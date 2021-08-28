Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Why America is obsessed with the 'Jeopardy!' fiasco

Why America is obsessed with the 'Jeopardy!' fiasco

Posted: Aug 28, 2021 8:40 AM
Updated: Aug 28, 2021 8:40 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Bill Carter for CNN Business Perspectives

A substantial slice of the nation's attention has been diverted (riveted, really) to the drama in the offices — and on the stage — of the game show "Jeopardy!"

America's obsession with the game show and its fall from grace is not surprising. One of the last remaining pillars of compulsive viewing on broadcast TV, "Jeopardy!" is an institution respected by viewers of every ideological, religious, ethnic and taste stripe.

If you've spent hours of your weeknights over the past three decades hunched over your dinner in front of a TV, trying, between bites of porkchop, to guess answers to a fusillade of questions about world history, Shakespearean characters and potent potables, always comfortable in the classy and expert company of Alex Trebek, the last thing you want to think about is yet another election controversy.

But that's what the executives at Sony Pictures Television delivered, with what looked to all of the show's fans like a bogus round of tryouts followed by the naming of the show's executive producer, Mike Richards, as the new host. Even before the offensive comments he made in the past resurfaced, his selection raised hackles.

Why? Because so many Americans have grown up with "Jeopardy!", fantasized that they could compete on the show, and just plain marveled at the breadth of "knowledge" (some trivial, some substantive) of "Jeopardy!" winners. And coming at dinner time, it has been the perfect comfort food.

I am old enough to remember the original '60s and '70s daytime version of the show, hosted by a guy named Art Fleming, who was the gold standard quiz host in his day. The show started out in black and white, the big board was really primitive and the winnings were truly paltry. (The easiest questions were worth a big 10 bucks.)

From the start, the game worked as entertainment, with none of the silliness of other contemporary game shows, like "Let's Make a Deal" or "Supermarket Sweep." It also never had a hint of the kind of scandals that blew up previous quiz shows like "The $64,000 Question." (Who was going to cheat to get a 10-buck question, right?)

"Jeopardy!"'s revival under Trebek was a brilliant update — flashier in presentation, more puckish with categories, bigger winnings, and with an airtime during many people's dinner hour.

When I would watch with my kids when they were young, they marveled at how many times I got the answer (in the form of a question). They would urge me to go on the show myself. I demurred, saying because I covered the TV business, I couldn't participate in something where I might win big money. (The other truth was I could foresee the night I appeared and the categories were all Opera, Flowers, Famous Bowlers and Country Music banjoists, and my rep at home would be ruined.)

I suspect most fans of "Jeopardy!" have similar memories of the show. Of course, that meant they would be invested in who would win the "audition" to replace Trebek. The tryout list was staggering in its range; so was how willing most of the candidates were to commit to a new career as gameshow host.

Then Sony decided to install a virtual unknown, with no constituency, who was the show's executive producer. And some great reporting by The Ringer's Claire McNear revealed he was trafficking in misogyny, anti-Semitic and other moronic comments earlier in his career.

As far as moves to replace a TV legend go, this botch-job elevated Sony to the level of NBC during its Johnny Carson succession debacle.

In the process, the show's executives sullied a precious television gem, and riled millions of a hit show's fans and, in doing so, 'Jeopardy!' now lives in a category of its own: "I'll take Self-Inflicted Fiascos for two-thousand, Alex."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Scattered storms and showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Marshall falls

Image

North Knox wins at Eastern Greene

Image

North Daviess beats Eastern(Pekin)

Image

Newton wins at Paris

Image

South Vermillion beats North Vermillion

Image

West Vigo tops Crawfordsville

Image

Linton beats Sullivan

Image

Northview wins

Image

THN beats Tech

Image

National Weather Service making changes to flood alerts

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1508005

Reported Deaths: 26322
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58809910733
DuPage987801336
Will828131062
Lake729851038
Kane62933825
Winnebago36727532
Madison35558552
St. Clair33083543
McHenry31296302
Peoria24677351
Champaign23763172
Sangamon22288251
McLean20343197
Tazewell18636317
Rock Island16554332
Kankakee15523226
Kendall14375102
LaSalle13611265
Macon12601221
Vermilion11674162
Adams11424137
DeKalb10843124
Williamson9848140
Whiteside7492174
Boone723881
Jackson665771
Ogle659884
Grundy653680
Coles6473104
Clinton641894
Knox6081157
Franklin589384
Marion5740130
Macoupin561893
Henry555471
Jefferson5353126
Woodford522584
Livingston522094
Effingham511377
Stephenson509587
Randolph491391
Monroe484396
Morgan454794
Logan450268
Fulton444462
Lee436456
Christian435178
Montgomery418974
Bureau402286
Perry377066
Iroquois357369
Fayette346856
McDonough335053
Saline329760
Jersey303252
Douglas284236
Union277042
Crawford269627
Lawrence266729
Shelby258040
Pike233854
Bond228824
Cass227427
Wayne226654
Hancock224234
White216727
Richland215147
Clark214136
Carroll212737
Ford212152
Warren198751
Edgar196142
Clay193843
Jo Daviess193124
Washington190026
Johnson187319
Moultrie182529
Mason182149
Greene179935
Wabash176712
De Witt176230
Piatt172914
Mercer169234
Massac167642
Cumberland142520
Menard142512
Jasper131118
Marshall123119
Hamilton105717
Brown9607
Schuyler9017
Pulaski86410
Edwards80913
Stark71926
Scott6462
Gallatin6364
Alexander59311
Calhoun5902
Henderson58314
Putnam5154
Hardin49712
Pope4024
Unassigned1002432
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 843700

Reported Deaths: 14373
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1156931862
Lake594651052
Allen47928714
Hamilton40241431
St. Joseph39019573
Elkhart30970479
Vanderburgh26766413
Tippecanoe25154237
Johnson21138401
Porter20402331
Hendricks19854329
Clark15596207
Madison15332357
Vigo14045262
Monroe13419184
LaPorte13210229
Delaware12190202
Howard12172249
Kosciusko10309127
Hancock9635154
Warrick9321161
Floyd9175192
Bartholomew9121159
Wayne8139205
Grant8040186
Morgan7769150
Boone7699107
Dubois6837119
Marshall6730118
Henry6682117
Dearborn663682
Noble657895
Cass6493114
Lawrence6073135
Jackson575078
Shelby565798
Huntington536786
Gibson5311100
Harrison529179
Montgomery509495
DeKalb505989
Clinton495959
Knox492892
Miami470775
Putnam464965
Whitley463648
Steuben448364
Jasper427658
Wabash421586
Jefferson404990
Adams401361
Ripley390671
White360755
Daviess3504102
Scott337759
Wells336481
Decatur332794
Clay331351
Greene330686
Posey320137
Fayette312967
Washington289143
LaGrange288473
Jennings287552
Spencer277731
Randolph270184
Fountain265252
Sullivan253446
Owen252261
Starke245860
Orange241057
Fulton231748
Jay225133
Carroll220724
Perry219942
Vermillion205445
Franklin195935
Rush193227
Tipton190551
Parke184218
Pike167335
Blackford147033
Pulaski136450
Newton128040
Crawford122618
Benton121715
Brown120144
Martin107515
Switzerland10169
Warren98915
Union82710
Ohio68311
Unassigned0437