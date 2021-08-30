Clear

100,000 more people could die by December, Fauci says. But it is still possible to turn it around

100,000 more people could die by December, Fauci says. But it is still possible to turn it around

Posted: Aug 30, 2021 4:20 AM
Updated: Aug 30, 2021 4:20 AM
Posted By: By Amanda Sealy and Hollie Silverman, CNN

With nearly 100,000 Americans hospitalized with Covid-19 and infections surging among the unvaccinated population, it's possible another 100,000 people could die from the virus by December, according to a recent University of Washington model.

"What is going on now is both entirely predictable, but entirely preventable," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN's Jake Tapper Sunday, saying the outcome of the model is possible. "We know we have the wherewithal with vaccines to turn this around."

Around 80 million eligible Americans are still not vaccinated -- the very group that could help turn the pandemic around, Fauci said.

"We could do it efficiently and quickly if we just get those people vaccinated. That's why it's so important now, in this crisis that we're in that people put aside any ideologic, political or other differences, and just get vaccinated," he said.

But with a daily average of 155,000 newly reported infections, many hospitals are buckling under the weight of another surge.

Across the south last week, many hospitals were reporting oxygen shortages amid a rise in hospitalizations from the virus.

Among those hospitalizations were pediatric patients, which have also been increasing since students returned to classrooms in some areas.

Thousands of children were in quarantine over the past week due to Covid-19 exposure, creating an uncertain start to the school year as officials, teachers and parents weigh safety precautions.

Vaccines a possibility for children under 12 in coming months

While vaccines are currently the best defense against the spread of the virus, they have not yet been approved for those under the age of 12.

For these children, masking and vaccination of the adults and teens around them are their only protection. But that could change in the coming months.

Pfizer is working to file data that would help authorize its vaccine for those ages 5 to 11, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, said Sunday on CBS.

Gottlieb, who is on the board of Pfizer, said the drug maker could be in a position to file the data for authorization "at some point in September."

He went on to say that Pfizer could then file the application for Emergency Use Authorization for this age group "potentially as early as October."

Gottlieb told CBS's Ed O'Keefe Sunday that "we have to throw everything we can" at minimizing cases among school children.

"I don't think that we should be going into the school year lifting the mitigation that may have worked and probably did work last year to control outbreaks in the school setting, until we have firm evidence on what works and what doesn't," he explained, adding measures such as frequent testing and putting students in social pods "are probably the two most effective steps schools can be taking."

Schools that have been successful in mitigating spread include those that frequently test, contact trace, and set quarantine protocols when a positive case is detected.

"Using masks and improving ventilation is also going to be very important. And finally, getting kids vaccinated. About 50% of kids who are eligible to be vaccinated, have been vaccinated. So there's still a lot of work we can do there, getting parents more information trying to encourage parents to vaccinate their children," Gottlieb added.

Fauci echoed those sentiments when he told CNN Sunday he would support a mandate for school children to be vaccinated should the FDA approve use of the vaccine in those under 12.

"I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci said.

He pointed out that this wouldn't be out of the question, saying that schools already have many vaccine mandates in place.

"This is not something new. We have mandates in many places in schools, particularly public schools that if in fact you want a child to come in -- we've done this for decades and decades requiring (vaccines for) polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis. So this would not be something new, requiring vaccinations for children to come to school," he explained.

Boosters and treatments

Those who are already vaccinated will still likely need a booster shot to fight the spread of new variants.

Starting the week of September 20, those who received their second shot eight months ago should be eligible for their third, according to Fauci, who noted there is flexibility in the plan based on the data that is available.

On Wednesday, Pfizer began submitting data to the FDA for approval of a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine.

"There is no doubt in my mind that we need to give individuals who received the two doses of mRNA, a third boost. There's no doubt based on the data we've seen," Fauci explained

The possibility of a third dose comes as many hospitals face an uptick in hospitalizations and a decrease in supplies, with cases in the south increasing as available oxygen -- a key component in treating those with the virus -- has decreased.

"We've had some very challenging situations over the last couple of weeks, where hospitals have had their oxygen deliveries disrupted with hours delay, putting them in a situation where they've had very low oxygen supplies," Mary Mayhew, president and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association, told CNN. "Hospitals are using 3-4 times the amount of oxygen they would normally use," she added.

Another ongoing challenge in the fight against Covid has been misinformation, the latest example of which has people taking anti-parasitic medicine in an attempt to fight the virus.

Fauci urged those considering taking the drug Invermectin -- which is used to treat parasites such as worms and lice in humans and is used by veterinarians to de-worm large animals -- to avoid it.

"Don't do it," he said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday. "There's no evidence whatsoever that that works and it could potentially have toxicity ... with people who have gone to poison control centers because they've taken the drug at a ridiculous dose and wind up getting sick, there's no clinical evidence that indicates that this works."

The CDC already sent out a warning about the drug, saying it has seen an increase in reports of severe illness caused by the drug to poison centers.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Mostly cloudy evening, scattered showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Jalen Moore Basketball Camp a Big Success

Image

Sunday: Mostly sunny with pop-up storms in the afternoon. High: 90

Image

Northview Girls Soccer Still Searching for Their First Win

Image

South Boys Soccer Upsets Evansville North

Image

Terre Haute South Volleyball Stays Hot

Image

ISU Football Starts the 2021 Season on a High Note

Image

Hatchets Football Drops Make-up Season Opener

Image

Illinois Begins the Bielema Era with a Win

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1508005

Reported Deaths: 26322
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58809910733
DuPage987801336
Will828131062
Lake729851038
Kane62933825
Winnebago36727532
Madison35558552
St. Clair33083543
McHenry31296302
Peoria24677351
Champaign23763172
Sangamon22288251
McLean20343197
Tazewell18636317
Rock Island16554332
Kankakee15523226
Kendall14375102
LaSalle13611265
Macon12601221
Vermilion11674162
Adams11424137
DeKalb10843124
Williamson9848140
Whiteside7492174
Boone723881
Jackson665771
Ogle659884
Grundy653680
Coles6473104
Clinton641894
Knox6081157
Franklin589384
Marion5740130
Macoupin561893
Henry555471
Jefferson5353126
Woodford522584
Livingston522094
Effingham511377
Stephenson509587
Randolph491391
Monroe484396
Morgan454794
Logan450268
Fulton444462
Lee436456
Christian435178
Montgomery418974
Bureau402286
Perry377066
Iroquois357369
Fayette346856
McDonough335053
Saline329760
Jersey303252
Douglas284236
Union277042
Crawford269627
Lawrence266729
Shelby258040
Pike233854
Bond228824
Cass227427
Wayne226654
Hancock224234
White216727
Richland215147
Clark214136
Carroll212737
Ford212152
Warren198751
Edgar196142
Clay193843
Jo Daviess193124
Washington190026
Johnson187319
Moultrie182529
Mason182149
Greene179935
Wabash176712
De Witt176230
Piatt172914
Mercer169234
Massac167642
Cumberland142520
Menard142512
Jasper131118
Marshall123119
Hamilton105717
Brown9607
Schuyler9017
Pulaski86410
Edwards80913
Stark71926
Scott6462
Gallatin6364
Alexander59311
Calhoun5902
Henderson58314
Putnam5154
Hardin49712
Pope4024
Unassigned1002432
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 843700

Reported Deaths: 14373
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1156931862
Lake594651052
Allen47928714
Hamilton40241431
St. Joseph39019573
Elkhart30970479
Vanderburgh26766413
Tippecanoe25154237
Johnson21138401
Porter20402331
Hendricks19854329
Clark15596207
Madison15332357
Vigo14045262
Monroe13419184
LaPorte13210229
Delaware12190202
Howard12172249
Kosciusko10309127
Hancock9635154
Warrick9321161
Floyd9175192
Bartholomew9121159
Wayne8139205
Grant8040186
Morgan7769150
Boone7699107
Dubois6837119
Marshall6730118
Henry6682117
Dearborn663682
Noble657895
Cass6493114
Lawrence6073135
Jackson575078
Shelby565798
Huntington536786
Gibson5311100
Harrison529179
Montgomery509495
DeKalb505989
Clinton495959
Knox492892
Miami470775
Putnam464965
Whitley463648
Steuben448364
Jasper427658
Wabash421586
Jefferson404990
Adams401361
Ripley390671
White360755
Daviess3504102
Scott337759
Wells336481
Decatur332794
Clay331351
Greene330686
Posey320137
Fayette312967
Washington289143
LaGrange288473
Jennings287552
Spencer277731
Randolph270184
Fountain265252
Sullivan253446
Owen252261
Starke245860
Orange241057
Fulton231748
Jay225133
Carroll220724
Perry219942
Vermillion205445
Franklin195935
Rush193227
Tipton190551
Parke184218
Pike167335
Blackford147033
Pulaski136450
Newton128040
Crawford122618
Benton121715
Brown120144
Martin107515
Switzerland10169
Warren98915
Union82710
Ohio68311
Unassigned0437