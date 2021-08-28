Clear

If you're fully vaccinated, what can you safely do? CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen explains

If you're fully vaccinated, what can you safely do? CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen explains

Posted: Aug 28, 2021 5:20 AM
Updated: Aug 28, 2021 5:20 AM
Posted By: By Katia Hetter, CNN

With Covid-19 infections at their highest levels since January and hospitalizations at a level not seen since the winter surge, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending indoor masking even for vaccinated people. While new studies show that the Covid-19 vaccines continue to provide excellent protection against severe disease, the data suggest there may be decreased protection against the Delta variant.

There are many people who are fully vaccinated and want to be responsible members of society. They are wondering, what can and should they continue to do? What about getting together with friends, dining indoors, and going to the gym? Can vaccinated grandparents still get together with their unvaccinated grandchildren?

To help answer these questions, we spoke with CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen. Wen is an emergency physician and visiting professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. She's also author of a new book, "Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health."

CNN: How should people be thinking differently about risk given the rise in infections and new research?

Dr. Leana Wen: In terms of processing where we are right now, I think people should keep two things in mind. First, most parts of the United States have substantial or high Covid-19 transmission, as defined by the CDC. We need to think about the vaccine as a very good raincoat. If it's drizzling outside — if the level of infection isn't very high — the vaccines will protect very well. But if it's a constant thunderstorm, then there's a higher chance of getting wet. A vaccinated person is at higher risk when surrounded by a lot of people who could be infected with Covid-19, and that's what occurring throughout the US right now.

Second, we are entering a phase in the pandemic where nearly all activities will have some level of risk. People need to decide for themselves what risk they are comfortable with by considering their household's medical circumstances and the value of the activity to them.

If everyone in your household is fully vaccinated and generally healthy, you might be willing to take on more risk. You might conclude that even if a breakthrough infection were to happen, it would probably be mild, and you are OK with taking on that risk in order to continue your pre-pandemic activities. Someone else could decide that, because they live at home with unvaccinated younger children or immunocompromised family members, they want to be more cautious.

I think that both options are equally reasonable. The vast majority of the spread of Covid-19 is by people who are unvaccinated. Vaccinated people are not a threat to public health, and they should be able to exercise their own judgment about what activities are safe enough for them.

CNN: Let's go through the risk of specific activities. What's the risk of indoor dining?

Wen: Indoor dining in a restaurant definitely has more risk than dining outdoors. What that risk is depends on several factors. For starters, what's the space configuration in the restaurant? A very crowded, poorly ventilated setting will have higher risk than a venue in which you could spread out from other diners.

Also, who are you dining with? If everyone in your party is known to be fully vaccinated, and these are the only people who will be near you, that is a safer scenario than if members of your own party are unvaccinated. I'd also look at the rate of virus transmission in your community. The lower the rate, the potentially safer it is.

CNN: How about going to the gym?

Wen: Again, that depends on the circumstances. If you're using the elliptical or weight machines, and no one is close to you, then it's pretty safe. If you're attending outdoor gym classes, the risk is also low. But if you're going to, say, a high intensity exercise class where a lot of people are breathing heavily, near one another, and you don't know whether they are vaccinated, the risk is substantially higher.

CNN: Would you travel?

Wen: The risk of air travel is pretty low and can be reduced further if you are wearing a high-quality mask like an N95 or KN95. The bigger concern is what happens once you get to your destination, as I addressed in this CNN Q&A.

CNN: What about a private gathering with friends where everyone is vaccinated? Would it be OK to continue dinner parties and other indoor get-togethers?

Wen: That will certainly be a lot lower risk than if the same people were together, but they were unvaccinated. A CDC study this week found that those who are unvaccinated have five times the rate of getting Covid-19 than the vaccinated (and a 29-times higher likelihood of being hospitalized or dying from coronavirus).

A lot of vaccinated people would feel comfortable with the level of risk in this situation. Again, it's not zero, but it's fairly low. That's particularly true if the other people at the gathering have a similar level of risk tolerance to you and are otherwise not engaging in high-risk activities — for example, if they always wear masks when in indoor public spaces and if they avoid higher-risk exposures such as crowded bars and restaurants.

CNN: Last fall and winter, people formed pandemic pods. Would you recommend doing this again?

Wen: For some people, yes, I would. There are many people who really want to minimize the chance of having a breakthrough infection. That includes individuals who have underlying medical conditions, where a breakthrough infection that's mild for someone else could land them in the hospital. Others might be pretty healthy themselves, but don't want to be asymptomatic carriers who could transmit Covid-19 to their vulnerable family members. People in similar situations, who have a similar approach when it comes to caution in their lives, could decide to form a pandemic pod with one another. They could decide to socialize only others in the same pod indoors.

My family has done this with another family that has young, unvaccinated children. That makes childcare, carpooling and playdates easier. I'd also advise others to consider the level of caution other households have before deciding to get together indoors with them. When in doubt, get together outdoors only.

CNN: Can vaccinated grandparents still be getting together with their unvaccinated grandchildren?

Wen: Yes. I'd advise grandparents who are concerned about transmitting Covid-19 to their unvaccinated grandchildren can choose to reduce their own risk in the three to five days prior to seeing their grandkids. They could refrain from indoor get-togethers with others during this period, and, if they want to be extra safe, I'd suggest that they get tested just before seeing their grandkids.

My advice is the same the other way around, for the grandkids, if grandparents are particularly vulnerable. The grandkids can always make sure to wear masks indoors around others in the three to five days prior to getting together and then getting tested before the reunion.

If all of this is too much, consider seeing one another outdoors only. Outdoors remains much safer than indoors. And, of course, if there are any individuals age 12 and above who are not yet vaccinated, they should do so as soon as possible, to protect them and others around them.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Scattered storms and showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Marshall falls

Image

North Knox wins at Eastern Greene

Image

North Daviess beats Eastern(Pekin)

Image

Newton wins at Paris

Image

South Vermillion beats North Vermillion

Image

West Vigo tops Crawfordsville

Image

Linton beats Sullivan

Image

Northview wins

Image

THN beats Tech

Image

National Weather Service making changes to flood alerts

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1503063

Reported Deaths: 26308
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58668710727
DuPage984621334
Will825881060
Lake727821037
Kane62761825
Winnebago36625532
Madison35450551
St. Clair32972543
McHenry31209302
Peoria24609351
Champaign23667172
Sangamon22225251
McLean20255197
Tazewell18576317
Rock Island16501332
Kankakee15481226
Kendall14332102
LaSalle13578265
Macon12534221
Vermilion11617162
Adams11355137
DeKalb10804124
Williamson9752140
Whiteside7481174
Boone722181
Jackson659271
Ogle657984
Grundy650980
Coles6447104
Clinton637594
Knox6056157
Franklin584884
Marion5688130
Macoupin557293
Henry553171
Jefferson5305126
Woodford520684
Livingston520394
Stephenson508287
Effingham508177
Randolph489291
Monroe482896
Morgan453594
Logan448768
Fulton442362
Lee435756
Christian433678
Montgomery417574
Bureau401986
Perry373866
Iroquois354469
Fayette344356
McDonough333853
Saline325760
Jersey301852
Douglas282736
Union276342
Crawford268727
Lawrence265429
Shelby256640
Pike232554
Bond228424
Cass226327
Wayne223854
Hancock222734
White213527
Richland213347
Clark213136
Carroll212237
Ford209952
Warren198150
Edgar194542
Jo Daviess192724
Clay192143
Washington189026
Johnson185519
Mason181249
Moultrie181129
Greene177535
De Witt175730
Wabash175112
Piatt171514
Mercer168034
Massac165742
Menard142212
Cumberland141320
Jasper130118
Marshall122019
Hamilton104417
Brown9547
Schuyler8927
Pulaski85510
Edwards79813
Stark71626
Scott6352
Gallatin6264
Calhoun5882
Alexander58611
Henderson58114
Putnam5153
Hardin49012
Pope4004
Unassigned992432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 838869

Reported Deaths: 14352
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1149761857
Lake592801052
Allen47686713
Hamilton40096431
St. Joseph38897571
Elkhart30858479
Vanderburgh26555413
Tippecanoe25057237
Johnson20990402
Porter20347331
Hendricks19733328
Clark15497206
Madison15210356
Vigo13980261
Monroe13359184
LaPorte13153229
Delaware12112202
Howard12073248
Kosciusko10278127
Hancock9598154
Warrick9273161
Floyd9113191
Bartholomew9078159
Wayne8059204
Grant7994186
Morgan7700150
Boone7672107
Dubois6787119
Marshall6710118
Henry6612117
Dearborn659482
Noble653795
Cass6462114
Lawrence6003135
Jackson571778
Shelby559798
Huntington531485
Gibson5280100
Harrison524379
Montgomery506095
DeKalb503089
Clinton495159
Knox489292
Miami466375
Whitley461047
Putnam458464
Steuben446364
Jasper425258
Wabash417386
Jefferson401990
Adams397160
Ripley387271
White358855
Daviess3472102
Scott335159
Wells334681
Decatur330494
Greene329086
Clay327551
Posey317337
Fayette311066
LaGrange288373
Washington286942
Jennings284152
Spencer275031
Randolph268284
Fountain263352
Sullivan250746
Owen249361
Starke244460
Orange237957
Fulton230148
Jay223633
Carroll220524
Perry218841
Vermillion203745
Franklin193235
Rush193027
Tipton189551
Parke183618
Pike164735
Blackford146433
Pulaski135150
Newton128040
Benton120715
Crawford120218
Brown118944
Martin106815
Switzerland10059
Warren98615
Union82010
Ohio68011
Unassigned0437