Clear

California's women face a big problem with Larry Elder

California's women face a big problem with Larry Elder

Posted: Aug 28, 2021 8:00 PM
Updated: Aug 28, 2021 8:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Kara Alaimo

Some Californians are thinking about making a misogynist their next governor. The Republican frontrunner in the upcoming recall election -- the man who could well unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom -- is Larry Elder, who has said that "women exaggerate the problem of sexism" and domestic violence.

He has written that women "know less than men" about the issues voters face and that when women become mothers they are less valuable workers, lacking an "all-hands-on-deck commitment" to their jobs.

In January 2017, he deleted a tweet that implied women taking part in the Women's March were too unattractive to be sexually assaulted, according to the Los Angeles Times. And on his show he mocked women at the march as "obese."

There's more, but you get the idea.

And this week the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that it was investigating domestic violence accusations made by Elder's former fiancée, Alexandra Dating, who told CNN in an interview earlier this month (before informing police of the accusations) that in 2015 "Larry Elder brandished a weapon in conversation with me during our breakup. He checked to see if his gun was loaded." Elder denied the allegations, tweeting earlier this month: "I am not going to dignify this with a response -- it's beneath me."

Those women (and men) who support Elder in his bid for governor should take a clear-eyed look at his record. There couldn't be a worse time for California voters (or voters anywhere) to elect someone who can't be counted on to fight for women -- much less comprehend the challenges they face.

The state's women face challenges on many fronts. In California, women earned 89 cents for every dollar earned by men in 2019. The average cost of infant childcare in the state was $16,452 in 2020, but a woman earning the state minimum wage of $14 per hour for companies with at least 26 employees would earn just $29,120 before taxes, so childcare would wipe out most of her income. A woman earning minimum wage at a smaller company would earn even less. (Elder had choice words here as well, in a 1996 ad for his show: "Glass ceiling? Ha! What glass ceiling?")

What's more, the state has a shortage of 3.5 million homes, and women of color in particular struggle to find and afford housing.

Things have gotten even harder for the state's women because of the pandemic. There, as in states across the country, children under age 12 aren't eligible to be vaccinated at a time when Covid-19 cases are rising significantly, children are getting sicker from the virus and school is starting.

California's public health officer said earlier this month that the state is "currently experiencing the fastest increase in Covid-19 cases during the entire pandemic."

Moms are, of course, shouldering the majority of the burden -- in California and basically everywhere. As Jessica Grose put it in the New York Times, we're "in crisis." Nearly 70% of us say our health has been damaged by pandemic-related stress and worry. We're more likely than dads to cut back on work to deal with childcare emergencies; the pandemic has caused so many moms to leave their jobs that only 56% of women are now employed -- the lowest number since 1986, when I was a young child. In other words, the pandemic has wiped out an entire generation's worth of gains.

What women across the nation need more than anything is politicians who will fight for us with smart policies that help us afford childcare and housing, earn equal pay, hang on to our jobs even when we need breaks and keep our kids safe at school -- not men like Elder who deny that we face any struggle at all.

If Elder is elected, things could be even worse for the women who work for the state. Of course, practicing pregnancy discrimination (which he has endorsed) is illegal, and if Elder behaves this way in the governor's mansion -- based on his own words -- he would create a toxic environment for women and expose the state to serious legal liability.

It's also hard to imagine that qualified, successful women will be flocking to work for a man who seems to hold women in such low regard. That is, there is the very real possibility that, should Californians elect Elder, women who would advocate for policies supporting the state's women would likely find their voices drowned out in his administration.

What's more, as a practical matter, Californians could well face mismanagement and chaos if they elect Elder. Why? It's clear that Elder rejects plain truths when they don't suit his political brand -- like the fact that women contend with sexism and other forms of discrimination. Should he win, it's hard to see why he would be deterred from rejecting other facts that are inconvenient for him as well but highly consequential for women.

Recent history provides us with a good example of another misogynistic politician who rejected truths that were inconvenient for him: Donald Trump. For just one salient example, Trump downplayed the dangers of the coronavirus, which is the very reason so many women are now in crisis. It's a warning of the potential dangers Californians could face if they elect Elder.

(Elder, unsurprisingly, has been a supporter and defender of Trump, though he coyly sidesteps this now.)

So many women -- and especially mothers -- in this country are faring horribly. It would have been hard to imagine how things could get worse. But, for Californians, if Elder is elected, they almost certainly will.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Hot Weekend Ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 93

Image

Marshall falls

Image

North Knox wins at Eastern Greene

Image

North Daviess beats Eastern(Pekin)

Image

Newton wins at Paris

Image

South Vermillion beats North Vermillion

Image

West Vigo tops Crawfordsville

Image

Linton beats Sullivan

Image

Northview wins

Image

THN beats Tech

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1508005

Reported Deaths: 26322
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58809910733
DuPage987801336
Will828131062
Lake729851038
Kane62933825
Winnebago36727532
Madison35558552
St. Clair33083543
McHenry31296302
Peoria24677351
Champaign23763172
Sangamon22288251
McLean20343197
Tazewell18636317
Rock Island16554332
Kankakee15523226
Kendall14375102
LaSalle13611265
Macon12601221
Vermilion11674162
Adams11424137
DeKalb10843124
Williamson9848140
Whiteside7492174
Boone723881
Jackson665771
Ogle659884
Grundy653680
Coles6473104
Clinton641894
Knox6081157
Franklin589384
Marion5740130
Macoupin561893
Henry555471
Jefferson5353126
Woodford522584
Livingston522094
Effingham511377
Stephenson509587
Randolph491391
Monroe484396
Morgan454794
Logan450268
Fulton444462
Lee436456
Christian435178
Montgomery418974
Bureau402286
Perry377066
Iroquois357369
Fayette346856
McDonough335053
Saline329760
Jersey303252
Douglas284236
Union277042
Crawford269627
Lawrence266729
Shelby258040
Pike233854
Bond228824
Cass227427
Wayne226654
Hancock224234
White216727
Richland215147
Clark214136
Carroll212737
Ford212152
Warren198751
Edgar196142
Clay193843
Jo Daviess193124
Washington190026
Johnson187319
Moultrie182529
Mason182149
Greene179935
Wabash176712
De Witt176230
Piatt172914
Mercer169234
Massac167642
Cumberland142520
Menard142512
Jasper131118
Marshall123119
Hamilton105717
Brown9607
Schuyler9017
Pulaski86410
Edwards80913
Stark71926
Scott6462
Gallatin6364
Alexander59311
Calhoun5902
Henderson58314
Putnam5154
Hardin49712
Pope4024
Unassigned1002432
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 843700

Reported Deaths: 14373
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1156931862
Lake594651052
Allen47928714
Hamilton40241431
St. Joseph39019573
Elkhart30970479
Vanderburgh26766413
Tippecanoe25154237
Johnson21138401
Porter20402331
Hendricks19854329
Clark15596207
Madison15332357
Vigo14045262
Monroe13419184
LaPorte13210229
Delaware12190202
Howard12172249
Kosciusko10309127
Hancock9635154
Warrick9321161
Floyd9175192
Bartholomew9121159
Wayne8139205
Grant8040186
Morgan7769150
Boone7699107
Dubois6837119
Marshall6730118
Henry6682117
Dearborn663682
Noble657895
Cass6493114
Lawrence6073135
Jackson575078
Shelby565798
Huntington536786
Gibson5311100
Harrison529179
Montgomery509495
DeKalb505989
Clinton495959
Knox492892
Miami470775
Putnam464965
Whitley463648
Steuben448364
Jasper427658
Wabash421586
Jefferson404990
Adams401361
Ripley390671
White360755
Daviess3504102
Scott337759
Wells336481
Decatur332794
Clay331351
Greene330686
Posey320137
Fayette312967
Washington289143
LaGrange288473
Jennings287552
Spencer277731
Randolph270184
Fountain265252
Sullivan253446
Owen252261
Starke245860
Orange241057
Fulton231748
Jay225133
Carroll220724
Perry219942
Vermillion205445
Franklin195935
Rush193227
Tipton190551
Parke184218
Pike167335
Blackford147033
Pulaski136450
Newton128040
Crawford122618
Benton121715
Brown120144
Martin107515
Switzerland10169
Warren98915
Union82710
Ohio68311
Unassigned0437