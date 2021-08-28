Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Clickbait' pulls you into a deep web and more to watch

'Clickbait' pulls you into a deep web and more to watch

Posted: Aug 28, 2021 8:40 AM
Updated: Aug 28, 2021 8:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Lisa Respers France, CNN

Just when I thought I was done being obsessed with streaming, they pulled me back in!

Between rainy weather, scorching temps and wanting to stay safe from the Delta variant, I'm in this house where I am determined to declutter, learn a second language and meal prep.

Right.

As I sit in front of this TV doing everything but what I set out to do, here's some of what's out there.

Three things to watch

'Clickbait'

Victim or villain?

That's the question in this new Netflix limited series, which is very much for you if you are into suspenseful mysteries.

Adrian Grenier stars as family man Nick Brewer, whose wife (Betty Gabriel) and sister (Zoe Kazan) are fighting to bring him home after he's kidnapped and begins appearing in videos online -- even as it appears he may not be the man they thought. It kind of gives new meaning to the term "dark web."

"Clickbait" is currently streaming on Netflix.

'Candyman'

No one does horror quite like Jordan Peele, and he cowrote the script for this one.

A sequel to the original 1992 film of the same name, it takes us back to Chicago's Cabrini-Green neighborhood, which is now gentrified, but still prime killing ground for the slasher boogeyman known as "Candyman."

This film got pushed back because of the pandemic. If you are cool to go to the theater, it's out Friday.

'Pen15' animated episode

If you aren't watching Hulu's "Pen15," you need to be.

The series is billed as "middle school as it really happened in the year 2000," and actors Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine play versions of themselves as 13-year-old outcasts, surrounded by actual teens.

It's kind of genius.

A special animated episode that those in the know have been waiting on comes out Friday, so check it out.

Two things to listen to

You may know her from her tats, her former makeup line or being on reality TV, but Kat Von D is a music artist as well.

Her debut album is titled "Love Made Me Do It," and, according to Von D, she's not new to music just because she's new to the industry.

"I've been playing music longer than I've been tattooing," she told Billboard. "I was classically trained at the piano from the age of 5, and still play the piano every day."

The album drops Friday.

New mom Halsey has a new project as well.

Her fourth studio album, titled "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power," comes out Friday -- only six weeks or so after Halsey gave birth to her first child with her partner, screenwriter Alev Aydin.

When asked on Twitter if her latest was "always supposed to be a concept album," the singer responded, "Weirdly enough it was always supposed to be about mortality and everlasting love and our place / permanence."

"It was just amplified by me being pregnant," she tweeted. "Introduced new themes of control and body horror and autonomy and conceit."

One thing to talk about

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay know what we want.

That's why they love to tease those of us who will forever wish that their "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" characters Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson would start up a romance.

A follower recently tweeted, "Can y'all imagine if one day @Chris_Meloni and @Mariska posts a picture like this pretending they are kissing with the caption #Rehearsing It would be the end of us and the end of the internet" -- and the duo seemingly couldn't resist fueling our hopes.

Meloni responded with just such an image showing him and Hargitay so close together that their noses were touching, appearing about to smooch, captioned "#rehearsing what @Mariska?"

Hargitay retweeted Meloni's tweet, writing "Are you blushing?it's getting hot in here🔥@Chris_Meloni."

Whew! Yes, it is!

Something to sip on

The news that Nicole Ari Parker may be the one replacing Kim Cattrall in the awesome foursome of the "Sex and the City" reboot is something I can embrace.

"And Just Like That..." is HBO's revival of the series, and like several other shows that were highly popular in the '90s, the original has been criticized for its lack of diversity.

I never understood how shows like "SATC," "Friends" and "Seinfeld" could be set in New York City and not feature many actors of color.

It doesn't appear that "And Just Like That..." will have that issue given that, in addition to Parker, the new cast also features Sara Ramírez (starring as a nonbinary, queer character), Sarita Choudhury and others.

I raise my cosmo to such inclusion.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Scattered storms and showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Marshall falls

Image

North Knox wins at Eastern Greene

Image

North Daviess beats Eastern(Pekin)

Image

Newton wins at Paris

Image

South Vermillion beats North Vermillion

Image

West Vigo tops Crawfordsville

Image

Linton beats Sullivan

Image

Northview wins

Image

THN beats Tech

Image

National Weather Service making changes to flood alerts

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1508005

Reported Deaths: 26322
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58809910733
DuPage987801336
Will828131062
Lake729851038
Kane62933825
Winnebago36727532
Madison35558552
St. Clair33083543
McHenry31296302
Peoria24677351
Champaign23763172
Sangamon22288251
McLean20343197
Tazewell18636317
Rock Island16554332
Kankakee15523226
Kendall14375102
LaSalle13611265
Macon12601221
Vermilion11674162
Adams11424137
DeKalb10843124
Williamson9848140
Whiteside7492174
Boone723881
Jackson665771
Ogle659884
Grundy653680
Coles6473104
Clinton641894
Knox6081157
Franklin589384
Marion5740130
Macoupin561893
Henry555471
Jefferson5353126
Woodford522584
Livingston522094
Effingham511377
Stephenson509587
Randolph491391
Monroe484396
Morgan454794
Logan450268
Fulton444462
Lee436456
Christian435178
Montgomery418974
Bureau402286
Perry377066
Iroquois357369
Fayette346856
McDonough335053
Saline329760
Jersey303252
Douglas284236
Union277042
Crawford269627
Lawrence266729
Shelby258040
Pike233854
Bond228824
Cass227427
Wayne226654
Hancock224234
White216727
Richland215147
Clark214136
Carroll212737
Ford212152
Warren198751
Edgar196142
Clay193843
Jo Daviess193124
Washington190026
Johnson187319
Moultrie182529
Mason182149
Greene179935
Wabash176712
De Witt176230
Piatt172914
Mercer169234
Massac167642
Cumberland142520
Menard142512
Jasper131118
Marshall123119
Hamilton105717
Brown9607
Schuyler9017
Pulaski86410
Edwards80913
Stark71926
Scott6462
Gallatin6364
Alexander59311
Calhoun5902
Henderson58314
Putnam5154
Hardin49712
Pope4024
Unassigned1002432
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 843700

Reported Deaths: 14373
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1156931862
Lake594651052
Allen47928714
Hamilton40241431
St. Joseph39019573
Elkhart30970479
Vanderburgh26766413
Tippecanoe25154237
Johnson21138401
Porter20402331
Hendricks19854329
Clark15596207
Madison15332357
Vigo14045262
Monroe13419184
LaPorte13210229
Delaware12190202
Howard12172249
Kosciusko10309127
Hancock9635154
Warrick9321161
Floyd9175192
Bartholomew9121159
Wayne8139205
Grant8040186
Morgan7769150
Boone7699107
Dubois6837119
Marshall6730118
Henry6682117
Dearborn663682
Noble657895
Cass6493114
Lawrence6073135
Jackson575078
Shelby565798
Huntington536786
Gibson5311100
Harrison529179
Montgomery509495
DeKalb505989
Clinton495959
Knox492892
Miami470775
Putnam464965
Whitley463648
Steuben448364
Jasper427658
Wabash421586
Jefferson404990
Adams401361
Ripley390671
White360755
Daviess3504102
Scott337759
Wells336481
Decatur332794
Clay331351
Greene330686
Posey320137
Fayette312967
Washington289143
LaGrange288473
Jennings287552
Spencer277731
Randolph270184
Fountain265252
Sullivan253446
Owen252261
Starke245860
Orange241057
Fulton231748
Jay225133
Carroll220724
Perry219942
Vermillion205445
Franklin195935
Rush193227
Tipton190551
Parke184218
Pike167335
Blackford147033
Pulaski136450
Newton128040
Crawford122618
Benton121715
Brown120144
Martin107515
Switzerland10169
Warren98915
Union82710
Ohio68311
Unassigned0437