Clear

'A piece of flying Italy flying around the world': The rise and fall of Alitalia

'A piece of flying Italy flying around the world': The rise and fall of Alitalia

Posted: Aug 28, 2021 5:20 AM
Updated: Aug 28, 2021 5:20 AM
Posted By: Silvia Marchetti, CNN

Ciao ciao, Alitalia.

Italy's storied flag carrier has announced it will no longer issue tickets, triggering a countdown of just a few weeks until its familiar red and green livery vanishes from our skies for good.

The nationally owned airline is to be replaced in October by ITA, a smaller company with a different logo, but the service which once carried Italian pride, style and cuisine -- not to mention the Pope -- to all corners of the planet will be long gone.

While the demise of Alitalia might bring a sense of loss for many Italians, it's unlikely to come as a surprise. The airline has spent the past few decades teetering on the brink of collapse as authorities scrambled to strike lifeline alliances with investors and other global carriers.

"Each time it succeeded in being rescued, albeit with the only result of further prolonging its agony", says Giovanni Orsina, director of the School of Government at Rome-based LUISS University.

Founded 74 years ago, Alitalia was once known by Italians as "freccia alata" -- aka the "winged arrow" in honor of speed -- will retire for good. Its aircraft's tails bore the popular logo of a capital 'A' shaped like the wing of an aircraft and colored like the Italian flag.

Aside from its cuisine and car brands, it was perhaps one of Italy's most recognized symbols overseas.

When Italian families returned home from a faraway trip and set foot inside an Alitalia aircraft, with the stewardess finally greeting them with a warm "buongiorno" and serving steaming spaghetti with tomato sauce and cotoletta alla Milanese for lunch, it was like stepping back home. To kill time passengers could read Italian national newspapers.

Papal blessing

Alitalia took pride in Italian style and food. Flight attendants in the 1950's were dressed in elegant uniforms designed by couture house Sorelle Fontana. In later years an impressive roster including Delia Biagiotti, Alberto Fabiani, Renato Balestra and even Giorgio Armani have created stylish outfits and comfortable seats.

The hot Italian cuisine served on board at times made the company a favorite among international travelers. The duty free sold luxury Italian perfumes, watches, scarves and ties. Back in more unenlightened times, husbands returning from a long-haul flight would bring their wives the latest boutique item.

The airline had the blessing of religious authorities too. From 1964 it regularly served as the Pope's official airline, with the size of the plane varying based on the distance being flown. The aircraft carrying the Pope is usually referred to as "Shepherd One" -- the papal equivalent of Air Force One -- and is given the flight number AZ4000.

It wasn't all glamor and prestige for Alitalia. Over the past 30 years Italy's government has pumped billions of euros into the airline in an attempt to save it from extinction and keep its employees in jobs.

But, says Orsina, the airline simply couldn't cope with global competition and adapt to the changes in the aviation sector.

"The fall of Alitalia is the ultimate symbol of Italy's historical, inbred difficulty in dealing with globalization and rising competition," he tells CNN. "The travel industry has undergone a revolution while Alitalia was stuck in a stalemate, stifled by corporations, lobbies, trade unions and political pressures to keep it afloat despite its woes and the reality of an evolving sector."

Alitalia showed little resilience, says Orsina. It just couldn't keep up with the arrival of efficient low cost carriers, operating with smaller crews and offering more competitive fares, newer aircraft and a wider list of global destinations.

Even though Italy has always been a popular tourist destination Alitalia's profits kept falling due to rising competition, debts piled up and bankruptcy followed. The company passed several times into extraordinary administration. Numerous rescue missions were mounted without long term success.

'Reaching the bottom'

The aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, which heavily impacted the aviation industry, dealt a heavy blow to Alitalia, but the lethal strike has likely been the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Authorities kept resuscitating it, believing that Alitalia just couldn't fail, but there are limits and we've reached the bottom," says Orsina. "It's like curing a terminal patient. You can try to make him feel less pain for a while, but not forever. That is therapeutic obstinacy."

Alitalia's golden age started in the 1950's when post-World War II reconstruction triggered an economic boom in Italy and families could finally afford to fly to distant locations.

"Italy was a vanquished country recovering from the wounds of the Second World War and Alitalia came to represent collective hope and national identity," says aerospace industry expert Gregory Alegi."It conveyed a sense of belonging."

As the jet age arrived, the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome helped spread the fame of Alitalia worldwide -- the company even created a poster showing a javelin thrower with an airplane flying over his head.

"Having a state carrier was a must for Italy, an icon of national pride and patriotism," says Orsina. "Italy couldn't afford not to have one, it was like having the police and carabinieri corps. Alitalia was an indispensable accessory of the state because it was like having a piece of flying Italy around the world", says Orsina.

Alitalia's troubles started in the 1990s when European deregulation made air traffic more competitive and Italian railways were strengthened, according to aerospace expert Alegi.

Delays and cancellations

The situation worsened when authorities tried to privatize Alitalia, triggering an infinite quest for carrier partners and businessmen willing to support the state in tackling the challenges of a free market. All partnerships failed, while trade unions fought against layoff plans.

And while Alitalia was loved as a symbol, it was often loathed by its passengers.

The endless crisis eventually led to a decline in service quality, says Orsina, with personnel strikes, delayed or canceled flights and fewer long-haul trips. Italians started to become frustrated.

According to recent surveys the majority of them believe the state should have long stopped funding the company with taxpayers' money.

That hasn't clouded nostalgia felt by retired pilots, captains and air attendants for the good old days, when salaries were high and the job came with benefits and prestige.

Rosetta Scrugli, a former Alitalia passenger who regularly flew to Asia for work, complains that union protests have made her lose important meetings overseas.

"The flight was either late, or often even canceled," she says. "I spent hours waiting at the terminal and my luggage was lost several times. It's nice to fly a national carrier if things run smoothly, otherwise it can be hell. Patriotism has nothing to do with it, efficiency is key".

Scrugli also complained that Alitalia used to fly to Asia via Milan, with no direct flights from Rome.

While little is yet known about the airline's anointed successor, according to Alegi, there are hopes ITA will succeed where Alitalia has failed.

But since it will be state-owned, at least in the short-term, no one is expecting it to soar just yet.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Scattered storms and showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Marshall falls

Image

North Knox wins at Eastern Greene

Image

North Daviess beats Eastern(Pekin)

Image

Newton wins at Paris

Image

South Vermillion beats North Vermillion

Image

West Vigo tops Crawfordsville

Image

Linton beats Sullivan

Image

Northview wins

Image

THN beats Tech

Image

National Weather Service making changes to flood alerts

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1503063

Reported Deaths: 26308
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58668710727
DuPage984621334
Will825881060
Lake727821037
Kane62761825
Winnebago36625532
Madison35450551
St. Clair32972543
McHenry31209302
Peoria24609351
Champaign23667172
Sangamon22225251
McLean20255197
Tazewell18576317
Rock Island16501332
Kankakee15481226
Kendall14332102
LaSalle13578265
Macon12534221
Vermilion11617162
Adams11355137
DeKalb10804124
Williamson9752140
Whiteside7481174
Boone722181
Jackson659271
Ogle657984
Grundy650980
Coles6447104
Clinton637594
Knox6056157
Franklin584884
Marion5688130
Macoupin557293
Henry553171
Jefferson5305126
Woodford520684
Livingston520394
Stephenson508287
Effingham508177
Randolph489291
Monroe482896
Morgan453594
Logan448768
Fulton442362
Lee435756
Christian433678
Montgomery417574
Bureau401986
Perry373866
Iroquois354469
Fayette344356
McDonough333853
Saline325760
Jersey301852
Douglas282736
Union276342
Crawford268727
Lawrence265429
Shelby256640
Pike232554
Bond228424
Cass226327
Wayne223854
Hancock222734
White213527
Richland213347
Clark213136
Carroll212237
Ford209952
Warren198150
Edgar194542
Jo Daviess192724
Clay192143
Washington189026
Johnson185519
Mason181249
Moultrie181129
Greene177535
De Witt175730
Wabash175112
Piatt171514
Mercer168034
Massac165742
Menard142212
Cumberland141320
Jasper130118
Marshall122019
Hamilton104417
Brown9547
Schuyler8927
Pulaski85510
Edwards79813
Stark71626
Scott6352
Gallatin6264
Calhoun5882
Alexander58611
Henderson58114
Putnam5153
Hardin49012
Pope4004
Unassigned992432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 838869

Reported Deaths: 14352
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1149761857
Lake592801052
Allen47686713
Hamilton40096431
St. Joseph38897571
Elkhart30858479
Vanderburgh26555413
Tippecanoe25057237
Johnson20990402
Porter20347331
Hendricks19733328
Clark15497206
Madison15210356
Vigo13980261
Monroe13359184
LaPorte13153229
Delaware12112202
Howard12073248
Kosciusko10278127
Hancock9598154
Warrick9273161
Floyd9113191
Bartholomew9078159
Wayne8059204
Grant7994186
Morgan7700150
Boone7672107
Dubois6787119
Marshall6710118
Henry6612117
Dearborn659482
Noble653795
Cass6462114
Lawrence6003135
Jackson571778
Shelby559798
Huntington531485
Gibson5280100
Harrison524379
Montgomery506095
DeKalb503089
Clinton495159
Knox489292
Miami466375
Whitley461047
Putnam458464
Steuben446364
Jasper425258
Wabash417386
Jefferson401990
Adams397160
Ripley387271
White358855
Daviess3472102
Scott335159
Wells334681
Decatur330494
Greene329086
Clay327551
Posey317337
Fayette311066
LaGrange288373
Washington286942
Jennings284152
Spencer275031
Randolph268284
Fountain263352
Sullivan250746
Owen249361
Starke244460
Orange237957
Fulton230148
Jay223633
Carroll220524
Perry218841
Vermillion203745
Franklin193235
Rush193027
Tipton189551
Parke183618
Pike164735
Blackford146433
Pulaski135150
Newton128040
Benton120715
Crawford120218
Brown118944
Martin106815
Switzerland10059
Warren98615
Union82010
Ohio68011
Unassigned0437