fears, we want to explore with them the actual level of danger and what control they have to mitigate it.

My older daughter is vaccinated, will be expected to wear a mask at school, and has a decent amount of control over regulating the physical distance she keeps from others.

Talking through those precautions helps clarify her own ability to minimize risk. Identifying what we can control helps. Hopefully you can control enough variables to get the danger to a level that feels tolerable. But feeling anxious right now is not at all out of line or irrational.

CNN: You write that anxiety and stress offer gifts as well as discomfort, even in theset extraordinary times. What benefits do these emotions bring?

Damour: Anxiety is an alarm system that alerts us to possible threats. That makes it an extraordinarily beneficial emotion. It's a gift handed down to us by evolution. Adults might experience it when somebody swerves in front of us while we're driving. A middle schooler might experience it if they haven't started studying for a big test. That is good, healthy feedback on what's going on around us and where or how we want to better position ourselves.

Stress is an absolute given in life. It occurs anytime we are adapting to new conditions, stretching beyond our established capacities. There's no growth in the absence of stress.

In fact, school is supposed to be stressful. We want kids to be doing work they find challenging. We only worry about stress if it overwhelms someone's coping capacity or if it is chronic and unrelenting, and there's no opportunity to recover and take a break and consolidate those gains. Weightlifters work out hard and then deliberately create time for muscle rest and repair. That recovery process is as essential to growth as any challenges we deliberately seek out or inevitably encounter.

CNN: How can parents know if their child has reached a point of problematic stress?

Damour: The weightlifting recovery metaphor helps us here again. If a young person has a chance to rest but things don't get better, there are probably grounds for concern. The analogy here is injury. If you have a tough workout at the gym then rest, you should feel good a couple of days later. But if you injure yourself, just resting for a couple of days won't fix the problem. Constructive stress comes from challenges that help us grow, not those that leave us incapacitated after the fact.

CNN: How can a parent gauge the difference between an adolescent who's in recovery mode and one who's withdrawing out of unhealthy avoidance?

Damour: Avoidance is something that people of all ages instinctively want to do when they feel anxious or overwhelmed. Problematic avoidance will offer short-term relief but create long-term difficulty. We want to be on high alert for avoidance as the go-to strategy for managing distress, because it doesn't work, over time.

The beautiful thing about teenagers is, we can ask them to reflect with us on how they're doing. A terrific first step for a worried parent is to say, "I noticed you've been sleeping a lot lately. Part of me is so glad to see you resting and recovering. Part of me is wondering if everything's okay. Is there anything that you are worried about or that I need to be thinking about?"

With that approach you're likely to recruit their mature side into the conversation. Our teenagers have two sides: their immature, impulsive, sometimes regressive side and their thoughtful, broad-minded, ambitious, self-protective side. The side that you speak to will be the side that shows up for the conversation.

CNN: You say parents need to worry about kids feeling alone with psychological pain — that, like all of us, kids need to feel seen. How can we do that?

Damour: Parents underestimate how powerful empathy is in terms of helping kids feel better. Too often we jump straight into problem-solving mode when they just want us to listen and say, "Oh, that really stinks. I'm so sorry." Either that's as much of a solution as they need, or they'll go figure out their own solution. The two most useful lines in all of parenting teenagers are:

  • Do you want my help, or do you just need to vent? And...
  • Is there anything I can do that won't make this worse?

Those will usually cover your bases.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Scattered Showers this Afternoon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local community garden receives grant money for improvements

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

Veteran suicide rates

Image

Plans for Knox County Jail expansion go $10 million over budget

Image

Illinois mask mandates are now in effect - but not everyone agrees with the decision

Image

Storms, rain, and then a cool down - Kevin explains

Image

Administrative law judge to oversee Lucy Luck's appeal for casino license

Image

Jury selection starts for Vigo County man accused of killing his brother

Image

62 hospitalized, 18 in ICU, and 15 on ventilators - Union Hospital brings back the medical tent as COVID-19 cases surge

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1518071

Reported Deaths: 26360
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59082510739
DuPage993151336
Will832471064
Lake734641039
Kane63236828
Winnebago36958533
Madison35834553
St. Clair33347546
McHenry31493303
Peoria24795352
Champaign24037172
Sangamon22570252
McLean20507198
Tazewell18769317
Rock Island16713332
Kankakee15635227
Kendall14494103
LaSalle13690265
Macon12799221
Vermilion11828164
Adams11539138
DeKalb10909124
Williamson9996141
Whiteside7518174
Boone727281
Jackson677371
Ogle664184
Grundy656680
Coles6537104
Clinton647094
Knox6129157
Franklin599785
Marion5833131
Macoupin571393
Henry561371
Jefferson5410126
Woodford527185
Livingston524994
Effingham519077
Stephenson511687
Randolph494591
Monroe486796
Morgan456594
Logan453868
Fulton448262
Christian438278
Lee437356
Montgomery423574
Bureau404686
Perry381467
Iroquois361369
Fayette350456
Saline337560
McDonough337353
Jersey305652
Douglas285036
Union278842
Crawford272227
Lawrence270629
Shelby263640
Pike236554
Wayne233554
Bond230324
Cass228627
Hancock227834
White222227
Richland218349
Clark216936
Ford215152
Carroll213237
Warren200551
Edgar198842
Clay197944
Jo Daviess194124
Washington191926
Johnson190519
Moultrie185829
Mason183849
Greene182836
De Witt178430
Wabash178013
Piatt174514
Massac171742
Mercer171134
Cumberland146021
Menard144512
Jasper132618
Marshall124319
Hamilton107317
Brown9777
Schuyler9067
Pulaski89211
Edwards83313
Stark72526
Scott6552
Gallatin6504
Alexander60011
Calhoun5922
Henderson58614
Putnam5194
Hardin50812
Pope4094
Unassigned822432
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 855031

Reported Deaths: 14419
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1172831869
Lake598041053
Allen48597717
Hamilton40695431
St. Joseph39282574
Elkhart31123479
Vanderburgh27324417
Tippecanoe25384237
Johnson21468403
Porter20521331
Hendricks20168330
Clark15848207
Madison15565359
Vigo14226262
Monroe13550185
LaPorte13289229
Delaware12391202
Howard12383250
Kosciusko10427127
Hancock9784154
Warrick9506165
Floyd9308192
Bartholomew9296160
Wayne8360205
Grant8149186
Morgan7918151
Boone7782108
Dubois6900119
Henry6790118
Marshall6781119
Dearborn672582
Noble669596
Cass6572115
Lawrence6217135
Jackson587378
Shelby577199
Gibson5474101
Huntington544486
Harrison535479
Montgomery521595
DeKalb513689
Clinton500160
Knox495095
Miami476275
Whitley471548
Putnam471465
Steuben453264
Jasper431759
Wabash431586
Jefferson411790
Adams406261
Ripley397071
White364455
Daviess3572102
Scott347959
Wells342581
Decatur342294
Greene338186
Clay337351
Posey325837
Fayette317967
Washington295643
Jennings295552
LaGrange290073
Spencer283032
Randolph273384
Fountain269852
Sullivan261247
Owen255661
Orange248957
Starke247860
Fulton235848
Jay230833
Perry224142
Carroll223024
Vermillion207145
Franklin199835
Rush195527
Tipton192251
Parke188218
Pike172335
Blackford149833
Pulaski138550
Newton128640
Crawford127018
Benton124815
Brown121445
Martin109715
Switzerland10419
Warren100115
Union84210
Ohio68811
Unassigned0439