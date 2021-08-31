Clear

'The possibilities are endless on how fast we can go,' says Paralympian David Brown, the world's fastest blind athlete

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 1:20 AM
Updated: Aug 31, 2021 1:20 AM
Posted By: By George Ramsay, CNN Video produced by Stefania Dall'Armi

It was in the stands of Beijing's Bird's Nest stadium that David Brown's dreams of a career in track and field started to take hold.

Brown, who has been blind since the age of 13, remembers taking in the "spots and colors" of the Paralympic Games in Beijing as his friends dictated what was happening down on the track.

"I'm like: 'Hey, some of these guys have the same sight that I do, it sounds like,'" Brown recalls to CNN Sport. "They're down there running and they're doing this ... and I'm like: 'Yo, this is possible. I can do this.'"

That was in 2008, but fast-forward 13 years and Brown is now preparing to defend his crown in the 100-meter T11 event at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

Aside from winning a Paralympic gold medal in 2016, the 28-year-old Brown also lays claim to being the first totally blind athlete to run under 11 seconds in the 100m with his classification record of 10.92 seconds.

But the transition from fan in the stands to record-breaking athlete didn't happen overnight. Growing up, Brown turned his hand to many sports -- basketball, wrestling, goalball (a team sport designed specifically for visually-impaired athletes) and volleyball to name a few -- before settling on the track.

He raced in 600 and 60-meter events with the track team at the Missouri School for the Blind in St. Louis -- gripping a clothesline-like wire that ran alongside the track for assistance -- and from there gradually transitioned to running with a guide.

"I was in very big denial of my sight, which is one thing, so there were times when I would run and I didn't run with a guide because I thought I could see," Brown says. He was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease at 15 months old, which resulted in glaucoma and ultimately losing his sight years later.

Brown continues: "I was able to see well enough to not necessarily stay in my lanes when I was racing, but I was able to see well enough to stay on the track. So that's how I got through a lot of things for a while. I didn't start running with a guide officially until I was 17 years old."

READ: Tokyo Paralympics will have no spectators as Covid-19 situation in Japan remains serious

'Like a three-legged race'

Running with a guide is a difficult art to master. Athletes in Brown's T11 category -- which is those with "very low visual acuity and/or no light perception" -- run on a tether; the guide's role is to make sure competitors stay in lane and know how the race is progressing.

"We're running like a three-legged race," Brown explains.

"They're having to adapt to me and my running style and to pretty much how fast and how slow I'm going -- my body language.

"They have to be one, in great condition; two, very fast; three, to be able to synchronize their steps with how fast or how slow I'm moving my arms and my legs. Making those adaptations is very vital."

"Untethered," a film released on August 3 and produced by Swiss sportswear brand On, tells the story of Brown and his relationship with guide runner Jerome Avery.

Avery, a top sprinter in his own right, finished outside the Olympic qualifying spots at the US track and field trials in 2000 and 2004. He has been a guide runner with US Paralympics since 2004.

An injury to Avery in the buildup to this year's Games means he and Brown won't run together Tokyo -- a big challenge for Brown as he looks to defend his Rio gold, given he and Avery have competed together for seven years.

"It will be different, it will be a big shift and a change," Brown said of the prospect of competing with a new guide. "But I'm looking forward to seeing what happens, honestly."

READ: Afghan turmoil shattering dream of trapped athletes is 'heartbreaking,' says IPC chief

'Everything has a tempo'

Referenced in "Untethered" is Brown's love for music. He says he has an eclectic taste -- including classical, country, gospel, jazz and reggae -- and plays drums and piano at his local church. In the film, he meets Tariq Trotter, the rap artist better known as Black Thought.

To an extent, it's an interest that benefits Brown's athletic career and the practice of running with a guide.

"Everything has a tempo, you know, and there's a certain beat that we will, I guess, go to in the sense of running," he says.

"Of course, you see it in the track room. They say, 'Oh, he's taken 234 steps a minute,' or something like that. You could think of it like beats per minute ... it can help get on the same page as far as synchronizing goes."

Brown adds, however, that using a tether is the best way for a runner and guide to synchronize.

"Say I'm off a step and they're on ... you won't feel that or you won't even notice that if you don't have the tether on," he says. "The more you have the tether on, the more that you do with the tether, whether it be a slow tempo or a fast tempo, the better."

Lowering records

The track in Tokyo's Olympic Stadium is a favorable one for sprinters, yielding fast times during the Olympic Games. Brown's world record could be threatened in the coming weeks as the Paralympics get underway, although he remains unfazed by the idea of one of his rivals beating his time.

"If somebody breaks my world record ... that means our classification is getting faster and that's the furthering of the sport," he says. "And that's what it's all about at the end of the day. I was just the catalyst for all this."

Having changed guides in the buildup to the Paralympics, Brown has tempered expectations going into the Games.

But that's not to say that fast times -- and more world records -- aren't on his mind further down the line.

"We're training towards the future," says Brown. "We're already looking at Paris.

"Our training has not been where I guess you could say technically Games training would be, so I don't know about Tokyo, necessarily, but next year or the following year after that -- that's where I'm saying: 'Hey, look out because it's going to get pretty lethal over on this end.' We have a lot of great guides that we are training up.

"If everything keeps going in the direction that it's going, the possibilities are endless on how fast we can go and how low we can lower this thing."

CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1156931862
Lake594651052
Allen47928714
Hamilton40241431
St. Joseph39019573
Elkhart30970479
Vanderburgh26766413
Tippecanoe25154237
Johnson21138401
Porter20402331
Hendricks19854329
Clark15596207
Madison15332357
Vigo14045262
Monroe13419184
LaPorte13210229
Delaware12190202
Howard12172249
Kosciusko10309127
Hancock9635154
Warrick9321161
Floyd9175192
Bartholomew9121159
Wayne8139205
Grant8040186
Morgan7769150
Boone7699107
Dubois6837119
Marshall6730118
Henry6682117
Dearborn663682
Noble657895
Cass6493114
Lawrence6073135
Jackson575078
Shelby565798
Huntington536786
Gibson5311100
Harrison529179
Montgomery509495
DeKalb505989
Clinton495959
Knox492892
Miami470775
Putnam464965
Whitley463648
Steuben448364
Jasper427658
Wabash421586
Jefferson404990
Adams401361
Ripley390671
White360755
Daviess3504102
Scott337759
Wells336481
Decatur332794
Clay331351
Greene330686
Posey320137
Fayette312967
Washington289143
LaGrange288473
Jennings287552
Spencer277731
Randolph270184
Fountain265252
Sullivan253446
Owen252261
Starke245860
Orange241057
Fulton231748
Jay225133
Carroll220724
Perry219942
Vermillion205445
Franklin195935
Rush193227
Tipton190551
Parke184218
Pike167335
Blackford147033
Pulaski136450
Newton128040
Crawford122618
Benton121715
Brown120144
Martin107515
Switzerland10169
Warren98915
Union82710
Ohio68311
Unassigned0437