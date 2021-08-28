Clear

Peloton under investigation by the SEC and Department of Justice

Article Image

Peloton under investigation by the SEC and Department of Justice

Posted: Aug 28, 2021 3:50 PM
Updated: Aug 28, 2021 3:50 PM

Peloton, the maker of exercise treadmills that have been recalled due to injuries, is the subject of an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security have also subpoenaed documents from the company related to how it reported those injuries, Peloton said in a recent annual financial filing.

The home fitness company recalled its Tread and Tread+ treadmills last May after initially pushing back against a Consumer Products Safety Commission request that it do so. The CPSC had cited the death of one child and 70 other injuries involving the treadmills. The agency said it was aware of multiple instances of children being pulled under running treadmills. Pets and objects could also get drawn into the machines, causing injuries to users, the CPSC said.

Peloton later acknowledged it was wrong to initially reject the recall request.

"I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the CPSC's request," Peloton CEO John Foley said at the time. "We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize."

The company is also the subject of numerous lawsuits, as it acknowledged in its annual 10-K report filed with the SEC on Friday. The recalls are expected to cost Peloton $165 million in lost revenue, according to company estimates.

The DOJ, DHS, SEC and Peloton itself did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the investigations and subpoenas on Saturday afternoon.

Peloton dropped the Tread and Tread+ products from its website following the recalls. The site now lists a new, redesigned Tread model that, according to the website, was "thoughtfully designed with safety in mind." The new machines will be available Monday.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 98°
Hot Weekend Ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 93

Image

Marshall falls

Image

North Knox wins at Eastern Greene

Image

North Daviess beats Eastern(Pekin)

Image

Newton wins at Paris

Image

South Vermillion beats North Vermillion

Image

West Vigo tops Crawfordsville

Image

Linton beats Sullivan

Image

Northview wins

Image

THN beats Tech

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1508005

Reported Deaths: 26322
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58809910733
DuPage987801336
Will828131062
Lake729851038
Kane62933825
Winnebago36727532
Madison35558552
St. Clair33083543
McHenry31296302
Peoria24677351
Champaign23763172
Sangamon22288251
McLean20343197
Tazewell18636317
Rock Island16554332
Kankakee15523226
Kendall14375102
LaSalle13611265
Macon12601221
Vermilion11674162
Adams11424137
DeKalb10843124
Williamson9848140
Whiteside7492174
Boone723881
Jackson665771
Ogle659884
Grundy653680
Coles6473104
Clinton641894
Knox6081157
Franklin589384
Marion5740130
Macoupin561893
Henry555471
Jefferson5353126
Woodford522584
Livingston522094
Effingham511377
Stephenson509587
Randolph491391
Monroe484396
Morgan454794
Logan450268
Fulton444462
Lee436456
Christian435178
Montgomery418974
Bureau402286
Perry377066
Iroquois357369
Fayette346856
McDonough335053
Saline329760
Jersey303252
Douglas284236
Union277042
Crawford269627
Lawrence266729
Shelby258040
Pike233854
Bond228824
Cass227427
Wayne226654
Hancock224234
White216727
Richland215147
Clark214136
Carroll212737
Ford212152
Warren198751
Edgar196142
Clay193843
Jo Daviess193124
Washington190026
Johnson187319
Moultrie182529
Mason182149
Greene179935
Wabash176712
De Witt176230
Piatt172914
Mercer169234
Massac167642
Cumberland142520
Menard142512
Jasper131118
Marshall123119
Hamilton105717
Brown9607
Schuyler9017
Pulaski86410
Edwards80913
Stark71926
Scott6462
Gallatin6364
Alexander59311
Calhoun5902
Henderson58314
Putnam5154
Hardin49712
Pope4024
Unassigned1002432
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 843700

Reported Deaths: 14373
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1156931862
Lake594651052
Allen47928714
Hamilton40241431
St. Joseph39019573
Elkhart30970479
Vanderburgh26766413
Tippecanoe25154237
Johnson21138401
Porter20402331
Hendricks19854329
Clark15596207
Madison15332357
Vigo14045262
Monroe13419184
LaPorte13210229
Delaware12190202
Howard12172249
Kosciusko10309127
Hancock9635154
Warrick9321161
Floyd9175192
Bartholomew9121159
Wayne8139205
Grant8040186
Morgan7769150
Boone7699107
Dubois6837119
Marshall6730118
Henry6682117
Dearborn663682
Noble657895
Cass6493114
Lawrence6073135
Jackson575078
Shelby565798
Huntington536786
Gibson5311100
Harrison529179
Montgomery509495
DeKalb505989
Clinton495959
Knox492892
Miami470775
Putnam464965
Whitley463648
Steuben448364
Jasper427658
Wabash421586
Jefferson404990
Adams401361
Ripley390671
White360755
Daviess3504102
Scott337759
Wells336481
Decatur332794
Clay331351
Greene330686
Posey320137
Fayette312967
Washington289143
LaGrange288473
Jennings287552
Spencer277731
Randolph270184
Fountain265252
Sullivan253446
Owen252261
Starke245860
Orange241057
Fulton231748
Jay225133
Carroll220724
Perry219942
Vermillion205445
Franklin195935
Rush193227
Tipton190551
Parke184218
Pike167335
Blackford147033
Pulaski136450
Newton128040
Crawford122618
Benton121715
Brown120144
Martin107515
Switzerland10169
Warren98915
Union82710
Ohio68311
Unassigned0437