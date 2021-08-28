Clear

A teacher is building confidence in her students -- one heartwarming look in the mirror at a time

A teacher is building confidence in her students -- one heartwarming look in the mirror at a time

Posted: Aug 28, 2021 12:10 PM
Updated: Aug 28, 2021 12:10 PM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi, CNN

The fourth-graders walk up to a full-length mirror -- one after the other -- at a school in southwest Atlanta.

"I'm smart!" a girl in braids says.

"I'm a good person!" a boy donning a mask adds.

A bespectacled boy follows with, "I'm strong and independent," before hurriedly walking away. In the background, their teacher, Neffiteria Acker, holds up the mirror in front of the kids and cheers them on. "Yes! Louder! Love it!" she calls out.

Acker teaches math and science at Kindezi at Gideons Elementary school, and she's on a mission to boost her students' confidence and self-love. The kids returned to school this month after a year of virtual learning, and say their positive affirmations every morning before class starts.

Acker's practiced this with her 5-year-old daughter since she developed verbal language skills, and loved how they both felt afterward. Watching her students assertively repeat positive affirmations gives her chills, she says.

Acker and her students' daily ritual seems to be resonating. A fellow teacher at the elementary school recently posted a video of Acker's students sharing their affirmations on social media that's been viewed and re-shared more than 4,000 times.

"The best part about doing the affirmations is the feeling after I say them," Acker says. "And the feeling I see my students feel or that they express after they do them. Their attitude is better, their self-confidence is lifted and we have a better day."

Teacher has cards printed out with positive words

Mental health issues are rising among children nationwide as they struggle with anxiety, uncertainty and a relentless pandemic. Many adults report that the pandemic has been hard on their mental health. For kids, some experts say, it has become a crisis.

And more so this year, kids "need all of the kindness and compassion we can muster," says Dr. Marcuetta Sims, a psychologist and founder of The Worth, Wisdom and Wellness Center in Atlanta.

Children develop their beliefs based on how grownups speak to them, making teachers a key influence and positive affirmation a crucial first step, she adds.

Growing up in a rough neighborhood, some of the students in Acker's class don't hear a lot of positive words, she says. She starts the lesson by giving them examples of the affirmations she shares with her daughter.

She also has cards printed out with words such as powerful, great, talented, valued and intelligent. "When they get to the mirror and they cannot think of an affirmation themselves, I encourage them to pick a card and say that in the mirror," she says.

Most times, they don't have to -- they come up with their own words. On a recent day, the children walked up to the mirror and shared different affirmations: "I am intelligent. I am Black and beautiful. I am gorgeous. I am educated. I am loved."

With every passing day, the kids say it with more confidence as they look at their own reflections. Acker chose a mirror that was big enough to show the students from head to toe -- without other distractions. She searched various stores to get one that was just the right size for her students.

"I wanted the mirror to be so that they're only looking at themselves -- nothing else," she says. "My goal was I want you to love yourself, the whole you -- not just your hair."

Words have a lot of power, experts say

Acker is onto something, experts say.

In Sims' work with adults, most of the trauma is connected to messages they got when they were younger and the beliefs that resulted from that, she says.

"Our words hold so much power and when these words are being internalized by children who are still in the process of developing their sense of self, those words carry even more weight," Sims says. "The way we speak to children is the way they learn how to speak to themselves. It's how they develop their self-talk, which influences their behaviors and the choices they make in life."

In addition to building kids' self-esteem, such affirmations increase the number of positive emotions they feel each day, which in turn builds their resiliency and coping skills, says Jenna Glover, director of psychology training at Children's Hospital Colorado.

"When we encourage kids to develop thinking patterns that focus on the positive, even in difficult circumstances, they are better able to mitigate the negative impact of the stressors in their lives," Glover says.

Acker says she has noticed changes in the students' confidence and interactions, and plans to keep the practice going. The kids love it so much, some ask if they can say more affirmations after class.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 98°
Hot Weekend Ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 93

Image

Marshall falls

Image

North Knox wins at Eastern Greene

Image

North Daviess beats Eastern(Pekin)

Image

Newton wins at Paris

Image

South Vermillion beats North Vermillion

Image

West Vigo tops Crawfordsville

Image

Linton beats Sullivan

Image

Northview wins

Image

THN beats Tech

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1508005

Reported Deaths: 26322
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58809910733
DuPage987801336
Will828131062
Lake729851038
Kane62933825
Winnebago36727532
Madison35558552
St. Clair33083543
McHenry31296302
Peoria24677351
Champaign23763172
Sangamon22288251
McLean20343197
Tazewell18636317
Rock Island16554332
Kankakee15523226
Kendall14375102
LaSalle13611265
Macon12601221
Vermilion11674162
Adams11424137
DeKalb10843124
Williamson9848140
Whiteside7492174
Boone723881
Jackson665771
Ogle659884
Grundy653680
Coles6473104
Clinton641894
Knox6081157
Franklin589384
Marion5740130
Macoupin561893
Henry555471
Jefferson5353126
Woodford522584
Livingston522094
Effingham511377
Stephenson509587
Randolph491391
Monroe484396
Morgan454794
Logan450268
Fulton444462
Lee436456
Christian435178
Montgomery418974
Bureau402286
Perry377066
Iroquois357369
Fayette346856
McDonough335053
Saline329760
Jersey303252
Douglas284236
Union277042
Crawford269627
Lawrence266729
Shelby258040
Pike233854
Bond228824
Cass227427
Wayne226654
Hancock224234
White216727
Richland215147
Clark214136
Carroll212737
Ford212152
Warren198751
Edgar196142
Clay193843
Jo Daviess193124
Washington190026
Johnson187319
Moultrie182529
Mason182149
Greene179935
Wabash176712
De Witt176230
Piatt172914
Mercer169234
Massac167642
Cumberland142520
Menard142512
Jasper131118
Marshall123119
Hamilton105717
Brown9607
Schuyler9017
Pulaski86410
Edwards80913
Stark71926
Scott6462
Gallatin6364
Alexander59311
Calhoun5902
Henderson58314
Putnam5154
Hardin49712
Pope4024
Unassigned1002432
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 843700

Reported Deaths: 14373
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1156931862
Lake594651052
Allen47928714
Hamilton40241431
St. Joseph39019573
Elkhart30970479
Vanderburgh26766413
Tippecanoe25154237
Johnson21138401
Porter20402331
Hendricks19854329
Clark15596207
Madison15332357
Vigo14045262
Monroe13419184
LaPorte13210229
Delaware12190202
Howard12172249
Kosciusko10309127
Hancock9635154
Warrick9321161
Floyd9175192
Bartholomew9121159
Wayne8139205
Grant8040186
Morgan7769150
Boone7699107
Dubois6837119
Marshall6730118
Henry6682117
Dearborn663682
Noble657895
Cass6493114
Lawrence6073135
Jackson575078
Shelby565798
Huntington536786
Gibson5311100
Harrison529179
Montgomery509495
DeKalb505989
Clinton495959
Knox492892
Miami470775
Putnam464965
Whitley463648
Steuben448364
Jasper427658
Wabash421586
Jefferson404990
Adams401361
Ripley390671
White360755
Daviess3504102
Scott337759
Wells336481
Decatur332794
Clay331351
Greene330686
Posey320137
Fayette312967
Washington289143
LaGrange288473
Jennings287552
Spencer277731
Randolph270184
Fountain265252
Sullivan253446
Owen252261
Starke245860
Orange241057
Fulton231748
Jay225133
Carroll220724
Perry219942
Vermillion205445
Franklin195935
Rush193227
Tipton190551
Parke184218
Pike167335
Blackford147033
Pulaski136450
Newton128040
Crawford122618
Benton121715
Brown120144
Martin107515
Switzerland10169
Warren98915
Union82710
Ohio68311
Unassigned0437